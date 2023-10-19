fbpx Man diagnosed with dementia reported missing in Pico Rivera
Man diagnosed with dementia reported missing in Pico Rivera

Man diagnosed with dementia reported missing in Pico Rivera

Missing Oct 19, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by


An 87-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with dementia was reported missing after last being seen in Pico Rivera, authorities said Thursday.

Isaias Garcia Dominguez was last seen riding a red and blue bicycle at 3 p.m. on Wednesday on the 9600 block of Homebrook Street near Passons Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Dominguez is Latino, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes, is bald, has a mustache and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark hat, a long white sleeve shirt, dark pants and a silver watch.

Authorities said Dominguez has a possible destination of Smith Park in Pico Rivera.

Anyone who has seen Dominguez or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.

