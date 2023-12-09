27th racehorse dies this year at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia
A 3-year-old gelding has died after suffering a training injury at Santa Anita Park — the 17th horse to die from a racing or training injury at the Arcadia track this year.
Torquewrench was euthanized Wednesday, according to the California Horse Racing Board. Board spokesman Mike Marten told City News Service that he had unspecified surgery on Dec. 1, was sent to a hospital for rehab and developed colic on Dec. 3. Marten added that it was not clear whether the death was due to the colic.
Torquewrench had five career races and one first-place finish, a maiden claiming race at Santa Anita on Oct. 27. His last race was an eight-place finish at Del Mar on Nov. 10, according to the industry website Equibase.
One day after Torquewrench’s death, another 3-year-old gelding died at Santa Anita. Hard Times died Thursday of “other” causes, according to the CHRB. Marten told CNS that he was sent to Chino Valley Equine Hospital on Dec. 4 due to an unspecified illness.
In addition to the 17 racing and training deaths, Santa Anita has seen 10 horses die from “other” causes in 2023.
Santa Anita Park officials have touted safety improvements that have brought down the annual number of fatalities since 2019, when at least 42 horses died at the track, sparking widespread debate about safety issues at the track and about horse racing in general.
Santa Anita saw 12 racing and training deaths in 2022 and two “other” deaths.