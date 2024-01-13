fbpx Health officials investigate illness cluster linked to raw oysters
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / LA County health officials investigate illness cluster linked to oysters

LA County health officials investigate illness cluster linked to oysters

Health Jan 13, 2024
Oysters. | Photo courtesy of Virgina Sea Grant/Flickr (CC BY-ND 2.0)
by
share with

More than two dozen people have been diagnosed with gastrointestinal illnesses potentially linked to raw oysters consumed at four Los Angeles County restaurants, health officials said Friday.

County Department of Public Health officials said they are working with state health officials to investigate and verify the source of the cluster of illnesses, which has so far involved 27 associated cases. The names and locations of the restaurants were not released.

“Until the source is confirmed, consumers should be cautious before eating raw oysters due to the potential risk of foodborne illness,” Dr. Muntu Davis, Los Angeles County Health Officer, said in a statement. “If you are sick, avoid spreading illness by washing your hands frequently and cleaning frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs, light switches, and kitchen countertops.”

Health officials said more vulnerable residents, such as young children, older adults and those who are immunocompromised, should be aware of the risks of consuming raw oysters.

More from Health

Health Jan 11, 2024
share with
How the VA fails veterans on mental health by Read more
Business Jan 04, 2024
share with
Officials issue botulism warning for molasses, jam sold in Southland by Read more
Health Jan 03, 2024
share with
Newsom, LA County leaders launch campaign for $6.4B mental health bond measure by Read more
Education Jan 03, 2024
share with
UCLA acquires $700M Westside Pavilion mall for Research Park by Read more
Health Jan 02, 2024
share with
Enhancing health with age through post-workout recovery by Read more
Health Dec 30, 2023
share with
LA County reinstates mask requirement at health care facilities by Read more
More
Skip to content