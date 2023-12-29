fbpx SpaceX launches secretive military test vehicle
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Tech / SpaceX launches secretive military test vehicle

SpaceX launches secretive military test vehicle

Tech Dec 29, 2023
The X-37B spaceplane. | Photo courtesy of the U.S. Department of Defense Current Photos/Flickr (PDM 1.0)
by
share with

Hawthorne-based SpaceX successfully launched a secretive U.S. Space Force “Orbital Test Vehicle” from Kennedy Space Center in Florida Thursday evening.

The seventh mission of the X-37B spaceplane was launched by a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket shortly after 5 p.m. California time. No details of the X-37B’s mission or destination were released.

According to Space Systems Command, the plane is a test program “to demonstrate technologies for a reliable, reusable, unmanned space test platform” for the Space Force.

The X-37B vehicle is built by Boeing and roughly resembles a smaller version of a space shuttle. The unmanned craft is capable of landing back on Earth like an airplane.

More from Tech

Tech Dec 27, 2023
share with
4 pillars to amplify your cybersecurity awareness by Read more
Tech Dec 18, 2023
share with
Tech tip: Why you should recycle your electronics by Read more
Tech Dec 11, 2023
share with
Tech tip: All public WiFi can be compromised by Read more
Tech Dec 04, 2023
share with
Tech tip: 5 questions to ask before moving to the cloud by Read more
Business Nov 30, 2023
share with
Riverside council OKs deal with electric autonomous shuttle maker by Read more
Tech Nov 20, 2023
share with
Tech tip: Properly dispose of old electronics by Read more
More
Skip to content