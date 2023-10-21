Gun violence: Shooting-related reports this past week in LA County

| Photo by mblach/Envato Elements

In addition to a shooting in North Hollywood that caused three deaths, a number of other incidents of gun violence took place this past week in the Los Angeles area.

Man fatally shot at Halloween party in Palmdale

A man was shot and killed early Saturday at a Halloween party in Palmdale, authorities said.

Deputies were called to the 37000 block of 55th Street East shortly after midnight, where they found the victim, according to homicide Lt. Patricia Thomas of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 2 a.m.

No motive or suspect information was immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477, or tips may be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

Two injured in South LA shooting; suspects at large

At least two people were injured Friday in a shooting in South Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, officers responded to the 8900 block of South Central Avenue around 3:35 p.m. Friday to a report of shots fired and found a woman in her 60s shot in the hand, and a man in his 30s shot in the leg. Their injuries were believed non-life-threatening.

A possible motive for the shooting was not disclosed.

Police said detectives were searching for two suspects presumed in their 20s last seen in a gray Honda Civic westbound on 90th Street at Central Avenue.

Young man allegedly shoots girlfriend in parked car in Manhattan Beach

A 21-year-old man Thursday is in custody, being held on $1 million bail, for allegedly shooting his girlfriend during an argument inside a parked vehicle in Manhattan Beach.

Paramedics rushed the woman to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, where she was listed in stable condition, said Detective Seth Hartnell of the Manhattan Beach Police Department.

There was no further description of the woman.

Officers were dispatched about 1:20 p.m. Saturday to a Vons parking lot at 410 Manhattan Beach Blvd. regarding a shooting, Hartnell said.

“The investigation revealed a female subject and a male subject involved in a dating relationship were parked together in a vehicle somewhere by the beach,” he said. “An argument escalated at which time the male subject produced a handgun and shot the female in the lower abdomen.”

Ahmyae Uriah Barner of Long Beach was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, he said.

Barner was being held on $1 million bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility, 450 Bauchet St., in downtown Los Angeles, according to the sheriff’s Inmate Locator.

His court date was scheduled for Nov. 11 at Torrance Municipal Court, 825 Maple Ave.

Man charged with shooting security guard

A 32-year-old Laguna Hills man was charged Thursday with shooting a security guard in Laguna Hills.

Matthew Luke Pickens was charged with attempted murder with sentencing enhancements for attempted premeditated murder, discharge of a firearm causing great bodily injury and inflicting great bodily injury on the victim. Pickens’ planned arraignment Thursday in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana was rescheduled for Oct. 27 in the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

Deputies were dispatched about 11 a.m. Tuesday to Bridlewood Drive and Saddle Rock Place regarding the shooting, Sgt. Mike Woodroof of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said. Deputies arrested the suspect in the neighborhood a short time later, according to Woodroof.

A witness to the shooting dialed 911.

The victim was a security guard, but it was unknown if he worked in the area. The victim was in a car that clearly showed the name of the security company on it, Woodroof said.

Sheriff’s investigators seized multiple weapons in Pickens’ residence and vehicle, authorities said.

One dead, one critically injured in Wilmington shooting

Authorities Tuesday identified one of two men who were fatally shot in Wilmington, while detectives continued their efforts to find the killer.

The shooting was reported at about 5:10 p.m. Monday near Sanford Avenue and East M Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner identified one of the men as Nickolas Bonilla, 47, of Carson, who died at the scene. The identity of the second man, who died at a hospital, was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.

The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, about 5-feet-9 inches tall, and he wore a white ski mask with a skeleton face, according to police.

Police said detectives identified a vehicle involved in the shooting as an older model, four-door Toyota Corolla that was last seen on East M Street and Watson Avenue, heading south. It was unclear what motivated the crime.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.

Man fatally shot in Long Beach; suspect at large

An investigation was continuing Tuesday into a shooting that left a man dead in Long Beach.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers responded to the 5100 block of Pacific Avenue around 11:25 a.m. Monday to a report of shots fired and learned that a man who had been shot in the upper body had been taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The man’s name was not immediately released, pending notification of relatives.

Police said a male suspect in the shooting fled the area on foot and was still at large. There was no immediate description available of the suspect.

Officers did contact a person of interest at the hospital, but that person’s involvement in the crime was still unclear, police said.

There was no word on what may have prompted the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to contact LBPD Homicide Detectives Michael Hutchinson or Lisette Temblador at 562-570-7244. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Man killed in Duarte shooting; investigation underway

A 32-year-old man was fatally shot Monday in Duarte.

The shooting occurred about 1:45 a.m. in the 1000 block of Kellwil Way, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department

“When deputies arrived they found the victim, a … male, 30-35 years of age, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the upper torso,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Paramedics pronounced Fidel Padilla dead at the scene, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

His place of residence was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.

Man, woman wounded in Westlake shooting

A 22-year-old man and a 57-year-old woman were wounded during a shooting in the Westlake area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred about 9:50 p.m. Sunday outside 719 S. Alvarado St., according to Officer D. Licea of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center.

The man was chased by three males and one fired “numerous rounds” at him, Licea said. The victim was struck by at least one bullet. Relatives took him to a hospital where he had stable vital signs.

Meanwhile an innocent bystander, the woman, was also struck by gunfire, the officer said. Paramedics took her to a hospital where her vital signs were stable.

The suspects left the scene.

Shooting death in Florence-Firestone area under investigation

A man was found fatally wounded in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area of Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.

The shooting was reported at 8:16 p.m. Sunday in the intersection of East 96th Place and South Alameda Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Responding deputies found a man, believed between the ages of 35 and 40, with gunshot wounds in his upper body, sheriff’s officials said.

The victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, officials said.

Information about suspects or vehicles was not available.

Sheriff’s homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.

Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Alleged home invasion robber shot, wounded by Hollywood Hills resident

A person allegedly attempting a home invasion robbery was shot and wounded by the woman inside the Hollywood Hills house.

The shooting was reported at 9:29 p.m. Sunday in the 2800 block of Hollyridge Drive, just west of Canyon Drive on the outskirts of the southwestern border of Griffith Park, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

The wounded male was conscious and breathing when transported by paramedics to a hospital, Im said.

As of Monday morning, the man was in critical condition, Officer Norma Eisenman said.

The woman told police she saw the man, believed in his 30s, attempting to enter her home through a window and saw him reaching into his pocket before she fired at him, Eisenman said.

A news videographer at the scene said the woman fired a shotgun at the suspect. Neighbors told the videographer the homeowner had been a victim of previous home invasion attempts.

Two men wounded in possible gang-related shooting in Long Beach

Two men self-transported themselves to a hospital after suffering gunshot wounds in what is being investigated as a gang-related shooting in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched about 3 a.m. Saturday to the area of Pacific Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway regarding a gunshot victim, the Long Beach Police Department reported.

“Two male adult victims self-transported to a local hospital after they were shot at in the area of Pacific Avenue and Pacific Coast Highway by an unknown suspect,” according to a police statement. “Officers responded to the area and located casings.”

The conditions of the shooting victims were not known.

Police said gang detectives were dispatched to the location and collected evidence.

A motive for the shooting remained under investigation.