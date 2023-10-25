Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Oct. 27-Nov. 2

Elsa Lanchester and Boris Karloff in "The Bride of Frankenstein." | Photo courtesy of Universal Studios

It seems every municipality is hosting its own Halloween celebration but if trick-or-treating isn’t for you, there are still plenty of other options to get your thrills and chills.

Oct. 27

‘The Bride Of Frankenstein’

Theatre at Ace Hotel | 929 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Oct. 27-28 | laopera.org

As the beloved thriller plays out on the silver screen, larger than life, audiences will hear composer Franz Waxman’s groundbreaking original soundtrack score played live by the magnificent musicians of the LA Opera Orchestra. The audience is invited to dress in costume. Tickets begin at $34.

‘Treats For Tricksters’

A Noise Within | 3352 E Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Oct. 27-28 | anoisewithin.org

Kids (and grownups) ages five and up are encouraged to attend this weekend’s performances of A Noise Within’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” in costume. Stick around for free Halloween candy and photo ops with mischievous fairies following the performances on Friday and Saturday. Tickets are $30 with promo code TREAT30.

Fall Fun Festival

Mission Playhouse Plaza | 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | Oct. 27 | sangabrielcity.com

The Fall Fun Festival will feature a costume contest, trunk-or-treating, carnival games, food trucks, a photo booth and a haunted zone.

Halloween Haunting

Downtown Arcadia | First Avenue and Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91005 | Oct. 27 | downtownarcadia.org

Trick-or-treat at participating businesses, visit the trunk-or-treat parking lot, play games and explore the special event offerings from downtown businesses.

Drive-In Movie Night In Glendale

Electric Dusk Drive-In | 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91203 | Oct. 27-31 | eventbrite.com

As great as the traditional movie theatrical experience can be, there’s something extra special about a classic drive-in. Get into the Halloween spirit with a full slate of spooky classics. First up is “The Shining” on Friday, followed by a double feature of “Scream” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” on Saturday, “Beetlejuice” on Sunday, and another double feature of “Halloween” and “Hellraiser” on Halloween night ends the festivities.

Oct. 28

Vegandale

Los Angeles State Historic Park | 1245 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Oct. 28 | vegandalefest.com

Vegan foods have come a long way and Vegandale will host more than 120 vendors from around the world for guests to sample from. The day will also feature art and live musical performances.

Día Y Noche De Los Muertos

Hollywood Forever | 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038 | Oct. 28 | hollywoodforever.com

Celebrate Mexico’s holiday honoring the dead with both daytime and nighttime activities like live musical and dance performances, art exhibitions, altars, food and artisanal vendors, cultural performances and children’s activities.

Haunted Museum

Natural History Museum | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Oct. 28 | nhm.org

Put on your detective hats to solve a mystery during a scavenger hunt, meet researchers and scientists to learn about their work, then dance and drink at the 21-and-older Graveyard.

Boonion Station

Los Angeles Union Station (South Patio) | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Oct. 28 | eventbrite.com

The Station’s South Patio will transform into a frightfully fun village with activities including face painting, dancing, costume contests, crafts, a one-of-a-kind trick-or-treating experience and more. This event is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Headless Horseman statute at Boonion Station. | Photo by Farah Sosa

Strange Science

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Oct. 28 | huntington.org

Witness spirited performances and special displays of rarely seen objects from the museum’s vaults. Hear spine-tingling stories, learn weird scholarly facts, experience twisted fantasies on the dance floor, and enjoying thrilling aerial performances and illusions.

Halloween Carnival

Finkbiner Park | 160 N. Wabash Ave., Glendora, CA 91741 | Oct. 28 | cityofglendora.org

Pre-register for this event featuring carnival games, bounce houses, food, attractions, and more.

The Vampire Circus

The Montalbán Theatre | 1615 Vine St., Hollywood, CA 90028 | Oct. 28-31 | thevampirecircus.com

Unlike any other, The Vampire Circus brings chills along with the thrills. Inspired by the creativity of Tim Burton and the acrobatics of Cirque Du Soleil, the circus features a mix of theater, dance and gymnastics.

