Pasadena Independent

Jordin Sparks to perform in Rose Parade grand finale

Pasadena Independent Dec 19, 2023
Jordin Sparks. | Photo courtesy of Tournament of Roses
by
Award-winning singer and former “American Idol” champion Jordin Sparks will perform in the grand finale of the 2024 Rose Parade, the Tournament of Roses announced Tuesday.

Sparks will ride in the final float of the parade, which is themed “Celebrating a World of Music,” and perform to wrap up the Jan. 1 procession on Colorado Boulevard in Pasadena.

A Grammy-nominated artist, Sparks has collected BET, American Music and People’s Choice awards during her career. She performed on Broadway in Lin- Manuel Miranda’s “In the Heights” and again in the lead role of “Waitress.” She also appeared on film opposite Whitney Houston in “Sparkle.”

The float on which Sparks will ride will feature the Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts in Branson, Missouri, reflecting the home state of Mansion Entertainment Group, the presenting sponsor of the parade’s grand finale.

Tournament of Roses officials announced last week that Destiny’s Child icon Michelle Williams and “The Voice” champion Cassadee Pope will be among the musical acts performing in the 2024 Rose Parade Opening Spectacular to begin the floral procession.

Williams and Pope will be joined in the opening act by “American Idol” alum David Archuleta and Los Angeles singer/songwriter/producer Rush Davis. They will perform on the Rose Parade opening stage, alongside the Honda float themed “Keep Dreaming.”

Tournament officials earlier announced that a mid-parade performance presented by Explore Louisiana, not surprisingly featuring a trio of Louisiana artists. Set to perform are Grammy-nominated Zydeco artist Sean Ardoin, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw and guitarist James Burton.

Tournament officials said the trio will be joined by a “cast of colorful characters.”

“Dressed in traditional gold, purple and green Mardi Gras costumes, dancers, stilt walkers, brass band musicians and a host of vibrant characters, including festival queens in their formal gowns, make this performance what will surely be one of the most joyful and inviting performance of the parade,” Tournament officials said.

The a capella group Straight No Chaser will also perform during the parade, riding aboard the “Enjoy Illinois” float.

