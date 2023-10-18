fbpx Man with schizophrenia goes missing, last seen in Bellflower
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Man with schizophrenia goes missing, last seen in Bellflower

Man with schizophrenia goes missing, last seen in Bellflower

Missing Oct 18, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 30-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with schizophrenia was reported missing Tuesday after last being seen in Bellflower.

Paul Rando Hernandez, also known as Diddy, was last seen at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday on the 9900 block of Ramona Street, east of Bellflower Boulevard, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Hernandez is Latino, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, a beard and a scar on his left hand. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts and black tennis shoes.

Authorities said Hernandez has a possible destination of the 17600 block of Bellflower Boulevard in Bellflower.

Anyone who has seen Hernandez or knows of his hereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or send tips to lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

LA County Oct 17, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help locating 30-year-old man with depression by
LA County Oct 14, 2023
share with
12-year-old boy reported missing, last seen in Huntington Park by
LA County Oct 12, 2023
share with
42-year-old man with ailments reported missing by
Missing Oct 07, 2023
share with
Woman with dementia, schizophrenia goes missing in Valley Glen by
LA County Oct 03, 2023
share with
Search resumes for 78-year-old man; brother’s body found by
LA County Oct 02, 2023
share with
Divers end search of aqueduct for missing fishermen from Glendale by
More
Skip to content