Refocusing Your Cultural Lens To The Landscape: Presentation And Discussion With Craig Torres

OxyArts | 4757 York Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90042 | oxyarts.oxy.edu

Tongva artist and cultural educator Craig Torres discusses our relationship with nature.

909 Open Market

197 W. 2nd St., Pomona, CA 91766 | Oct. 28 | instagram.com/p/CyBqL4MpboB/

Do some trick-or-treating at the market, pick up delicious food, do some shopping, listen to some music or join the salsa dancing and giveaways.

Corgi Beach Day

Huntington Dog Beach | 100 Goldenwest Ave., Huntington Beach CA 92648 | Oct. 28 | socalcorgibeachday.com

The biggest corgi party on the planet is back with more space on the beach for pups of all breeds to show off their Halloween costumes. The party will have food trucks, contests, a marketplace, and lots of doggy smiles.

Oct. 29

Downey Día De Los Muertos Art Festival

8435 Firestone Blvd., Downey, CA 90241 | Oct. 29 | ddlm.downeytheatre.org

There will be face painting, puppet shows, book readings, arts & crafts, calavera decorating, a mercado full of vendor booths, live music from various bands, folklorico dances, the Día de los Muertos art gallery and so much more.

West Coast Ballet’s ‘Dracula’

El Segundo Performing Arts Center | 640 Main St., El Segundo, 90245 | Oct. 29 | feverup.com

The grace and power of ballet meets the sensuality and horror of The Count in this special presentation of “Dracula.”

Día De Los Muertos Festival

Museum of Latin American Art | 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach, CA, 90802 | Oct. 29 | molaa.org

MOLAA is throwing a delicious party in partnership with Mexico and its upcoming exhibit, “Festin de Sabores,” exploring the richness of Mexican cuisine. The festival will feature merchants, nine food stations, beer, wine, sweets, live performances, music from DJ Caveman, face painting, a sugar skull workshop, printmaking, tattoos, prizes and much more.

Día De Los Muertos Family Day

LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes | 501 N. Main St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Oct. 29 | lapca.org

Celebrate the cycle of life with live performances from Banda Lico Music Academy, Grupo Folklorico Huaxyacac, Grupo Folklorico Princesa Donaji and Comunidad de Quialana; art workshops; and food and drinks available for purchase.

562 Flea Market

Exposition Park | 700 Exposition Park Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90037 | Oct. 29 | 562flea.com

In between BMO Stadium and the California Science Center, shop for vintage finds, art, jewelry, rugs and so much more.

OC Record Show

UFCW Union Hall | 8530 Stanton Ave., Buena Park, CA 90620 | Oct. 29 | ocrecordshow.com

Music aficionados, collectors and vinyl lovers are invited to find some new treasures.

Oct. 30

Yuze Lee & Pacific Symphony Play Rachmaninoff No. 3

Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Oct. 30 | scfta.org

Twelve-year-old piano prodigy Yuze Lee joins the Pacific Symphony Orchestra for a musical journey through the romantic era.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Oct. 30 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

Oct. 31

Halloween Spooktacular & Trick-Or-Treat Bash

Library Park | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Oct. 31 | cityofmonrovia.org

Trick-or-treat throughout Old Town, enter a costume contest, enjoy activities and document these memories at the photo booth.

Harvest Festival

South El Monte City Hall front lawn | 1415 Santa Anita Ave., South El Monte, CA 91733 | Oct. 31 | cityofsouthelmonte.org

Spend Halloween at this free family-friendly event featuring live entertainment, food vendors, crafts, games and trick-or-treating.

Trunk Or Treat & Haunted House

Rosemead Community Recreation Center | 3936 N. Muscatel Ave., Rosemead, CA 91770 | Oct. 31 | cityofrosemead.org

Walk from car to car picking up treats, visit the Haunted House, play carnival games, enter the costume contest and enjoy some arts and crafts.

Nov.1

Corazon De Mariachi Dinner and Live Music!

