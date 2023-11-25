Gun violence: Shooting-related reports this past week in LA area

Surveillance video shows an armed robbery victim firing at two individuals who allegedly tried to rob him. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department/X

In addition to the Florida arrest of a Glendale shooting suspect, the arrest of a man suspected of fatally shooting former Laker Michael Cooper’s brother in Pasadena and a CHP officer-involved shooting in Watts, a number of other incidents of gun violence occurred over the last seven days in Los Angeles County.

Detectives investigate shooting in Long Beach

Detectives are investigating a shooting in Long Beach where evidence was located yet no victim or suspect were at the scene, authorities said Saturday.

Officers were dispatched at about 9:20 p.m. Friday to the 300 block of Golden Shore, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

No injuries were reported.

Gunman fires into moving vehicle in Long Beach

A gunman fired a shot into a moving vehicle in Long Beach, authorities said Saturday, but no one was injured.

Officers were dispatched at about 11:35 p.m. Friday to the area of the 2000 block of Orange Avenue, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The suspect fled the scene prior to police arrival and officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred, police said.

No motive or suspect information were immediately available.

Police investigate shooting at Northridge Fashion Center

A shooting occurred at the Northridge Fashion Center Friday amid busy Black Friday shopping, prompting a police investigation but no reported injuries.

Officers responded to the mall in the 9300 block of Tampa Avenue around 5:50 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting, which was believed to be the result of a dispute between several juvenile suspects, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No injuries were reported.

It was unclear where the shots originated, but police cordoned off the area for public safety.

The LAPD did not immediately report any arrests, but an LAPD broadcast said investigators were searching for a silver 2003 Honda Accord in connection with the shooting.

Police said they would continue patrolling the mall and other shopping centers throughout Los Angeles County during the busy holiday shopping season.

Police seek public’s help in pair of summer shootings

Police sought the public’s help Friday in solving what they say were two attempted homicides in a pair of separate shootings on the same day over the summer.

According to a Pasadena Police Department statement, officers responded around 9:12 p.m. on June 17 to West Peoria Street to a report of shots fired. Two victims were discovered with gunshot wounds and transported themselves to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Then around 9:38 p.m., officers arrived at the intersection of Marengo Avenue and Painter Street to another report of shots fired. At this scene, a man was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and an infant was found seated inside the victim’s car, according to police.

Pasadena Fire Department paramedics transported the victim to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

In both instances, police responded following electronic “ShotSpotter” gunshot detection alerts.

Pasadena Police Department Robbery and Homicide detectives continue to investigate the shootings, which they said are believed to be connected.

The department said the suspect’s vehicle was a 2010 or 2012 black Ford Fusion with dark-tinted windows.

Anyone with information regarding the shootings was urged to contact the Pasadena Police Department at 626-744-4241. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man fatally shot in Panorama City

A man was fatally shot in Panorama City, and an investigation was underway Friday.

The shooting was reported about 9:40 p.m. Thursday in the 8800 block of Van Nuys Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital, where he died. His name was not immediately available. No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on the crime was urged to call homicide detectives at 818-374-9550 or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

LASD: Man killed in gang-related shooting in South LA

A man was killed Friday in a gang-related shooting in a residential neighborhood in South Los Angeles, authorities said.

Deputies were sent to the 6300 block of Miramonte Boulevard about 2:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Upon their arrival, deputies discovered a male … 30-year-old victim suffering from several gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” an LASD statement said. “Detectives have learned this shooting is gang related and are currently gathering more information on the suspect and working the scene.”

Information was not available on the identity of the wounded man, who died at the scene. No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was released.

Anyone with information on the crime was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man Shot dead in Cudahy

A man was shot to death Friday morning in the city of Cudahy.

The shooting was reported at 2:45 a.m. in the 7900 block of Park Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation.

Additional details were not available, including motive and suspect information.

Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 323-890-5500 or 800-222-TIPS.

Two men found shot to death in Willowbrook area

Two men were found shot to death Thursday in the Willowbrook community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 8:20 a.m. in the 14200 block of Towne Avenue, near Rosecrans Avenue, where the victims were pronounced dead at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Firefighters and paramedics dispatched to the scene at 8:24 a.m. did not take anyone to a hospital, according to county fire department dispatcher.

Anyone with any information regarding the shooting was urged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tipsters may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimesstoppers.org.

70-year-old man wounded in Westlake shooting

A 70-year old man was hospitalized Thursday after he was shot in the Westlake area of Los Angeles.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Rampart Division responded to a 911 call at12:05 a.m. to Beverly Boulevard and Park View Street, where witnesses told them a suspect approached the victim near a bus stop and shot him, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

The suspect ran away in an unknown direction.

Man sought in killing of daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale in 2022

Authorities Wednesday announced a $5,000 reward for information that helps find a man who allegedly fatally shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend in Palmdale a year ago.

The shooting occurred about 4:45 p.m. Nov. 21, 2022, in the 37000 block of Sierra Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies sent to the scene on a report of a domestic violence incident found Giovannie Gutierrez, 26, unresponsive in the street with a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s department reported.

Gutierrez died that day at a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

Sheriff’s officials said Gutierrez allegedly chased after his former girlfriend as she drove her car, and the vehicles collided at least once during the chase. The vehicles stopped in the middle of Sierra Highway north of Avenue S, where Gutierrez allegedly attempted to force entry into his ex-girlfriend’s car as she was seeking help on the phone from family members, authorities said.

