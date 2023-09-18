fbpx NASCAR adding Mexico Series race to Coliseum event in February
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Sports / NASCAR adding Mexico Series race to Coliseum event in February

NASCAR adding Mexico Series race to Coliseum event in February

Sports Sep 18, 2023
NASCAR vehicles race at the LA Coliseum in 2022. | Photo courtesy of NASCAR/Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images
by
share with

NASCAR is adding a NASCAR Mexico Series race to the third-annual Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum next year, officials said Sunday.

The Mexico Series race will precede NASCAR’s season-opening exhibition featuring the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series on Feb. 4, 2024.

“This is a tremendous win for our fans and our sport,” Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy, said in a statement. “Not only will the fans see the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series in action, they will also bear witness to the talent and skill that is found within the NASCAR Mexico Series. I can’t think of a better way to begin our 2024 season.”

NASCAR has opened its season with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum for the past two years. Joey Logano won the inaugural event in 2022, while Martin Truex Jr. won the 2023 trophy in February of this year.

“This is an incredible honor for the NASCAR Mexico Series and its drivers,” Jimmy Morales, president and general manager of the Mexico Series, said in a statement. “The competition in our series is always intense, but I know our drivers will want nothing more than to become the first Mexican driver to win inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This is going to be a race we will not soon forget.”

The Mexico Series competes on tracks throughout nine major Mexican cities.

The list of NASCAR Mexico Series drivers competing at the Coliseum on Feb. 4 will be announced at a later date, along with the full day’s schedule of racing and entertainment.

More from Sports

Los Angeles Sep 16, 2023
share with
Shohei Ohtani to miss rest of Angels’ season by
Orange County Sep 14, 2023
share with
Horse dies after suffering fatal training injury at Los Alamitos by
Orange County Sep 11, 2023
share with
Horse fatally injured in race at Los Alamitos racetrack by
Los Angeles Sep 05, 2023
share with
Dodgers pitcher Julio Urías arrested on domestic violence charges by
Film/Binge Sep 01, 2023
share with
Disney pulls ESPN, ABC from Spectrum cable amid dispute by
LA County Aug 30, 2023
share with
Dodger Stadium crowd hails Little League World Series champions by
More
Skip to content