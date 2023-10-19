Man diagnosed with dementia reported missing in Pico Rivera

An 87-year-old man who authorities say has been diagnosed with dementia was reported missing after last being seen in Pico Rivera, authorities said Thursday.
Isaias Garcia Dominguez was last seen riding a red and blue bicycle at 3 p.m. on Wednesday on the 9600 block of Homebrook Street near Passons Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Dominguez is Latino, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, has brown eyes, is bald, has a mustache and wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a dark hat, a long white sleeve shirt, dark pants and a silver watch.
Authorities said Dominguez has a possible destination of Smith Park in Pico Rivera.
Anyone who has seen Dominguez or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.