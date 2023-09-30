Authorities seek public’s help locating 80-year-old man last seen in Lynwood

Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find an 80-year-old man last seen in Lynwood who relies on medication.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Jerald Kenneth Jeppeson was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles near the 3500 block of Imperial Highway.
Deputies described Jeppeson as a 5-foot-9-inch white man weighing 200 pounds, balding with short gray hair and brown eyes. He also has a beard and was last seen wearing a black sweater, a black shirt and black sweatpants.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jeppeson was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.