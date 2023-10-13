fbpx Microsoft acquires Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard for $69 billion
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Tech / Microsoft acquires Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard for $69 billion

Microsoft acquires Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard for $69 billion

Tech Oct 13, 2023

A Microsoft Corporation office at 60 East Rio Salado Parkway in Tempe, Arizona. | Photo by Tony Webster CC BY 2.0 DEED

by
share with

In one of the biggest tech deals of all time, Microsoft Friday completed its $69 billion takeover of Santa Monica-based Activision Blizzard, the maker of “Call of Duty” and other hit video games.

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Activision is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of the tech giant. The deal was initially blocked by antitrust officials in the United Kingdom, but that obstacle was cleared early Friday when officials reversed their position.

The purchase of Activision makes Microsoft the third-largest gaming company in the world by sales.

The proposed deal was announced in January 2022, but sparked antitrust concerns by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission. However, a federal judge in San Francisco ruled earlier this year that the FTC hadn’t shown that the deal would harm competition for game developers.

Microsoft President Brad Smith said in a statement the deal “will benefit players and the gaming industry worldwide.”

Created in 1979 by former Atari Inc. employees, Activision has developed or acquired many of the biggest video game titles, from “Pitfall” in the 1980s to “Guitar Hero” and the “World of Warcraft” franchise. Among Activision’s most important assets for Microsoft was its King studio, maker of popular mobile games such as “Candy Crush Saga,” which has reportedly been downloaded 5 billion times.

More from Tech

Tech Oct 12, 2023
share with
Is 5G more secure than Wi-Fi? by
Education Sep 20, 2023
share with
DOD awards USC $26.9M for development of domestic microelectronics by
Tech Sep 14, 2023
share with
Is 5G more secure than Wi-Fi? by
Tech Sep 13, 2023
share with
What are the 6 types of driving automation? by
San Gabriel Valley Sep 11, 2023
share with
MADIA Tech report: Banks Engineering designs high-speed defense driving by
Business Sep 08, 2023
share with
Officials seek pact to set up HQ, factory for autonomous EVs in Riverside by
More
Skip to content