Hawg Heaven BBQ & Gastro Pub | 119 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA, 91105 | Nov. 1 | feverup.com

Enjoy a two-course dinner and live mariachi show with family and friends.

Nov. 2

Día De Los Muertos Celebration

Mission Playhouse | 320 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | Nov. 2 | sangabrielcity.com

This cultural celebration of life and death will feature live performances by Los Colibri and Ballet Folklorico, traditional food available for purchase from El Pavo Bakery, and a community altar on display.

Día De Los Muertos Community Altar Display

Juan Matias Sanchez Adobe | 946 N. Adobe Ave., Montebello, CA 90640 | montebelloca.gov

In remembrance of dearly departed loved ones, this Day of the Dead celebration will feature free conchas and champurrado, live music from Mariachi Los Pasajeros, arts and crafts, and the display of a community altar.

DTLA Art Night

DTLA Historic Core | Nov. 2 | dtlaartnight.com

Explore the vibrant art scene of DTLA at more than 20 participating galleries.

Riverside Artswalk

Artist Vendor Lot | Main Street, between 6th and 9th streets, Riverside, CA 92501 | Nov. 2 | riversideartswalk.com

Visit over 22 downtown locations, including museums, galleries, and studios.

The 323 Food And Flea

Hilda L. Solis Learning Academy | 319 N. Humphreys Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90022 | Nov. 2 | instagram.com/the323foodandflea

Don’t miss the opening of this new community night market featuring food, games, live music, prizes and a free movie night.

Ongoing

‘Blood At The Root’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Oct. 28 | openfisttheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com

Infused with hip-hop music and movement, Blood at the Root sheds light on escalating tensions between Black and White students at a Louisiana high school, delving into the double standard often applied to racially charged situations.

“Blood at the Root” ensemble. | Photo by Amanda Weier

Akram Khan Dance Company’s ‘Jungle Book Reimagined’

BroadStage | 1310 11th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | Through Oct. 28 | broadstage.org

Both mesmerizing and haunting, this new spin on an old classic reinvents the journey of young Mowgli. Looking through the eyes of this iconic character as a refugee caught in a world devastated by the impact of climate change, the bold movement, startling animation, and video and sound design bring a new sense of urgency to Akram Khan’s reinterpretation.

‘Ain’t Too Proud: The Life And Times Of The Temptations’

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through Oct. 29 | scfta.org

Featuring the Grammy-winning songs and Tony-winning moves, “Ain’t Too Proud” follows The Temptations’ extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. The story of how they met, the groundbreaking heights they hit, and how personal and political conflicts threatened to tear the group apart as the United States fell into civil unrest is set to the beat of the group’s treasured hits, including “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” “Get Ready,” “Papa Was a Rolling Stone” and many more.

Cast of “Ain’t Too Proud.” | Photo courtesy of SCFTA

Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Fest

Cal Poly Pomona | 4102 S. University Drive, Pomona, CA 91768 | Through Oct. 29 | cpp.edu

Weekends this fall, head to Cal Poly where you’ll find Pumpkin Hill, two corn mazes, a petting farm, a sunflower maze, a cow train, antique-tractor-pulled hay wagon rides, duck races, live music, farming demonstrations, food and craft vendors, a country fair area and much more.

Knott’s Spooky Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm | 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620 | Through Oct. 29 | knotts.com

The park transforms for some spooky, family-friendly fun during the day as kids are encouraged to trick-or-treat around the town of Calico and enjoy seasonal shows.

Castle Dark

Castle Park | 3500 Polk St.,Riverside, CA 92505 | Through Oct. 29 | castlepark.com

Visitors will be transported to their worst nightmare as Castle Park in Riverside transforms into the terrifying and spine-tingling annual haunt experience debuting six all-new haunt experiences. For the guests seeking more treats than tricks, Castle Park’s family-friendly, daytime Día de Los Muertos event invites families to join in the fun every Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 5:30 p.m. through Oct. 29.

