Search resumes for 78-year-old man; brother's body found

Search resumes for 78-year-old man; brother's body found

Oct 03, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department
by
The search continued Tuesday in the California Aqueduct in Lancaster for a missing 78-year-old man whose older brother was found dead in the waterway.

Searchers, who included personnel from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Emergency Services Detail and the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, were planning to resume their efforts after daybreak.

Approximately two dozen divers will be utilizing sonar and the aqueduct water flow will be controlled to facilitate the search for Grigor Khacheryan, authorities said.

The body of Khacheryan’s 86-year-old brother Minas Khacheryan was found Monday in the aqueduct. The brothers’ last known whereabouts was fishing at the aqueduct Friday.

Sheriff’s deputies and personnel from the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner responded to 195th Street West and West Avenue G to a report of the discovery of a body under a bridge around 4 p.m. Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Investigators have positively identified the body.

An autopsy by the Department of Medical Examiner will determine the cause of Minas Khacheryan’s death, who joined his brother in going from Glendale to the aqueduct to fish. Foul play is not suspected.

Divers initially began the search for the brothers in the aqueduct at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday, LASD Deputy M. Chen told City News Service. The search was suspended later Saturday afternoon.

