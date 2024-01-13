fbpx 31st Dickens Festival moves from Riverside to Jurupa Valley
31st Dickens Festival moves from Riverside to Jurupa Valley

Riverside County Jan 13, 2024
| Photo courtesy of the Riverside Dickens Festival
by


The celebrated Riverside Dickens Festival will be held at a new venue this year, relocating from downtown Riverside to Jurupa Valley, where a museum property will be converted to Victorian-era London, with an assortment of characters and shows reflective of author Charles Dickens’ life and times.

According to the festival’s website, the 31st annual event will be presented at the Jensen Alvarado Historic Ranch & Museum, near Flabob Airport, on Feb. 24 and 25.

It was not clear what prompted the change of venue. Fest organizers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Previously, the fests have been convened in Riverside along the Main Street pedestrian mall, between Mission Inn Avenue and 11th Street.

The entire event was nearly nixed in February 2021 amid the coronavirus lockdowns, but organizers managed to throw together a virtual presentation featuring profiles of Dickens’ stories and other entertainment online.

In-person activities returned in February 2022.

The fest regularly features theatrical performances, pageants, music, speeches, historical recreations and children’s activities. Visitors often encounter actors representing Dickens, Queen Victoria, Bram Stoker, Mark Twain, H.G. Wells, Oscar Wilde, Edgar Allen Poe, Louisa May Alcott, Jules Verne, Emily Bronte, Mary Shelley and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle — to name a few.

Merchants sell food and wares reminiscent of a 19th century London bazaar, interspersed with caroling and dancing.

More information is available at dickensfest.com.