The Haunted Harvest

Frosty’s Forest & Pumpkin Patch | 14861 Ramona Ave., Chino, CA 91710 | Through Oct. 29 | frostysforest.com

Go back in time to a haunted Blockbuster in 1997 where Notflix Killer wants to show you how much he hates late fees. There will also be five other haunted houses along the corn maze.

‘Fear Of Heights’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | Through Oct. 29 | odysseytheatre.com

Kevin Flynn’s grandfather, a tough, Irish steelworker, may have been unafraid to perch precariously on a steel beam high above the New York skyline — but young Kevin finds himself dreaming of the bright lights of Hollywood instead. In this funny, moving autobiographical solo show, the former professional soccer player and current award-winning stand-up comedian, actor, writer, producer and television host examines the American experience through the lens of his Irish immigrant family.

‘Cindy & The Disco Ball: The Musical’

Garry Marshall Theatre | 4252 W. Riverside Drive, Burbank, CA 91505 | Through Oct. 29 | garrymarshalltheatre.org

This retro retelling of the Cinderella story whisks us back to the sun-kissed days and lava lamp-lit nights of 1976 with an original musical score that blends the sounds of disco rhythms and Broadway musical magic. Cindy Fontaine (Saylor Bell Curda of “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) is a teenager determined to be heard in the high school scene after being left to deal with a messed-up family life when her father is away in Vietnam. Cindy’s cosmic guide through this coming-of-age musical is a fabulously magical Soul Sister (Cloie Wyatt Taylor of “Partners In Rhyme”) who gives new meaning to making an entrance. When the LA County school district threatens to cut arts funding, Cindy and the students at Pacific Palisades High have to beat the clock (that’s about to strike midnight) to save the arts.

Carved

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 29 | descansogardens.org

As you stroll through the captivating displays, you’ll be amazed by luminous jack-o’-lanterns, fallen tree sculptures and whimsical installations, including Tom&Lien Dekyvere’s glow-in-the-dark Rhizome installation in the Rose Garden Labyrinth and giant carved pumpkins under the Rose Pavilion. Don’t miss the expanded Día de los Muertos ofrenda altar, providing guests with a place to meditate and remember loved ones. The pumpkin house, hay maze, and fall food offerings will all be back to round out the fun.

Scarecrows and hundreds of pumpkins delight visitors at Carved. | Photo: © Descanso Gardens

Angel Of Light

Los Angeles Theatre | 615 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014 | Through Oct. 31 | feverup.com

Walk through a French baroque-style movie palace where Old Hollywood has come back to life, curses swirl through the air, and demonic possessions are as numerous as the ghosts roaming the halls.

Trick Or Treat Village

LA County Parks | Through Oct. 31 | parks.lacounty.gov

LA County Parks are transforming into spooky villages full of game booths, free candy, live concerts, costume contests, dances, movie nights, pumpkin carvings, scary stories, carnival games and more. Check online for dates and times at your local park.

Boney Island

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Oct. 31 | nhm.org

Created by “The Simpsons” producer Rick Polizzi, Boney Island returns with ghoulishly glowing light installations, skeletons performing rope tricks, shadow puppetry, artistic performances, fossils, live animal presentations, trick-or-treating, critters and plants of all sizes in the gardens and much more.

Shaqtoberfest

The Queen Mary | 1126 Queens Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90802 | Through Oct. 31 | shaqtoberfest.com

The immersive festival returns with haunted trails, live entertainment, themed bars and lounges, carnival rides, food and more.

Riverside County Scare & Pumpkin Festival

Riverside County Fairgrounds | 46350 Arabia St., Indio, CA 92201 | Through Oct. 31 | datefest.org

Visiti “San Fantazma,” the fictional town hosting a pumpkin patch, a community ofrenda, a haunted house, Cantina Calacas offering spirits and seasonal treats, and more.

Lights Out

Fairplex | 1101 W McKinley Ave. Pomona, CA 91768 | Through Oct. 31 | fairplex.com

Walk through a haunted county fair full of the undead, monsters and carnage. Fearplex will feature mazes, esports, zombieball, interactive frights, vendors, and themed food. You can even purchase a combo ticket to indulge in brews at Oktoberfest after the fear-inducing fun.

