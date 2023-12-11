Tech tip: All public WiFi can be compromised

Just because you’re required to enter a password does NOT mean the WiFi is secure.
The business providing the free WiFi might not have proper security systems in place, which will put you at risk while you’re using it. Or, worst yet, a sneaky hacker could set up a similar name (like CoffeeCafe1 instead of CoffeeCafe) and use the same password so you connect to their WiFi instead.
Add an extra layer of protection and make sure your information is encrypted. It's best to not risk it at all and just use a VPN.