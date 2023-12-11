fbpx Tech tip: All public WiFi can be compromised
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Tech / Tech tip: All public WiFi can be compromised

Tech tip: All public WiFi can be compromised

Tech Dec 11, 2023

Photo by Bernard Hermant on Unsplash

by
share with

Just because you’re required to enter a password does NOT mean the WiFi is secure.

The business providing the free WiFi might not have proper security systems in place, which will put you at risk while you’re using it. Or, worst yet, a sneaky hacker could set up a similar name (like CoffeeCafe1 instead of CoffeeCafe) and use the same password so you connect to their WiFi instead.

Add an extra layer of protection and make sure your information is encrypted. It’s best to not risk it at all and just use a VPN. If you need one, contact Tech RockStars at (626) 533-1436 or techrockstars.com.

More from Tech

Tech Dec 04, 2023
share with
Tech tip: 5 questions to ask before moving to the cloud by
Business Nov 30, 2023
share with
Riverside council OKs deal with electric autonomous shuttle maker by
Tech Nov 20, 2023
share with
Tech tip: Properly dispose of old electronics by
Innovation Oct 24, 2023
share with
3 Southland scientists honored by Biden for ‘exemplary achievements’ by
Business Oct 13, 2023
share with
Microsoft acquires Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard for $69 billion by
Tech Oct 12, 2023
share with
Is 5G more secure than Wi-Fi? by
More
Skip to content