Pumpkin Palooza

Discovery Cube Orange County | 2500 N. Main St., Santa Ana, CA 92705 | Through Oct. 31 | discoverycube.org

The not-so-frightfully delightful event features two floors of fun, including an interactive dance party that includes a giant 20-foot projection-mapped DJ named “Jack-o-Lynn” spinning, bumper cars, life-size corn mazes, and activities like making glow-in-the dark slime, learning about the size of pumpkins using “pi”, and testing your speed with a marble run race.

Nights Of The Jack

King Gillette Ranch | 26800 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas, CA 91302 | Through Oct. 31 | nightsofthejack.com

Head into the Santa Monica Mountains for this immersive nighttime light show. Pick up a hot cider or seasonal cocktail before heading to the trail or carving your pumpkin.

Día De Los Muertos Festival

Olvera Street | 845 N. Alameda St.. Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Nov. 2 | olveraevents.com

Celebrate the lives of those who have died at this weeklong festival featuring a nightly procession, community altars on display, and entertainment.

‘Freud On Cocaine’

Whitefire Theatre | 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 | Through Nov. 4 | whitefiretheatre.com

Taken from Sigmund Freud’s own words as documented in his book, “Cocaine Papers,” this new comedy revolves around Freud, a respected doctor, a loving husband, a devoted father — and a drug addict. Fact: Freud used up to a gram of cocaine daily for at least a decade. Fact: Freud touted cocaine as a panacea for pain, exhaustion, low spirits, depression and morphine addiction. Fact: Merck Pharmaceuticals offered Freud free “product” in exchange for his continued research into its medical use. Fact: Freud slipped cocaine into the love letters he mailed to his German finacée, keeping their engagement secret from his future mother-in-law. Fact: Freud convinced his fellow doctor and best friend, Ernst von Fleischl-Marxow, to use cocaine to control Ernst’s addiction to morphine after a painful accident. Fact: While treating patient Emma Eckstein for the “nasogenital” cause of her hysteria, Freud and another doctor cauterized Eckstein’s nose with a gram of cocaine, nearly killing her after three surgeries.

“Freud on Cocaine” ensemble. | Photo by Darren Rafel

‘Love Among The Ruins’

El Portal Theatre | 5969 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood, CA 91601 | Through Nov. 5 | elportaltheatre.com

JoBeth Williams (“Poltergeist,” “The Big Chill”) and Peter Strauss (“Rich Man, Poor Man,” “The Jericho Mile”) star in the hilarious, romantic courtroom classic. In this newly reinvented version, Jessica Medlicott (Williams), once a great actress, is now a beautiful and wealthy widow. She is accused of “breach of promise” by a handsome young Naval officer who claims she promised to marry him. Her only hope may be the greatest barrister at the Old Bailey, Sir Arthur Granville Jones (Strauss). Jessica is no ordinary client and the sparks that fly as she drives Sir Arthur to distraction keeps the audience guessing, laughing and crying until the very end.

‘Befok (Or The Desperate Attempt To Impress Iñárritu)’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | Through Nov. 5 | odysseytheatre.com

Academy Award-winning director Alejandro González Iñárritu’s movies mean a lot to both writer/performer Asta Leigh, and to her new force-of-nature character, South African-born Lola Luvv. Lola swore she’d be a world-renowned actress by the age of 40, but that’s in seven days and she’s no closer to her goal than when she moved to Hollywood. She still walks dogs and cleans up their monster shits. After catching a glimpse of Iñárritu at the Alta Dena WholeFoods, Lola’s convinced it’s a sign she’s destined to play the lead in his new TV show “The One Percent.” What follows is a manic ride of determination, desperation, ketamine and chickens, where the only thing at stake… is her life. The show is truly “befok,” an Afrikaans word that can mean a number of things: crazy, awesome, angry, cool, or simply “not right in the head.” For anyone who’s pursued a career in Hollywood, it’s a word with which they can identify — and it certainly applies to Lola.

