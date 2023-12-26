fbpx Santa Anita Park begins Classic Meet Tuesday
Santa Anita Park begins Classic Meet Tuesday

Arcadia Weekly Dec 26, 2023
The Santa Anita race track. | File photo by Terry Miller / Beacon Media News
Santa Anita Park will begin its 49-day Classic Meet Tuesday with an 11-race card including six graded stakes and the return of the traditional $1 Pick Six.

The card includes three Grade 1, $300,000 stakes — the Malibu Stakes for 3-year-olds at seven furlongs, the La Brea Stakes for 3-year-old fillies at seven furlongs and the American Oaks for 3-year-old fillies at a 1 1/4 miles on turf.

The card’s three Grade 2, $200,000 stakes are the Mathis Mile for 3- year-olds on turf, the San Antonio Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at a 1 1/16 miles and the San Gabriel Stakes for 3-year-olds and up at a 1 1/8 miles on turf.

The Pick Six will have a 70/30 split, with 70% of each day’s net pool going to any ticket with six winners and the remaining 30% will be paid out to consolation tickets with five winners.  If there are no tickets with six winners, 70% of the net pool will be carried over to the next racing day.

Fans with paid admission will receive a free Santa Anita wall calendar. Fans making a $10 donation or more to CARMA will receive a plush toy race horse. CARMA is a nonprofit organization which provides funding for the rehabilitation, retraining and/or retirement of California-raced thoroughbred horses.

The first post time is 11 a.m. with admission gates opening at 9 a.m.

Following opening day, Santa Anita will reopen for live racing Friday with racing continuing each day through New Year’s Day. Thereafter, Santa Anita will operate for the most part on a Friday, Saturday and Sunday racing schedule.

The meet will conclude June 16.

