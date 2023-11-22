fbpx Remains found in North Hills; suspect arrested on suspicion of murder
Home / Neighborhood / San Fernando Valley / Remains found in North Hills; suspect arrested on suspicion of murder

Remains found in North Hills; suspect arrested on suspicion of murder

San Fernando Valley Nov 22, 2023
by
A man was in custody Wednesday in connection with the death of another man, whose remains were found buried behind the suspect’s North Hills home.

Russell Robinson, 48, was booked on suspicion of murder in the death of Carlos DeLeon, 35, of Guatemala, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Robinson was being held without bail, the LAPD reported.

Missing-persons detectives began investigating DeLeon’s disappearance after family and friends reported that they had not seen or heard from him since mid-June, according to police.

In November, LAPD homicide detectives become involved in the investigation.

“Information was received that DeLeon was deceased and buried in a rear yard of a residence in the 16200 block of Community Court, in the city of North Hills,” police said in a statement.

Detectives obtained a search warrant, which was served at the property on Tuesday morning, police said.

“A collaborative search of the main residence and additional structures on the property (was) conducted by homicide detectives, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office, Los Angeles City Fire Urban Search and Rescue, Department of Sanitation, and Los Angeles Police Department Forensic Services,” police said.

“A structure located at the rear of the property was removed from its position,” police said. “The concrete foundation under the structure was also removed. A careful excavation commenced, and the remains of DeLeon were located.”

Other details, including a possible cause of death, were not released by police.

Anyone with information about the case was urged to call Detective Moselle at 818-374-9550, or the police tipline at 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

