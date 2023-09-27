Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Sept. 29 – Oct. 5

Nathan Lee Graham and company in the “Hadestown” North American Tour playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre Oct. 3 through Oct. 15, 2023. | Photo by T Charles Erickson

Look for entertainment options this week? Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in different cultures or in the Halloween spirit, we’ve got something for you. Read on to see what’s happening in SoCal this week.

Sept. 29

Ohana Festival

Doheny State Beach | 25300 Dana Point Harbor Drive, CA | Sept. 29 – Oct. 1 | ohanafest.com

Headliners The Killers, HAIM, Eddie Vedder, The Chicks, Foo Fighters, and Pretenders join dozens of other performers taking over Doheny State Beach for the three-day festival featuring exhibits and panels with conservationists, environmentalists, and professional surfers.

Mid-Autumn Moon Celebration

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Sept. 29 – Oct. 1 | huntington.org

The Chinese Garden will be at its most glorious as lanterns illuminate the pavilion and live music wafts through the air. Jade Court Cafe, Freshwater Pavilion, and the Terrace of Shared Delights will all have delicious food available for purchase.

Riverside County Scare & Pumpkin Festival

Riverside County Fairgrounds | 46350 Arabia St., Indio, CA 92201 | Sept. 29 – Oct. 31 | datefest.org

Visiti “San Fantazma,” the fictional town hosting a pumpkin patch, a community ofrenda, a haunted house, Cantina Calacas offering spirits and seasonal treats, and more.

Nights Of The Jack

King Gillette Ranch | 26800 Mulholland Highway, Calabasas, CA 91302 | Sept. 29 – Oct. 31 | nightsofthejack.com

Head into the Santa Monica Mountains for this immersive nighttime light show. Pick up a hot cider or seasonal cocktail before heading to the trail or carving your pumpkin.

Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ In Concert

Musco Center for the Arts | 337 N. Cypress St., Orange, CA 92866 | Sept. 29 | muscocenter.org

Experience this Disney classic in a whole new way as a live symphony orchestra performs Alan Menken’s score.

The Haunted Harvest

Frosty’s Forest & Pumpkin Patch | 14861 Ramona Ave., Chino, CA 91710 | Sept. 29 – Oct. 29 | frostysforest.com

Go back in time to a haunted Blockbuster in 1997 where Notflix Killer wants to show you how much he hates late fees. There will also be five other haunted houses along the corn maze

Long Beach Oktoberfest

855 Elm Ave., Long Beach, CA 90813 | Sept. 29 – Oct. 22 | longbeachoktoberfest.org

Don’t waste miles on flights to Bavaria when you can savor authentic German beer and food in Long Beach. Festmeister Hans und Die Sauerkrauts will provide musical entertainment, performances and games from the main stage.

‘Under The Oaks’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicu | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga, CA 90290 | Sept. 29 | theatricum.com

Singer songwriter Holly Gottlieb with Liz Bee, Courtney Preis and friends showcase lyrics written on the road whilst soul searching across the USA: soul songs to feel, and to dance to.

Theatricum company members in concert. | Photo by Ian Flanders

Sept. 30

Japan Family Day

Santa Anita Park | 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 9100 | Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 | japanfamilyday.com

Japanese culture takes center stage at this celebration featuring delicious food, Taiko performances, pop culture experiences from anime to gal makeovers, an area for kids and prizes.

Pasadena Greek Festival

778 S. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Sept. 30 – Oct. 1 | pasadenagreekfest.com

Opa! Indulge in Greek cuisine and immerse yourself in Greek culture with traditional music and dance.

Chinatown Moon Festival

Central Plaza | 943 N. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Sept. 30 | chinatownla.com

Celebrate the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival in LA style with Mooncake demos and sampling, lion dances, musical performances, Shaolin Kungfu, cultural demonstrations

Autry 35th Anniversary Celebration

The Autry Museum | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Sept. 30 | theautry.org

With ticket prices the same amount as they were in 1988, there’s no reason to miss the party. There will be a trunk show, Wild Horse singers and dancers, Native Voices performances, docent-led tours, trick ropers, carnival games, a petting zoo, bouncy houses, a mechanical bull, a ferris wheel, vendors, food (including fry bread!), live music, a PBS SoCal Daniel Tiger meet and greet, and much more.

