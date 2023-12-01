fbpx Cal State faculty threaten strikes in Pomona and LA over pay
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Education / Cal State faculty threaten strikes in Pomona and LA over pay

Cal State faculty threaten strikes in Pomona and LA over pay

Education Dec 01, 2023

Cal State LA. | Photo by Kaya CC BY-NC-ND 2.0 DEED

by
share with

The California State University faculty union has agreed to go on one-day strikes at two Southland campuses next week unless a breakthrough in negotiations is reached, union officials announced Friday.

The planned dates and campuses: Monday at Cal Poly Pomona and Wednesday at CSU Los Angeles.

The California Faculty Association says it is fighting for 12% wage hikes this academic year plus other concessions, including better parental leave, workload support and health and safety rights.

Cal State said Friday that while it is prepared to agree to many of the union’s demands contained in a neutral fact-finder report, a 12% general salary increase is not sustainable for the CSU system.

“CSU strives to provide fair, competitive pay and benefits for all of our employees,” Leora Freedman, CSU’s vice chancellor for human resources, said in a statement. “We recognize the need to increase compensation and are committed to doing so, but our financial commitments must be fiscally sustainable.”

As for CFA’s one-day strike threat, Freedman indicated that such actions are often part of negotiations.

“We respect the right of our labor unions to engage in strike activities, and we are prepared to minimize any disruptions to our campuses,” she said. “Our hope is that the planned strike activities pose no hardships on our students and that we can get back to the bargaining table as soon as possible with the CFA to come to an agreement.”

Teamsters Local 2010 members — who are also bargaining with CSU management — announced they plan sympathy strikes in support of CFA members next week. CFA represents more than 29,000 tenure-line instructional faculty, lecturers, librarians, counselors and coaches on CSU’s 23 campuses.

“Rent, childcare, groceries and the costs of basic necessities have gone up by double digits over the past few years,” Anne Luna, CFA Sacramento president and a Cal State Sacramento professor. “Our faculty are some of the lowest-paid educators in the state. They desperately need a lifeline.”

Luna said that although CSU is rejecting the union’s pay demand, an independent auditor who reviewed the public university system’s budget revealed that 12% is in fact workable for CSU.

“We know management can afford our proposals,” she said. “They can afford to provide fair compensation and safe working conditions. It’s time to stop funneling tuition and taxpayer money into a top-heavy administration. It’s time to put the money where it belongs, to support the faculty and students of the CSU.”

The one-day strikes at Cal Poly Pomona and CSU Los Angeles will include picket lines from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at various locations on the campuses as well as noon rallies. Strikes will also take place next week at Cal State Sacramento and San Francisco State.

More from Education

Education Nov 18, 2023
share with
High school graduate settles free speech lawsuit vs. LAUSD by
Education Nov 16, 2023
share with
The Mandarin Learning Expo brings the community together by
Education Nov 14, 2023
share with
California advocates criticize proposed cuts to Head Start preschool programs by
Education Nov 14, 2023
share with
All Tustin schools remain closed Tuesday due to hangar fire fallout by
Education Nov 03, 2023
share with
UC Berkeley takes significant step to repatriate 4,400 Native American human remains by
Education Oct 18, 2023
share with
Huntington Beach City Council debates library policy for ‘sexual content’ by
More
Skip to content