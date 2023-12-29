SpaceX launches secretive military test vehicle

Hawthorne-based SpaceX successfully launched a secretive U.S. Space Force “Orbital Test Vehicle” from Kennedy Space Center in Florida Thursday evening.
The seventh mission of the X-37B spaceplane was launched by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket shortly after 5 p.m. California time. No details of the X-37B’s mission or destination were released.
According to Space Systems Command, the plane is a test program “to demonstrate technologies for a reliable, reusable, unmanned space test platform” for the Space Force.
The X-37B vehicle is built by Boeing and roughly resembles a smaller version of a space shuttle. The unmanned craft is capable of landing back on Earth like an airplane.