Arcadia Moon Festival

City Hall Lawn | 240 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91006 | Sept. 30 | cms9.revize.com

The City of Arcadia has collaborated with the Arcadia Chinese Association and the Arcadia Chamber of Commerce to celebrate the 2023 Moon Festival with free entertainment, food, vendors, activities for children, and free mooncakes while supplies last.

Centennial Celebration: Fall Festival Classic Car Show & Parade

Temple City Park | 5939 Golden West Ave., Temple City, CA 91780 | Sept. 30 | templecity.us

Temple City is celebrating its 100th birthday with a parade, food trucks, classic car show, activities, performances, entertainment, games and more

Fall FUNraiser – Casino Night 2023

Arcadia Community Center | 365 Campus Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007 | Sept. 30 | heretoserve.org

Here to Serve, an L.A.-based nonprofit organization providing support services to families with children battling cancer, is hosting a fundraiser featuring casino games, auctions, dinner and a no host bar.

Here to Serve casino night fundraiser. | Photo courtesy of HTS

‘Made In L.A. 2023: Acts Of Living’ Opening Celebration

Hammer Museum | 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90024 | Sept. 30 | hammer.ucla.edu

Be among the first to experience this biennial exhibition showcasing LA artists as the galleries stay open late. Dance in the outdoor courtyard to music from Mas Exitos and head to the cash bar for refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.

Cal Poly Pomona Pumpkin Fest

Cal Poly Pomona | 4102 S. University Drive, Pomona, CA 91768 | Sept. 30 – Oct. 29 | cpp.edu

Weekends this fall, head to Cal Poly where you’ll find Pumpkin Hill, two corn mazes, a petting farm, a sunflower maze, a cow train, antique-tractor-pulled hay wagon rides, duck races, live music, farming demonstrations, food and craft vendors, a country fair area and much more.

The Vampire Circus

The Montalbán Theatre | 1615 Vine St., Hollywood, CA 90028 | Sept. 30 – Oct. 1, Oct. 28-31 | thevampirecircus.com

Unlike any other, The Vampire Circus brings chills along with the thrills. Inspired by the creativity of Tim Burton and the acrobatics of Cirque Du Soleil, the circus features a mix of theater, dance and gymnastics.

100 Years Of Cinema Under The Stars: ‘Safety Last!’

Doctor’s House at Brand Park | 1692 Brand Park Drive, Glendale, CA 91203 | Sept. 30 | alexfilmsociety.org

Join the Glendale Historical Society for a free, outdoor film screening of Harold Lloyd’s stunt-filled, comedic classic silent film “Safety Last!” If you’ve never seen this film before, you’re in for a treat. Lloyd’s stunts and acting hold up today.

41st Annual Watts Towers Day of the Drums Festival

Watts Towers Arts Center Campus | 1727 E. 107th St., Watts, CA 90002 | Sept. 30 | lacity.gov

Immerse yourself in jazz melodies and world rhythms at the annual Watts Towers Day of the Drum Festival on Saturday, and Simon Rodia Watts Towers Jazz Festival on Sunday. Enjoy a free weekend featuring over a dozen performances in dance, music, and percussion, exhibitions, children’s activities, local cuisine, and good times.

L.A. Taco Birriamania

Santa Anita Park | 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007 | Sept. 30 | santaanita.com

LA’s best birria taco vendors will ignite your taste buds, as will the micheladas and cold craft beers. There will also be lucha libre and DJs.

NVRCC Oktober Festival

Rancho Cordillera del Norte | 9015 Wilbur Ave., Northridge, CA 91324 | Sept. 30 | museumsanfernandovalley.blogspot.com

The North Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce’s Oktober Festival will feature live music, food, local merchants and beer. Admission is free.

