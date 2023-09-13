Cal State LA Gets 1st female president in Berenecea Eanes

Berenecea Johnson Eanes. | Photo courtesy of Cal State LA

The California State University Board of Trustees has appointed Berenecea Johnson Eanes to be the new president of Cal State Los Angeles, the university announced Wednesday.

Eanes, who currently serves as president of York College, City University of New York, will become Cal State LA’s first female president when she assumes her new post on Jan. 8.

“I am honored to join this outstanding university and its vibrant and diverse campus community,” Eanes said in a statement. “I look forward to engaging and collaborating with Cal State LA’s talented students, staff and faculty to continue the institution’s journey to new heights in student success, research, scholarship and creative activity, and community engagement.”

Eanes succeeds Interim President Leroy Morishita, who served in the role since the retirement of President Emeritus William Covino at the end of July 2023. Eanes will be Cal State LA’s ninth president.

“A champion of diversity, equity and inclusion, Dr. Eanes is the ideal person to lead Cal State LA and continue to drive its powerful engine of social mobility,” CSU Trustee Jack Clarke Jr., chair of the Cal State LA Presidential Search Committee, said in a statement. “Her leadership experience and stalwart commitment to student success will serve the university and its diverse community well.”

Eanes has served as president of York College since 2020 following a one-year interim appointment, where she provides strategic leadership and council to approximately 1,100 faculty, staff and administrators, while overseeing a $91 million budget. She has also served as a professor in the school’s Department of Social Work since 2019.

The appointment marks a return to the CSU for Eanes, who previously served as vice president for student affairs at Cal State Fullerton from 2012-19.

Eanes is widely published in the field of social work and has served as a faculty member or administrator at various institutions, including Columbia University, John Jay College of Criminal Justice, Morehouse College, Georgia State University, Clark Atlanta University, Hamilton College and Teach for Africa, Ethiopia.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in public health from Dillard University, a master’s in social work from Boston University and her doctorate in social work from Clark Atlanta University.