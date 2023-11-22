Monrovia Old Town report: Happy Thanksgiving!

Christmas tree in Old Town. | Photo courtesy of Old Town Monrovia / Facebook

By Shawn Spencer

The holiday season is truly upon us. This festive time is the perfect time for expressing gratitude and giving. We are so used to saying Happy Thanksgiving but are we supposed to “give thanks” or “be thankful and giving?” Be both.

Studies show that showing and giving gratitude can positively impact your wellbeing, physically, mentally and socially. Gratitude decreases stress and improves your state of mind, while increasing your energy levels. It promotes healthier habits, improves self-esteem and builds stronger relationships. Whether you’re expressing your gratitude at home or at work, don’t just do it during the holiday season. Do it all year long. Living your daily life with an attitude of gratitude is much better than focusing on obstacles and negativity.

Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy says, “Even in the midst of the greatest difficulties you will experience in life, you can always find things for which you are truly grateful.” Tracy is also a motivational speaker, and he has a great video on YouTube where he shares tips on how to show appreciation to others by practicing The Four A’s:

Appreciation – express gratitude to everyone and develop an attitude of gratitude.

Approval – Give praise and approval for good efforts and ideas.

Admiration – Compliment people on their traits and accomplishments.

Attention – Listen mindfully to others with patience and attention.

Along with gratitude comes giving. I’ve talked a lot here about what we can do in our communities to be more giving. I’m quite certain my mother wasn’t the only to preach “It’s far better to give than to receive.” I’m pretty sure that was Jesus who coined the phrase. Why is this the season of giving? Some say tax benefits. I say because the holidays bring out the giver in all of us. With so many people struggling or just in need of a helping hand, why not fill up their hearts, as well as your own by giving? It doesn’t have to be a lot to bring some joy to someone else. Especially children, with their eyes full of holiday wonder, joy and hope.

If you have a method of giving that you already enjoy, be it through your church or social organizations, thank you. If you are looking for a way to give locally, right here in Monrovia, then look no more. The 9th Annual Christmas in Monrovia fundraiser launches on Dec. 1. This fundraiser was spearheaded by Stephen Bray, a local Monrovian and founder of the (in)famous Monrovia Daily News Facebook group.

In 2015, a local 31-year-old woman and mother, Lajoya McCoy was murdered by her former boyfriend and left in the trunk of her car. The thought of her children, newly orphaned at Christmas, pulled on Steve’s heartstrings and thus the fundraiser was born, and I am so proud to be his elf. In its 9 years, with the love and support of the community and over 16,000 members of the Monrovia Daily News, Christmas in Monrovia has raised over $88,136. These funds are converted into gift cards and then dispersed throughout our community. We work very closely with our local Monrovia school staff, both counselors and administrators, and we disperse the gift cards to their most needy families.

Christmas in Monrovia also distributes to Janie Duncan and her Foothill Kitchen. She does so much for so many in this community and she does it lovingly and selflessly. It is truly a wonderful experience to be part of a project that brings out the generosity and love of our wonderful neighbors and merchants and is converted into joy and smiles for so many of our local families and children.

If you happen to be a member of the Monrovia Daily News, then there will be ample notices of ways you can participate. If you would like to be part of this amazing local fundraiser, you can contact me directly at shawn@girlfridaysolutions.net. I would be happy to answer any questions you may have.

There was a time in my life when my family and I lost [almost] everything. One of the most painful things, that no one really thinks of until it happens to them, is what do you tell your children when there are no presents under the tree, but they still believe in Santa? Of course, there are worse things that can happen in life and there are always blessings, even if they are hard to see sometimes. But no parent wants their babies to be sad. Ever. I’ve handed these gift cards to parents that hugged me in tears, and it is so incredibly special. The hardest part is not having nearly enough money to make a difference for every family in need. Often, we don’t realize how many people in our very own community are in dire need. If Christmas in Monrovia doesn’t resonate with you, I hope you will find some way to give this holiday season.