1st Annual West Covina Moon Festival

Historic Downtown West Covina | S. Glendora Ave., West Covina, CA 91790 | Sept. 30 | westcovina.org

Bruno and the Hooligans will be the feature band during this one-day festival featuring more than 100 vendors, live performances, and a kids zone with train rides, bounce houses, face painting and arts & crafts.

Azusa 125th Anniversary Community Celebration

Azusa City Hall | 213 E. Foothill Blvd., Azusa, CA 91702 | Sept. 30 | azusaca.gov

Azusa is throwing a free, family-friendly party with mariachi, ballet folklorico, music, and food trucks to celebrate another year around the sun.

Blackbox: Mando Dorame With Carl Sonny Leyland And The Boogie Woogie Boys

The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage | 1310 11th St., Santa Monica CA 90401 | Sept. 30 | broadstage.org

Los Angeles-born tenor saxophonist Mando Dorame is best known as the co-founder of Royal Crown Revue. His big tenor sound evokes early Americana, with his roots in rhythm & blues and jazz. Most listeners know Carl Sonny Leyland as an eight-to-the bar wizard, a boogie-woogie marvel.

Mando Dorame. | Photo courtesy of the artist and BroadStage

Advance Special Screening Of Paramount+ Original Movie ‘Pet Sematary: Bloodlines’

Hollywood Forever | 6000 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038 | Sept. 30 | hollywoodforever.com

Ticket sales will be donated to Wags & Walks. The evening will include complimentary concessions, pre-show DJ set, and photo opps.

Downtown Pomona’s Collectors St. Faire

Antique Row | 100 E. 2nd St., Pomona, CA 91766 | Sept. 30 | downtownpomona.org

Hunt for antique treasures over three blocks in downtown Pomona.

818 Night Market

Mission Hills Christian Church | 14941 Devonshire St., Mission Hills, CA 91345 | Sept. 30 | instagram.com/the818nightmarket

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

Oct. 1

Family Day At The Gamble House

The Gamble House | 4 Westmoreland Place, Pasadena, CA 91103 | Oct. 1 | gamblehouse.org

Visitors of all ages are welcome to appreciate the art and architecture on display at the historic home. Experiences tailored to children will include exploring the house with different senses, story time with local children’s author Andrea Loney, artistic projects with California Art Club artists, and free art workshops.

Palm Springs Vintage Market

Camelot Theater / Palm Springs Cultural Center parking lot | 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262 | Oct. 1 | palmspringsvintagemarket.com

Get up bright and early to catch the best vintage finds from mid-century modern, to retro Americana.

PCC Flea Market

Pasadena City College | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Oct. 1 | pasadena.edu

If you’re not done shopping, head to the Pasadena City College Flea Market to search for antiques and collectibles from over 400 vendors.

Oct. 2

ABOVE

Griffith Observatory | 2800 E. Observatory Road, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Oct. 2 | griffithobservatory.org

“Night Gallery: Every Star Everywhere at Once” celebrates the Samuel Oschin Planetarium’s 100th birthday with a presentation under the dome and access to the exhibits and telescopes while the Observatory is closed to the public.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Oct. 2 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

Oct. 3

‘Hadestown’

The Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Oct. 3-15 | centertheatregroup.org

The eight-time Tony Award-winning musical about two intertwining love stories — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — invites audiences on a hell-raising journey to the underworld and back.

J. Antonio Rodriguez, Dominique Kempf, Nyla Watson, Belén Moyano in the “Hadestown” North American Tour playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre Oct. 3 through Oct. 15, 2023. | Photo by T Charles Erickson

Corey Taylor

Riverside Municipal Auditorium | 3485 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA 92501 | Oct. 3 |.riversidelive.com

Former Slipknot and Stone Sour frontman has a lot to say and he’s saying it through music.

Oct. 4

NHRA Museum’s Twilight Cruise Night

NHRA Motorsports Museum | 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768 | Oct. 4 | fairplex.com

Shake up the middle of your week with hot rods, music, food vendors, and more. The best part is that Twilight Cruise Night and museum admission is free for spectators!

