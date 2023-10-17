fbpx Authorities seek public's help locating 30-year-old man with depression
Home / News / Missing / Authorities seek public's help locating 30-year-old man with depression

Authorities seek public’s help locating 30-year-old man with depression

Missing Oct 17, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Authorities sought the public’s help Monday to find a 30-year-old man with depression last seen in Compton.

Luis Alfonso Ahumada-Lopez, who also goes by Poncho, was last seen on Oct. 7 in the 400 block of West Peach Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies described Ahumada-Lopez as a 6-foot-1-inch Hispanic man weighing 180 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a beard. Ahumada-Lopez suffers from depression, causing his family to grow concerned about his whereabouts, deputies said.

Anyone with information regarding Ahumada-Lopez’s whereabouts was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

