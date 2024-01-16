fbpx Wood-burning ban in extended Tuesday in much of Southland
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Environment / Wood-burning ban in extended Tuesday in much of Southland

Wood-burning ban in extended Tuesday in much of Southland

Environment Jan 16, 2024
Areas impacted by the no burn order are in red. | Map courtesy of AQMD
by
share with

A ban on indoor and outdoor wood burning has been extended Tuesday in much of the Southland due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area, air quality regulators said.

The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday for all those in the South Coast Air Basin, including the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties, and all of Orange County.

The order does not apply to mountain communities above 3,000 feet, the Coachella Valley or the high desert, according to the South Coast Air Quality Management District. Homes that rely on wood as a sole source of heat, low-income households and those without natural gas service also are exempt from the requirement.

Residents in the affected areas are reminded that burning wood in their fireplaces or any indoor or outdoor wood-burning device is prohibited, as is burning manufactured fire logs, such as those made from wax or paper.

Fine particles in wood smoke, also known as particulate matter or PM2.5, can get deep into the lungs and cause respiratory problems such as asthma.

Residents can receive no-burn day notifications by signing up for Air Alerts via email or text at www.AirAlerts.org.

More from Environment

Environment Jan 11, 2024
share with
Powerful winds blast SoCal; light snow falls in northern LA County by Read more
Environment Jan 09, 2024
share with
Southland to continue experiencing freezing, windy weather by Read more
Education Jan 08, 2024
share with
California schools to benefit from federal grant to buy electric buses by Read more
Environment Jan 05, 2024
share with
Cold, windy weekend on tap for the Southland by Read more
Environment Jan 05, 2024
share with
4.2M earthquake rattles SoCal following New Year’s Day temblor by Read more
Environment Jan 04, 2024
share with
LA Zoo mourns death of 53-year-old elephant Shaunzi by Read more
More
Skip to content