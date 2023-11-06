fbpx USC fires defensive coordinator Alex Grinch
USC fires defensive coordinator Alex Grinch

Sports Nov 06, 2023
Alex Grinch. | Photo courtesy of USC Athletics
by
USC defensive coordinator Alex Grinch was fired Sunday, one day after the Trojans’ 52-42 loss to the Washington Huskies, coach Lincoln Riley announced.

“USC Head Football Coach Lincoln Riley announced today that Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch has been relieved of his duties,” according to a statement by the USC Athletic Department. “Defensive Line Coach Shaun Nua and Inside Linebackers Coach/Associate Head Coach for Defense Brian Odom will serve as interim co-defensive coordinators for the remainder of the season. Additionally, Defensive Analyst Taylor Mays has been elevated to an on-field assistant coach and will work with the safeties.”

The announcement marks the end of a disastrous two-year tenure for Grinch in Los Angeles. The 43-year-old came over from Oklahoma along with Riley in November 2021, following three seasons as Riley’s defensive coordinator with the Sooners. Many fans and USC boosters called for his firing after the 2022 season, when defensive lapses and poor tackling contributed to all three of USC’s losses in an 11-3 season.

But Riley stuck with Grinch, only to see things get even worse on that side of the ball this season. The Trojans surrendered an average of 29.2 points and 423.9 total yards in their 14 games in 2022. Through 10 games this season, they’ve given up 34.5 points and 436 yards per game. They’ve surrendered at least 40 points in five of their last six games.

Grinch also previously served as defensive coordinator for Washington State University, and briefly at Ohio State University.

USC is 7-3, with regular season games remaining at Oregon next Saturday, and against crosstown rival UCLA on Nov. 18.