Imaginarium

Ontario Mills | 1 Mills Circle, Ontario, CA 91764 | Through Nov. 5 | eventbrite.com

Step into10 immersive light experiences with music synchronized to moving lights.

‘Deathtrap’

Beverly O’Neill Theater | 330 E. Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Through Nov. 5 | ictlongbeach.org

Ira Levin’s comedy thriller follows a writer in the middle of a dry spell as he, with the help of his wife, attempts to claim a student’s masterpiece as his own.

‘The Engagement Party’

Geffen Playhouse | 10886 Le Conte Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90024 | Through Nov. 5 | geffenplayhouse.org

The champagne is on ice, the hors d’oeuvres are perfectly arranged, and the table is exquisitely set. At a swank Park Avenue apartment, a young couple is celebrating their engagement with an intimate gathering of family and friends. When a glass of wine is spilled, the night takes an unexpected turn, unleashing a spiraling sequence of events and revelations that will irrevocably change their lives.

‘The Barber Of Seville’

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles CA 90012 | Through Nov. 12 | laopera.org

The dashing Count Almaviva is ready to sweep Rosina off her feet and make her his countess—but not if her greedy guardian Doctor Bartolo has anything to say about it. Enter Figaro: barber, valet and the man with a plan to wreak joyful havoc and let true love bloom.

Left to right: Kathleen O’Mara (Berta), Paolo Bordogna (Dr. Bartolo), Luca Pisaroni (Don Basilio), Edgardo Rocha (Count Almaviva) and Joshua Hopkins (Figaro) in LA Opera’s 2023 production of “The Barber of Seville.” | Photo by Cory Weaver / LA Opera

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

A Noise Within | 3352 E. Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Through Nov. 12 | anoisewithin.org

When two pairs of mixed-up lovers and a troupe of amateur players stumble into the forest of feuding fairies, reality is upended as chaos and mischief abound. Anything can and does happen in this tumultuous, dreamlike world.

‘Rent: The Musical’

Long Beach Playhouse | 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach CA 90804 | Through Nov. 18 | lbplayhouse.org

The Tony Award-winner from Jonathan Larson has been a mainstay of American pop culture since its debut is simultaneously inspirational and heartbreaking.

‘Birds Of North America’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | Through Nov. 19 | odysseytheatre.com

In this funny, poignant and nuanced two-hander set against the background of nature and climate change, John and Caitlyn scan the skies over a backyard in suburban Maryland looking for elusive birds, even as the years go by and both they and the world around them change in small and vast ways. Birds of North America takes a close look at the relationship of a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they struggle to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding.

‘Spring Awakening’

East West Players | 120 Judge John Aiso St., Los Angeles CA 90012 | Through Nov. 19 | eastwestplayers.org

In 1891 Germany, repressed, adolescent students stumble into adulthood as clumsily as they do into each other’s arms. With obstinate parents unwilling to guide them, young Melchior and Wendla explore their desires for each other, while Melchior’s dear friend Moritz fumbles dangerously through his own coming-of-age. This generation-defining musical is a rock anthem to all the “guilty ones,” poignantly exploring the dark, passionate, and twisting journey from adolescence to adulthood.

‘SHE’

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center | 110 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 | Through Nov. 20 | antaeus.org

Resilient and ever-optimistic, 13-year-old SHE Sojourner Freeman overcomes her stifling small-town existence by re-imagining her reality through poetry. Her dreams take flight when she’s presented with the opportunity to attend the prestigious Vanguard Academy.

The Fans Strike Back

Santa Monica Art Museum | 1219 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, 90401 | Through Nov. 30 | fansstrikebackexhibition.com

Star Wars fans won’t want to miss this exhibit featuring more than 600 official items collected by fans including costumes, life-size figures, sculptures, collectables, lightsabers and much more.

