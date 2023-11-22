Suspect in Glendale car-to-car shooting arrested in Florida

Arnak Aloyan. | Photo courtesy of Glendale PD

A 42-year-old man suspected in an apparent car-to-car shooting that left a person wounded in Glendale was in custody Wednesday in Florida awaiting extradition back to California.

According to Glendale Police Department spokesman Sgt. Victor Jackson, GPD investigators, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force, arrested Arnak Aloyan of Glendale in connection with a shooting that occurred Oct. 30 near the intersection of Wabasso Way and Bonita Drive.

Detectives responded to the scene amid reports of multiple shots being fired in the area, and they discovered a 39-year-old person who had been shot in the stomach. The victim was taken to Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

According to Jackson, the unidentified victim survived his injuries.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage that showed gunfire being exchanged between two vehicles, Jackson said.

“Although the victim was unable to provide suspect details, Glendale detectives, with the assistance of GPD-based Verdugo Regional Crime Laboratory, pursued leads and conducted a thorough investigation, resulting in the identification and tracking of the shooting suspect,” Jackson said in a statement.

Aloyan was located in Florida, where he was taken into custody. He was being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

It was unclear when he might be returned to California.

No details about what prompted the shooting were immediately released.