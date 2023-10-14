fbpx 12-year-old boy reported missing, last seen in Huntington Park
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / 12-year-old boy reported missing, last seen in Huntington Park

12-year-old boy reported missing, last seen in Huntington Park

Missing Oct 14, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 12-year-old  boy was reported missing Saturday in Huntington Park, authorities said.

Jesus Emilio Lopez was last seen at 2:55 p.m. Friday on the 6000 block of Carmelita Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Departments’ Information Bureau said.

Jesus is Latino, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, navy blue Dickies pants and red Nike Air Force shoes.

Anyone who has seen Jesus or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD’s East Los Angeles Station at 323-264-4151. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

LA County Oct 12, 2023
share with
42-year-old man with ailments reported missing by
Missing Oct 07, 2023
share with
Woman with dementia, schizophrenia goes missing in Valley Glen by
LA County Oct 03, 2023
share with
Search resumes for 78-year-old man; brother’s body found by
LA County Oct 02, 2023
share with
Divers end search of aqueduct for missing fishermen from Glendale by
LA County Sep 30, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help locating 80-year-old man last seen in Lynwood by
Missing Sep 27, 2023
share with
Authorities seek help finding missing woman with mental health disorder by
More
Skip to content