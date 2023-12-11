fbpx USC hires defense/linebackers coach from North Dakota State
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Sports / USC hires defense/linebackers coach from North Dakota State

USC hires defense/linebackers coach from North Dakota State

Sports Dec 11, 2023
USC defense/linebackers coach Matt Entz. | Photo courtesy of USC Athletics
by
share with

USC has hired North Dakota State coach Matt Entz as its assistant head coach for defense/linebackers coach, the school announced Sunday.

Entz guided the Bison to Football Championship Subdivision titles in 2019 and 2021 and was selected as FCS National Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association both seasons.

Entz has a 60-10 record in five seasons as coach at North Dakota State. He will continue to coach the Bison through the FCS playoffs. They are scheduled to face Montana in a semifinal Saturday.

“Having a championship-caliber staff is instrumental to the success of our team,” Trojans coach Lincoln Riley said in a statement. “By welcoming Matt Entz, a championship-winning head coach and outstanding defensive mind, we are bolstering our defensive staff. He is going to be an excellent addition to the USC football program.”

Entz was North Dakota State’s defensive coordinator from 2014-18.

Entz is the second addition to Trojans’ coaching staff in 10 days. USC announced the hiring of D’Anton Lynn as its defensive coordinator Dec. 1 to replace Alex Grinch who was fired Nov. 5 after the Trojans allowed at least 41 points in five of their previous six games.

More from Sports

Los Angeles Dec 09, 2023
share with
Dodgers land Shohei Ohtani for 10 Years at $700 million by
Arcadia Weekly Dec 09, 2023
share with
27th racehorse dies this year at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia by
Crime Dec 06, 2023
share with
LA County: 49ers fan assaulted at SoFi tried entering without ticket by
Los Angeles Dec 04, 2023
share with
UCLA coaches to be shorthanded for LA Bowl; USC to meet Louisville in Holiday Bowl by
Los Angeles Dec 04, 2023
share with
No. 1-ranked Michigan to take on Alabama in 2024 Rose Bowl by
Los Angeles Dec 02, 2023
share with
Lakers’ Chick Hearn Night set for Saturday by
More
Skip to content