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Kara Walker: Cut To The Quick’

USC Fisher Museum of Art | 823 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90089 | Through Dec. 9 | fisher.usc.edu

The career-spanning exhibition presents Kara Walker’s powerful and provocative images that employ contradictions to critique the painful legacies of slavery, sexism, violence, imperialism, and other power structures, including those in the history and hierarchies of art and contemporary culture. A leading artist of her generation, Walker works in a range of mediums, including prints, drawings, paintings, sculpture, film, and the large-scale silhouette cutouts for which she is perhaps most recognized.

‘Narcisa Hirsch: In Relation’

USC Fisher Museum of Art | 823 W. Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90089 | Through Dec. 9 | fisher.usc.edu

Displaying eight recently digitized films by Narcisa Hirsch, a pioneer of Argentinian experimental cinema who started working in the 1970s with delicate mediums such as Super8 and 16mm film, the exhibition focuses on the relational quality inherent in Hirsch’s work, demonstrated by techniques of translation, adaptation, and experimentation between her films and other artistic media (dance, literature, music, painting, graffiti, and performance), as well as between her work and that of other artists.

‘Methusalem Or The Eternal Bourgeois’

The Actors’ Gang Theater | 9070 Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Dec. 16 | theactorsgang.com

In the play, the oldest man in the world, Methusalem, is a ruthless businessman with a troubled wife and robotic son who finds his daughter seduced by a revolutionary that would overturn his empire. Part dialogue, part dream, the play includes bizarre and surrealistic imagery, including anthropomorphic paintings, silent films, talking ids and superegos, and a bear rug coming to life to lead an animal revolution.

Ivan Goll’s “Methusalem” at The Actor’s Gang. | Art by Ron Campbell

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

‘Graphic Design In The Middle Ages’

Getty Center | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Jan. 28, 2024 | getty.edu

Experimental design was a core component in the creation of medieval books. The people who produced them, from the scribe who wrote out the text to the artist who painted the images, were some of the world’s first graphic designers. They planned both individual pages and whole books, devising unique strategies for each work. The manuscripts on view explore the many ways in which words and images were designed to work together on the page, not just to communicate the content of the text but also to challenge, surprise, and delight readers.

‘Reina De Los Angeles’

Forest Lawn Museum | 1712 S. Glendale Ave., Glendale, CA 91205 | Through Feb. 11 | forestlawn.com

Featuring the work of LA-native Nydya Mora, the photography exhibit celebrates the Virgen de Guadalupe and Mexican culture in Los Angeles.

‘Indigenous Futurism’

The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art & Culture | 3581 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA, 92501 | Through Feb. 18 | riversideartmuseum.org

“Indigenous Futurism” features paintings, works on paper, sculpture and videos viewed through an indigenous lens by 18 all-femme artists from across California.

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT): Secrets Of The Sewer’

Discovery Cube Los Angeles | 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342 | Through Feb. 19 | discoverycube.org

Families will be transported to the underground home of the crime-fighting heroes to see what really happens in their secret hideaway. This full-scale installation will take visitors into the Turtles’ lair, allowing them to learn team-building and problem-solving skills, as well as some Turtles-approved ninja moves in a role-play environment.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.

‘In Our Time: Prints By R.B. Kitaj’

Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 4, 2024 | huntington.org

“In Our Time: Prints by R.B. Kitaj” explores the intersection between literary and visual arts, lays bare social and political issues that were important to the artist, and provides information about the art of screen printing. The newly acquired works depict hyperrealistic replicas of well-loved book covers—and some of the prints even show torn and stained covers.

‘Hip-Hop America: The Mixtape Exhibit’

The GRAMMY Museum | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Sept. 4, 2024 | grammymuseum.org

The 5,000-square foot installation delves deep into the multifaceted world of hip-hop through expansive exhibits on hip-hop music, dance, graffiti, fashion, business, activism, and history, providing visitors with an immersive experience that explores the impact and influence of hip-hop culture. On display will be an incredible array of artifacts including the Notorious B.I.G.’s iconic red leather pea jacket, LL Cool J’s red Kangol bucket hat, and more. Additionally, a Sonic Playground features five interactive stations that invite visitors of all ages to unleash their creativity through DJing, rapping and sampling.