Owl City

House of Blues | 400 W. Disney Way, Suite 337, Anaheim, CA 92802 | Oct. 4 | houseofblues.com

Owl City will be joined by Augustana.

Oct. 5

LA Phil Gala: Celebrating Frank Gehry

Walt Disney Concert Hall | 111 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Oct. 5 | laphil.com

Conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil will be joined by Herbie Hancock, Lucinda Childs, and H.E.R. for a night of music honorin Frank Gehry, the architect behind the iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall.

The Fans Strike Back

Santa Monica Art Museum | 1219 3rd Street Promenade, Santa Monica, 90401 | Oct. 5 – Nov. 30 | fansstrikebackexhibition.com

Star Wars fans won’t want to miss this exhibit featuring more than 600 official items collected by fans including costumes, life-size figures, sculptures, collectables, lightsabers and much more.

‘The Lion King’

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Oct. 5 | elcapitantheatre.com

Tickets for the special limited engagement of “The Lion King” are $25. All attendees will receive a popcorn, beverage and souvenir credential with their ticket.

Photo Credits: © 2023 Disney. All Rights Reserved.

DTLA Art Night

DTLA Historic Core | Oct. 5 | dtlaartnight.com

Explore the vibrant art scene of DTLA at more than 20 participating galleries.

Riverside Artswalk

Artist Vendor Lot | Main Street, between 6th and 9th streets, Riverside, CA 92501 | Oct. 5 | riversideartswalk.com

Visit over 22 downtown locations, including museums, galleries, and studios.

Ongoing

International Plumeria Conference

Los Angeles County Arboretum & Botanic Garden | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | Through Sept. 30 | ipc2023.com

Plumeria growers and fans won’t want to miss the opportunity to learn from expert speakers, workshops and panels. There will also be plenty of fun during the reception, lunches, a luau, lei making and plumeria grove tours.

‘Les Misérables’

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Though Oct. 1 | scfta.org

Set against the backdrop of 19th century France, “Les Misérables” tells an enthralling story of broken dreams and unrequited love, passion, sacrifice and redemption – a timeless testament to the survival of the human spirit.

‘Les Misérables’ tour. | Photo courtesy of SCTA

‘The Sound Inside’

Pasadena Playhouse | 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through Oct. 1 | pasadenaplayhouse.org

Not everything is as it seems behind the ivy-covered walls of Yale, where an unlikely bond leads to an unthinkable favor. Writing professor Bella Baird is looking for answers, but a fateful encounter with a mysterious student could lead to life-changing consequences for both of them.

‘Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 1 | theatricum.com

“Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses” is a new edit of Shakespeare’s best-known history plays — Henry VI Parts I, II and III and Richard III — compiled by Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Artistic Director Ellen Geer. Dubbed the “British Game of Thrones” and Shakespeare’s “First Boxed Set” by British director Trevor Nunn, the Bard’s War of the Roses follows 30 years of bitter infighting between the rival Lancaster and Plantagenet dynasties as they battle for power and the crown of England. Geer puts the focus on the women in court as they watch the bloody wars take the lives of their fathers, husbands and sons.

‘Living In A Wildlife Corridor’

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 1 | descansogardens.org

Included in the price of admission to the gardens, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor” is an interactive and immersive exhibit spotlighting our natural surroundings through the lens of photographers, the canvases of local artists, and through the stories and wisdom of the Tongva people.

‘Elephant Shavings’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | Through Oct. 1 | odysseytheatre.com

The stage is set for drama, humor and absurdity when one member of a theater’s acting ensemble finds herself challenged to confront the common dreams we have about the nature of reality. “It’s part existentialist thriller, part ghost story,” says Odyssey Theatre Ensemble artistic director Ron Sossi. “The theater functions as a character in the play, as does Sepulveda Boulevard, which is just outside the exit door and covers an ancient footpath used by the Gabrieleno Tongva people.”

