Tech tip: Properly dispose of old electronics

Your devices contain a lot of sensitive information, which could fall into the wrong hands if it’s not disposed of properly.
Wipe all devices clean before throwing them away or donating them to prevent anyone from rebooting them and stealing any remaining information.
What early phones did you have? The classic flip phone? The slide? The Razer? It was less important to make sure to erase data back then, but today it’s a big risk. Make sure you take the right precautions.
