Man with schizophrenia goes missing, last seen in Bellflower

A 30-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with schizophrenia was reported missing Tuesday after last being seen in Bellflower.
Paul Rando Hernandez, also known as Diddy, was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday on the 9900 block of Ramona Street, east of Bellflower Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Hernandez is Latino, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, a beard and a scar on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and black tennis shoes.
Authorities said Hernandez has a possible destination of the 17600 block of Bellflower Boulevard in Bellflower.
Anyone who has seen Hernandez or knows of his hereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.