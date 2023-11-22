fbpx Suspect in Glendale car-to-car shooting arrested in Florida
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Fernando Valley / Suspect in Glendale car-to-car shooting arrested in Florida

Suspect in Glendale car-to-car shooting arrested in Florida

San Fernando Valley Nov 22, 2023
Arnak Aloyan. | Photo courtesy of Glendale PD
by
share with

A 42-year-old man suspected in an apparent car-to-car shooting that left a person wounded in Glendale was in custody Wednesday in Florida awaiting extradition back to California.

According to Glendale Police Department spokesman Sgt. Victor Jackson, GPD investigators, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Pacific Southwest Regional Fugitive Task Force and the U.S. Marshals Florida Regional Task Force, arrested Arnak Aloyan of Glendale in connection with a shooting that occurred Oct. 30 near the intersection of Wabasso Way and Bonita Drive.

Detectives responded to the scene amid reports of multiple shots being fired in the area, and they discovered a 39-year-old person who had been shot in the stomach. The victim was taken to Huntington Hospital in Pasadena.

According to Jackson, the unidentified victim survived his injuries.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage that showed gunfire being exchanged between two vehicles, Jackson said.

“Although the victim was unable to provide suspect details, Glendale detectives, with the assistance of GPD-based Verdugo Regional Crime Laboratory, pursued leads and conducted a thorough investigation, resulting in the identification and tracking of the shooting suspect,” Jackson said in a statement.

Aloyan was located in Florida, where he was taken into custody. He was being held on suspicion of attempted murder.

It was unclear when he might be returned to California.

No details about what prompted the shooting were immediately released.

More from San Fernando Valley

Los Angeles Nov 22, 2023
share with
Judge to review records of LAPD captain who allegedly used ‘wetbacks’ epithet by
Crime Nov 22, 2023
share with
Remains found in North Hills; suspect arrested on suspicion of murder by
Politics Nov 20, 2023
share with
Rivas announces bid for Congress, endorsed by Rep. Cárdenas by
Business Nov 18, 2023
share with
Health care workers reach tentative labor deal with Providence by
Business Nov 17, 2023
share with
High interest rates, low inventory keep SoCal home sales flat by
Los Angeles Nov 16, 2023
share with
LA commuters appear to be avoiding closed 10 Freeway, Metro ridership up by
More
Skip to content