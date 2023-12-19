National Weather Service issues flood watch for LA County
A flood watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for all of Los Angeles County and will be in effect Tuesday through Friday.
The flood watch will be from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Friday and extensive roadway flooding, especially in low-lying areas, and flooding of creeks and streams are expected.
There will be a risk for flash flooding in recently burned areas. There will also be a strong potential for rock slide and mudslide activity in canyon and on mountain roadways.
Rainfall estimates are for 2 to 4 inches for most of Los Angeles County. Rainfall rates of 0.3 to 0.6 inches per hour are expected in some areas.
As of 4 a.m., there has been 0.2 inches of rain reported in La Canada Flintridge, 0.14 inches at Hansen Dam and 0.13 inches in Northridge.
There has been 0.51 inches of rain reported at Crystal Lake and 0.17 inches at Eagle Rock Reservoir.