fbpx Authorities seek public's help locating 80-year-old man
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Authorities seek public’s help locating 80-year-old man last seen in Lynwood

Authorities seek public’s help locating 80-year-old man last seen in Lynwood

Missing Sep 30, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Authorities sought the public’s help Friday to find an 80-year-old man last seen in Lynwood who relies on medication.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Jerald Kenneth Jeppeson was last seen around 2 p.m. Tuesday in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles near the 3500 block of Imperial Highway.

Deputies described Jeppeson as a 5-foot-9-inch white man weighing 200 pounds, balding with short gray hair and brown eyes. He also has a beard and was last seen wearing a black sweater, a black shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jeppeson was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Missing

Missing Sep 27, 2023
share with
Authorities seek help finding missing woman with mental health disorder by
Los Angeles Sep 25, 2023
share with
Police seek public’s help finding 71-year-old man with dementia by
LA County Sep 23, 2023
share with
35-year-old woman goes missing, last seen in Santa Clarita by
Missing Sep 22, 2023
share with
Glendale police looking for missing 69-year-old man by
Los Angeles Sep 21, 2023
share with
Police seek public’s help to find missing 53-year-old man by
LA County Sep 19, 2023
share with
LASD seeks public’s help finding 26-year-old man with mental disorder by
More
Skip to content