Rose Parade opening performers announced

David Archuleta, Rush Davis, Cassadee Pope, and Michelle Williams will be among the performers. | Photos courtesy of Tournament of Roses

Destiny’s Child icon Michelle Williams and “The Voice” champion Cassadee Pope will be among the musical acts performing in the 2024 Rose Parade Opening Spectacular to begin the floral procession down Colorado Boulevard, the Tournament of Roses announced Friday.

Williams and Pope will be joined in the opening act by “American Idol” alum David Archuleta and Los Angeles singer/songwriter/producer Rush Davis. They will perform on the Rose Parade opening stage, alongside the Honda float themed “Keep Dreaming.”

“Together, these four musical luminaries merge their talents to create an ensemble set to captivate, mesmerize, and ignite the stage with an electric fusion of their unique styles, setting the tone for the magnificence of the Rose Parade,” according to a statement from the Tournament of Roses.

The 135th Rose Parade on Jan. 1 is themed “Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language.”

Earlier this week, the Tournament of Roses announced that a mid-parade performance presented by Explore Louisiana, not surprisingly featuring a trio of Louisiana artists. Set to perform are Grammy-nominated Zydeco artist Sean Ardoin, Cajun fiddler Amanda Shaw and guitarist James Burton.

Tournament officials said the trio will be joined by a “cast of colorful characters.”

“Dressed in traditional gold, purple and green Mardi Gras costumes, dancers, stilt walkers, brass band musicians and a host of vibrant characters, including festival queens in their formal gowns, make this performance what will surely be one of the most joyful and inviting performance of the parade,” Tournament officials said.