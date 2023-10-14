12-year-old boy reported missing, last seen in Huntington Park

A 12-year-old boy was reported missing Saturday in Huntington Park, authorities said.
Jesus Emilio Lopez was last seen at 2:55 p.m. Friday on the 6000 block of Carmelita Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Departments’ Information Bureau said.
Jesus is Latino, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray polo shirt, navy blue Dickies pants and red Nike Air Force shoes.
Anyone who has seen Jesus or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the LASD’s East Los Angeles Station at 323-264-4151. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or tips can be sent to lacrimestoppers.org.