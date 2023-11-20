fbpx Tech tip: Properly dispose of old electronics
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Tech / Tech tip: Properly dispose of old electronics

Tech tip: Properly dispose of old electronics

Tech Nov 20, 2023

Photo by John Cameron on Unsplash

by
share with

Your devices contain a lot of sensitive information, which could fall into the wrong hands if it’s not disposed of properly.

Wipe all devices clean before throwing them away or donating them to prevent anyone from rebooting them and stealing any remaining information.

What early phones did you have? The classic flip phone? The slide? The Razer? It was less important to make sure to erase data back then, but today it’s a big risk. Make sure you take the right precautions.

For more information on navigating the intricacies of keeping your data safe, contact Tech RockStars at (626) 533-1436 or techrockstars.com.

More from Tech

Innovation Oct 24, 2023
share with
3 Southland scientists honored by Biden for ‘exemplary achievements’ by
Business Oct 13, 2023
share with
Microsoft acquires Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard for $69 billion by
Tech Oct 12, 2023
share with
Is 5G more secure than Wi-Fi? by
Education Sep 20, 2023
share with
DOD awards USC $26.9M for development of domestic microelectronics by
Tech Sep 14, 2023
share with
Is 5G more secure than Wi-Fi? by
Tech Sep 13, 2023
share with
What are the 6 types of driving automation? by
More
Skip to content