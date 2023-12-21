Monrovia man indicted with producing, distributing child sexual abuse material
A federal grand jury has charged a Monrovia man with producing and distributing child sexual abuse material (CSAM) depicting himself sexually abusing a toddler, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.
David Lisandro Perez Figueroa, 22, of Monrovia, is charged in a two-count federal grand jury indictment with production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography.
A federal grand jury returned the indictment on Tuesday. Figueroa’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 28 in United States District Court in downtown Los Angeles. Figueroa was arrested earlier this month, and a federal magistrate judge on Dec. 6 ordered him jailed without bond.
According to the indictment, Figueroa coerced a 2-year-old child into engaging in sexually explicit conduct with him for the purposes of making a visual depiction of the conduct.
On July 22, Figueroa allegedly distributed the material by sending it on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, in an account linked to Figueroa.
British law enforcement investigating a target in the United Kingdom discovered the X chat logs with child sexual abuse material and, soon after, notified federal law enforcement in the United States, according to court documents. Based on this information, federal agents executed a search warrant at Figueroa’s residence on Dec. 5 and arrested him.
If convicted of all charges, Figueroa would face a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of 50 years in federal prison.