Anaheim Fall Festival Art Show

Downtown Anaheim Community Center | 250 E. Center St., Anaheim, CA 92805 | Through Oct. 3 | instagram.com/p/CwA3w5iJp9i/

Marvel at original works from some Anaheim Fall Festival artists.

‘A Perfect Ganesh’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 7 | theatricum.com

Five-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally turns the pilgrimage tradition on its head in his magical, poetic, Pulitzer Prize nominated play, “A Perfect Ganesh.” Theatricum’s wooded stage takes us from teeming Mumbai to the Chittaurgahr Pass, Jodhpur, the Ganges, the burning ghats of Varanasi and the Taj Mahal, as two upper-middle class friends from Connecticut travel to India with heavy baggage in tow, reeling from loss and personal demons. Manifest in their fellow travelers, the benevolent, elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is everyone and everywhere. Fluid in his power to assume any guise, at peace with all things, Ganesha — god of wisdom, prudence, acceptance, love and “remover of obstacles” — is the spiritual center around which the play spins, drawing upon the tragic and the comic, the beautiful and the deplorable, until a breathtaking release arrives for both women at his hands.

‘The Right Is Ours!’

Sierra Madre Playhouse | 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | Through Oct. 8 | sierramadreplayhouse.org

“The Right Is Ours!” is about the extraordinary friendship of two women, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Susan B. Anthony, whose efforts spurred the creation of the Women’s Suffragist Movement, and the impact of that relationship on the suffragist movement and women getting the right to vote.

‘Walking In Space’

Theatre West | 3333 Cahuenga Blvd., West Los Angeles, CA 90068 | Through Oct. 8 | theatrewest.org

In 1972, there was no Betty Ford Clinic. When the prescription drug-addicted, single mother of an upper-middle class Jewish family in suburban Baltimore finally hits rock-bottom, it falls on her children to take control. Inspired by true events, this fictionalized, autobiographical tragicomedy is an affectionate portrait of four siblings who arm themselves with fierce tenacity, good humor, and their love for one another to save their mother — and themselves.

‘Latinos: Driving Prosperity, Power, and Progress in America Hispanic Heritage Month’

San Bernardino County Museum | 2024 Orange Tree Lane, Redlands, CA 92374 | Through Oct 15 | museum.sbcounty.gov

Organized and curated in partnership with the Inland Empire Latino Art Association, the exhibit features works by 21 Inland Empire artists focusing on contributions of the Hispanic community in the U.S.

‘This Is Not A True Story’

The Los Angeles Theatre Center | 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Through Oct. 15 | latinotheaterco.org

Tired racist tropes are upended as fictional worlds collide with modern reality. Julia Cho, Zandi de Jesus and Rosie Narasaki star as three Asian “tragic heroines”: Cio-Cio from “Madame Butterfly,” Kim from “Miss Saigon,” and Kumiko/Takako from the 2015 film, “Kumiko the Treasure Hunter.” Each is trapped in a loop she can’t control — until they work together to claim agency over their lives and forever break the cycle.

‘Don Giovanni’

Dorothy Chandler Pavilion | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles CA 90012 | Through Oct. 15 | laopera.org

In the heat of the moment, the notorious Don Giovanni (aka Don Juan) murders the father of one of his conquests, unwittingly unleashing an ominous force from beyond the grave that can’t be stopped. Accustomed to getting away with anything and everything, he must now face the music as years of cruelty and debauchery come due. Grammy Award-winning baritone Lucas Meachem stars in the title role of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s masterpiece.

Kasper Holten’s production of “Don Giovanni,” pictured in a performance at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden. | Photo by ©Bill Cooper / ROH

‘The Travelers’

The Los Angeles Theatre Center | 514 S. Spring St., Los Angeles CA 90013 | Through Oct. 15 | latinotheaterco.org

Humorous and poignant, “The Travelers” takes place in a monastery alongside Highway 99 in Grangeville, California, population 496 and home to migrant workers. When a stranger stumbles in with a gunshot wound, he is nursed by the brothers of the 936-year-old Carthusian Order — even as the Archdiocese is cutting financial support, casting a shadow. Funny and heartfelt, filled with ritual and absurd touches, “The Travelers” explores the brothers’ struggles against poverty and the complexities of human connection.

