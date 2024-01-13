Gun violence: LA County shooting-related reports in the last 7 days

| Photo by alexstand/Envato Elements

Shooting-related incidents happened multiple times this past week in the Los Angeles area as gun violence continues to plague the region.

Motorist wounded in shooting on 405 Freeway in Sherman Oaks

A motorist was wounded Friday in a shooting on the San Diego (405) Freeway in the Sherman Oaks area, and an investigation was underway.

Officers were sent to the northbound freeway near Burbank Boulevard about 5 a.m. Friday on a report that a vehicle had crashed, and later learned that the driver and his Chevrolet Bolt were shot at, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The man sustained a gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, the CHP reported.

No description was available of a suspect or vehicle, and there was no known motive for the shooting.

All northbound lanes were closed while an investigation was conducted.

Some lanes were reopened around daybreak, but all lanes were closed again until about 12:15 p.m. when all lanes were reopened, the CHP reported.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was urged to contact the CHP Southern Division Investigative Service Major Crimes Unit at 323-644- 9550. Calls should be directed to the Los Angeles Communications Center at 323- 259-3200 during non-business hours.

One killed, one wounded in El Sereno gang shooting

One person was killed and another was in the hospital Friday in what police said was a gang-related shooting near the El Sereno neighborhood.

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department were called at 7:58 p.m. Thursday to Beryl Street and Mercury Avenue near the Rose Hill Recreation Center regarding a shots fired call where they learned an 18-year-old man had been shot and a 25-year-old man was involved in a car crash, an LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.

The 25-year-old, who had been shot before crashing the vehicle he was driving, died at the scene.

The second victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition and did not cooperate with officers, police said.

Man arrested in downtown LA shooting

A man suspected in a shooting Thursday evening west of Union Station was arrested.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the 800 block of North Alameda Street, south of East Cesar Chavez Avenue ,at 10:27 p.m., Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

Officers took the suspect into custody near the scene, Im said.

No victims were immediately located, but Im said police had established a crime scene at the location and were searching for possible victims.

Five wounded in Compton shooting

Suspects in a drive-by shooting in Compton that left five people hospitalized were on the loose Friday as sheriff’s detectives continued to search for them.

Deputies responded to the shooting around 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Acacia Avenue, near Alondra Boulevard, where they found the victims, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect left the scene and no suspect description was immediately available.

A car near the area of the shooting was riddled with bullet holes.

The details surrounding the motive of the shooting remained unknown.

One injured in car-to-car shooting that ends in Encino

Police Thursday are searching for suspects in a shooting that wounded one, and began on the San Diego (405) Freeway and ended in Encino.

The shooting was reported around 10 p.m. Wednesday on the northbound freeway and witnesses traveling in a Mercedes-Benz told police someone in a black Honda fired shots at them, CBS 2 reported.

The Mercedes-Benz drove to Balboa Boulevard in Encino, where they contacted officers from the Los Angeles Police Department.

One person was wounded in the shooting and apparently treated at the scene by paramedics from the Los Angeles Fire Department, CBS 2 reported.

The shooter was still at large as investigators searched for the Honda.

Felon suspected of killing puppy charged with weapons violation

A 32-year-old convicted felon suspected of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s puppy during an argument in downtown Los Angeles is facing a federal charge of being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to court papers obtained Tuesday.

David Arnold Sumlin Jr. allegedly held a pillow over the victim’s dog and shot a firearm twice into the pillow on Jan. 2 at ex-girlfriend S.W.’s apartment, according to the criminal complaint filed Monday in Los Angeles federal court.

Shortly after being shot, the puppy was transported to an animal hospital and died. Law enforcement recovered two spent 9 mm shell casings from the crime scene, the complaint stated.

After shooting the puppy, Sumlin fled on foot and remains at large, prosecutors said. The complaint discusses Sumlin’s extensive criminal history that includes multiple felony convictions prohibiting him from possessing firearms and ammunition. Police earlier described him as homeless.

The document says Sumlin potentially is still armed with the firearm he allegedly used to shoot the dog.

Sumlin was described as a 6-foot-7-inch man weighing 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police said he’s known to frequent the area near Seventh Street and Stanford Avenue in downtown Los Angeles.

Police advised residents not to approach Sumlin if they see him, but to call 911.

Shooting in Hollywood under investigation; one person hospitalized

One person was injured in a shooting in Hollywood Tuesday, and an investigation was underway.

Officers were sent to Santa Monica Boulevard and Sycamore Avenue at about 7:50 a.m. on an “assault with a deadly weapon/shooting” call, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Paramedics took a person to a hospital in unknown condition, but it was unclear if the person was wounded or suffered another type of injury, police said. No arrests were immediately reported.

Authorities were seeking a white, late-model, four-door SUV in connection with the incident, police said.

Three men shot, two die, in Broadway-Manchester area

A shooting left two men fatally wounded inside a vehicle and a third was found wounded several blocks away from the Broadway-Manchester area of South Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 8 p.m. Sunday in front of the Hi Lite Motel at 10321 S. Broadway, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

Two wounded men were found sitting inside a vehicle in front of the motel and the third wounded man was found at 1094 W. 93rd St. in the unincorporated Westmont area, she said.

All three were rushed to hospitals in critical condition, the officer said.

The two men in the vehicle, both about 30 years old, were pronounced dead at the hospital, she said.

The third man was stabilized at the hospital, the officer said.

The shooting was believed gang-related, she said. Suspect information was not available.

Man shot to death near Athens area of LA County

A man was shot to death Sunday in the Athens Village community of unincorporated Los Angeles County, authorities said.

The shooting occurred at about 11:30 a.m. in the 12800 block of San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Paramedics rushed the man to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the homicide was urged to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website lacrimestoppers.org.