One family member called 911, and another family member called the woman’s father Jose Guadalupe Mendoza, authorities said.

As Gutierrez was attempting to gain entry into the woman’s car, a white Ford Ranger pickup arrived at the scene, and Mendoza allegedly got out of the passenger side of the vehicle, approached Gutierrez, and shot him once in the head, authorities said.

At a Wednesday morning news conference at the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau in Monterey Park, authorities announced a $5,000 reward offered by Gutierrez’ family for information leading to Mendoza, who investigators say may have gone to Mexico.

“The investigators believe that his family knows where he’s at; they just haven’t relayed that information to investigators,” sheriff’s Lt. Hugo Reynaga said at the news conference.

Gutierrez’ uncle, Max Valadez, appealed for the public’s help to find Mendoza.

“The family has been going through a very tough loss,” Valadez said. “Giovannie was a great soul … we just want justice.”

Mendoza, 59, was described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Authorities cautioned that he was to be regarded as armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Man fatally shot in Torrance

A man was shot to death Tuesday in the Torrance area, and an investigation was underway.

The shooting was reported at about 10:15 a.m. in the 23100 block of South Mariposa Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sam Chan, 50, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the LA County Medical Examiner on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Man wounded in shooting at Reseda Park

A 24-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday after he was shot in Reseda Park in Reseda.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s West Valley Division responded at 1:45 a.m. to the park at 11841 Victory Blvd., between Reseda Boulevard and Vanowen Street, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon suspect, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

Upon their arrival, the officers learned the victim was alone in the park where he was approached by a man, who drew a gun and shot at him twice, striking the victim once, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The suspect ran out of the park in an unknown direction, police said.

Man fatally shot In Chesterfield Square during street takeover identified

A 23-year-old man fatally shot by a group of suspects during an illegal street takeover in the Chesterfield Square area of Los Angeles was identified Monday by the LA County Medical Examiner Department.

Los Angeles Police officers responded to a call at 11:57 p.m. Nov. 17 near the intersection of 54th Street and Manhattan Place, west of Western Avenue, the LAPD said.

The officers saw several vehicles and pedestrians leaving the area and found the victim, Juan Trujillo of Orange, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Witnesses told police four men in a vehicle drove up to Trujillo, stopped and fired several shots, an LAPD spokesman told City News Service.

Paramedics pronounced Trujillo dead at the scene.

Police set up a perimeter near the Western Avenue and 54th Street as they searched for evidence.

The LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Bureau urged anyone with any information to call them at 323-786-5100 or, during nonbusiness hours or weekends, at 877-527-3247. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Police seek three armed robbery suspects who exchanged gunfire with victim

Police Monday asked for help in tracking down three suspects who attempted an armed robbery in the Mid-Wilshire area but were met with gunfire from the victim.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, two suspects approached a male victim — identified as Vince Ricci — in front of his residence at about 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 4 in the 400 block of Plymouth Boulevard.

One of the armed suspects demanded property from the victim, who retaliated by shooting at the suspect, police said.

The suspect allegedly returned fire before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan driven by a third suspect, while the second suspect fled on foot, police said.

Ricci was not injured, and it was unclear if the gunshots hit either of the suspects, according to police.

LAPD officials said Monday afternoon that the department had not revoked Ricci’s permit to carry a concealed weapon.

Detectives described the armed suspect as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, wearing a black ski mask, a black shirt and black pants.

The second suspect was described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, wearing a mask and a gray hoodie with a blue stripe from shoulder to arm.

There was no description of the driver.

Detectives released a surveillance video of the shooting in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Anyone with information was urged to contact LAPD Olympic Division detectives at 213-382-9316.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During nonbusiness hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.

Shooting investigated in downtown LA

A shooting was reported Monday at a warehouse in the downtown Los Angeles area, but on one was hurt.

Authorities were sent to the 900 block of Avila Street about 2:50 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

KTLA5 reported that about 20 people were detained at the scene. No arrests were reported, police said.

Man, woman wounded in Boyle Heights shooting

A man and woman suffered gunshot wounds in the Boyle Heights area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 5:25 p.m. Sunday at First and Gless streets, near the Hollywood (101) Freeway, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The victims were standing outside when they were confronted by a suspect who fired multiple rounds at them and drove away, he said.

The wounded victims had stable vital signs at a hospital, the officer said.

A suspect description was not available. The shooting was believed gang-related, he said.

Man shot in Long Beach; suspect flees

A man was shot in Long Beach but is expected to survive his injuries, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred at about 10:40 p.m. Saturday in the area of East 53rd Street and Long Beach Boulevard where the victim was in a fight with a suspect who shot him once in the upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the arrival of police. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

“Officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred,” according to a police statement. “At this time, no suspect information is available. The investigation is ongoing.”

Bystander wounded in Long Beach shooting

Two men got into an argument Nov. 18 in Long Beach, and one opened fire at the other but struck an innocent bystander.

The shooting occurred about 12:20 a.m. in the 300 block of East Market Street, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.

The two men involved in the argument fled the scene, police said.

Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital for treatment of injuries not believed life-threatening, police said.

The shooting was under investigation.