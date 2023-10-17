3 fatally shot in North Hollywood; suspects at large
Three people were fatally shot in North Hollywood and Tuesday police are looking for the suspects, who are on the loose.
Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at Lankershim Boulevard and Moorpark Street at 9:30 p.m. Monday where they found the victims outside a Mexican restaurant, LAPD Officer Tony Im told City News Service.
According to police, a silver sedan with three to four suspects dressed in black clothing drove up to the victims’ car, a black sedan, and fired several shots at them before speeding away south on Lankershim Boulevard.
One victim was pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics. The other two drove themselves to a hospital, where they were pronounced dead.
A fourth man was also shot and taken to a hospital and is expected to recover, Fox 11 reported.