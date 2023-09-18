NASCAR adding Mexico Series race to Coliseum event in February

NASCAR vehicles race at the LA Coliseum in 2022. | Photo courtesy of NASCAR/Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

NASCAR is adding a NASCAR Mexico Series race to the third-annual Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum next year, officials said Sunday.

The Mexico Series race will precede NASCAR’s season-opening exhibition featuring the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series on Feb. 4, 2024.

“This is a tremendous win for our fans and our sport,” Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s senior vice president for racing development and strategy, said in a statement. “Not only will the fans see the stars of the NASCAR Cup Series in action, they will also bear witness to the talent and skill that is found within the NASCAR Mexico Series. I can’t think of a better way to begin our 2024 season.”

NASCAR has opened its season with the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum for the past two years. Joey Logano won the inaugural event in 2022, while Martin Truex Jr. won the 2023 trophy in February of this year.

“This is an incredible honor for the NASCAR Mexico Series and its drivers,” Jimmy Morales, president and general manager of the Mexico Series, said in a statement. “The competition in our series is always intense, but I know our drivers will want nothing more than to become the first Mexican driver to win inside the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. This is going to be a race we will not soon forget.”

The Mexico Series competes on tracks throughout nine major Mexican cities.

The list of NASCAR Mexico Series drivers competing at the Coliseum on Feb. 4 will be announced at a later date, along with the full day’s schedule of racing and entertainment.