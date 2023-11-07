Santa Ana winds bring wildfire concerns in valleys, mountains
Another round of Santa Ana winds will blow into parts of the Southland beginning late Tuesday evening and continuing through Thursday, against raising concerns about potential brush fires as humidity levels fall.
The National Weather Service issued a fire weather watch that will take effect at noon Wednesday and remain in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area, the San Gabriel Mountains, the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) freeway corridors, the Malibu Coast, Calabasas and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys.
“The gusty offshore winds will begin late Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, but the humidity levels will take more time to lower,” according to the NWS. “The latest projections have backed off on the wind speeds some, which has lowered the chance of red flag warning durations to 30 percent, but the threat still remains.”
Forecasters said mountain areas will experience winds of 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph, along with potential isolated gusts reaching 55 mph.
Valleys will likely see winds of 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 35 mph, potentially reaching 45 mph, according to the NWS.
Humidity levels in all affected areas are expected between 12% and 25% Wednesday evening, falling as low as 8% Thursday.
“A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur in the coming days. Residents near wildland interfaces should prepare now on what to do if a wildfire breaks out,” forecasters said.