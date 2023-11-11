26th annual Palm Springs parade to close out Veterans Day events

| Photo courtesy of the city of Palm Springs

The 26th Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade on Saturday will close out the city’s series of events after it was designated by the Veterans Day National Committee of the Department of Veterans Affairs as a Regional Site for the observance of Veterans Day.

The “Honoring All Who Served”-themed parade will get underway at 3:30 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive from Ramon Road to Alejo Road. The Palm Springs High School Spirit of the Sands Band will follow the parade with a patriotic concert featuring a fireworks finale at Amado Road.

“Palm Springs is one of a limited number of events nationwide to receive this important designation,” city spokesperson Amy Blaisdell said in a statement. “The events that are chosen will ensure that fitting tributes are paid across the nation and serve as examples for other communities to follow when planning their Veterans Day observances.”

Activities kicked off Thursday during VillageFest with a booth where veterans received free hand-held American flags. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday a drive-thru luncheon was held in the parking lot of City Hall, Blaisdell said.

The Palm Springs High School Jazz Band provided entertainment for both events.