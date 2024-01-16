fbpx NASCAR announces format, rules for Busch Light Clash at Coliseum
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / Los Angeles / NASCAR announces format, rules for Busch Light Clash at Coliseum

NASCAR announces format, rules for Busch Light Clash at Coliseum

Los Angeles Jan 16, 2024

NASCAR in New Hampshire. | Photo by Luigiantonio72 CC BY-NC 2.0 DEED

by
share with

Before the green flag drops for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum, NASCAR announced the format for the field Tuesday, laying out the rules for qualifying, heat races and the main event.

There will be 23 drivers in the final race competing for 150 laps. Only green flag laps will count and there will be a break at the midway point of the race after 75 laps.

The lineup for 22 spots will be determined by the finishing positions in the heat races and the last chance qualifier. The 23rd spot will go to the driver with the highest spot in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series standings who hasn’t already qualified.

There will be four 25-lap heat races. The top-five finishers in the heat races advance to the main event.

The last chance qualifier is for the drivers who did not advance in the heat races. It will be 75 laps and the top-two finishers advance to the Clash.

The heat race starting lineups will be determined through practice sessions. The field will be split into three practice groups and the drivers’ fastest lap time in practice will be used to set the starting order for the heat races.

The third annual Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum will be held Feb. 4 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The races will take place on the Coliseum’s temporary, quarter-mile asphalt track beginning at 1:30 p.m., with the NASCAR Mexico Series‘ King Taco La Batalla en El Coliseo followed by the NASCAR Cup Series’ Busch Light Clash at 5 p.m.

NASCAR has opened its season with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum for the past two years. Joey Logano won the inaugural event in 2022, while Martin Truex Jr. won the 2023 trophy in February.

Ticket information is available at www.nascarclash.com.

More from Los Angeles

Los Angeles Jan 16, 2024
share with
Karen Bass to moderate forum at US Conference of Mayors by Read more
Business Jan 13, 2024
share with
City of Los Angeles opens recruitment for lifeguard positions by Read more
Crime Jan 13, 2024
share with
LAPD announces ‘hate incident’ category for online reporting by Read more
Los Angeles Jan 13, 2024
share with
Trailblazing journalist Ruth Ashton Taylor dies at 101 by Read more
Los Angeles Jan 12, 2024
share with
LAPD Chief Michel Moore to retire at end of February by Read more
Business Jan 12, 2024
share with
LA city workers’ union, Bass take steps toward new labor agreement by Read more
More
Skip to content