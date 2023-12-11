USC hires defense/linebackers coach from North Dakota State

USC defense/linebackers coach Matt Entz. | Photo courtesy of USC Athletics

USC has hired North Dakota State coach Matt Entz as its assistant head coach for defense/linebackers coach, the school announced Sunday.

Entz guided the Bison to Football Championship Subdivision titles in 2019 and 2021 and was selected as FCS National Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association both seasons.

Entz has a 60-10 record in five seasons as coach at North Dakota State. He will continue to coach the Bison through the FCS playoffs. They are scheduled to face Montana in a semifinal Saturday.

“Having a championship-caliber staff is instrumental to the success of our team,” Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. “By welcoming Matt Entz, a championship-winning head coach and outstanding defensive mind, we are bolstering our defensive staff. He is going to be an excellent addition to the USC football program.”

Entz was North Dakota State’s defensive coordinator from 2014-18.

Entz is the second addition to Trojans’ coaching staff in 10 days. USC announced the hiring of D’Anton Lynn as its defensive coordinator Dec. 1 to replace Alex Grinch who was fired Nov. 5 after the Trojans allowed at least 41 points in five of their previous six games.