‘How It’s Gon’ Be’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Oct. 23 | echotheatercompany.com

With adulthood looming in the distance, Jahaan and his friends are enjoying the last precious moments of summer vacation. When Jahaan’s father returns after a year away, the world stops spinning for a moment — and lines are drawn in the sand. How It’s Gon’ Be is a slice of one Black boy’s life during the summer he becomes a man — and an artist.

‘Blood At The Root’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Oct. 28 | openfisttheatre.my.salesforce-sites.com

Infused with hip-hop music and movement, Blood at the Root sheds light on escalating tensions between Black and White students at a Louisiana high school, delving into the double standard often applied to racially charged situations.

Knott’s Spooky Farm

Knott’s Berry Farm | 8039 Beach Blvd., Buena Park, CA 90620 | Through Oct. 29 | knotts.com

The park transforms for some spooky, family-friendly fun during the day as kids are encouraged to trick-or-treat around the town of Calico and enjoy seasonal shows.

Castle Dark

Castle Park | 3500 Polk St.,Riverside, CA 92505 | Through Oct. 29 | castlepark.com

Visitors will be transported to their worst nightmare as Castle Park in Riverside transforms into the terrifying and spine-tingling annual haunt experience debuting six all-new haunt experiences. For the guests seeking more treats than tricks, Castle Park’s family-friendly, daytime Dia de Los Muertos event invites families to join in the fun every Saturday and Sunday, from noon to 5:30 p.m. through Oct. 29.

Castle Dark performer.

Angel Of Light

Los Angeles Theatre | 615 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014 | Through Oct. 31 | feverup.com

Walk through a French baroque-style movie palace where Old Hollywood has come back to life, curses swirl through the air, and demonic possessions are as numerous as the ghosts roaming the halls.

Boney Island

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Oct. 31 | nhm.org

Created by “The Simpsons” producer Rick Polizzi, Boney Island returns with ghoulishly glowing light installations, skeletons performing rope tricks, shadow puppetry, artistic performances, fossils, live animal presentations, trick-or-treating, critters and plants of all sizes in the gardens and much more.

Shaqtoberfest

The Queen Mary | 1126 Queens Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90802 | Through Oct. 31 | shaqtoberfest.com

The immersive festival returns with haunted trails, live entertainment, themed bars and lounges, carnival rides, food and more.

‘Freud On Cocaine’

Whitefire Theatre | 13500 Ventura Blvd., Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 | Through Nov. 4 | whitefiretheatre.com

Taken from Sigmund Freud’s own words as documented in his book, “Cocaine Papers,” this new comedy revolves around Freud, a respected doctor, a loving husband, a devoted father — and a drug addict. Fact: Freud used up to a gram of cocaine daily for at least a decade. Fact: Freud touted cocaine as a panacea for pain, exhaustion, low spirits, depression and morphine addiction. Fact: Merck Pharmaceuticals offered Freud free “product” in exchange for his continued research into its medical use. Fact: Freud slipped cocaine into the love letters he mailed to his German finacée, keeping their engagement secret from his future mother-in-law. Fact: Freud convinced his fellow doctor and best friend, Ernst von Fleischl-Marxow, to use cocaine to control Ernst’s addiction to morphine after a painful accident. Fact: While treating patient Emma Eckstein for the “nasogenital” cause of her hysteria, Freud and another doctor cauterized Eckstein’s nose with a gram of cocaine, nearly killing her after three surgeries.

“Freud on Cocaine” ensemble. | Photo by Darren Rafel

Imaginarium

Ontario Mills | 1 Mills Circle, Ontario, CA 91764 | Through Nov. 5 | eventbrite.com

Step into10 immersive light experiences with music synchronized to moving lights.

‘Birds Of North America’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | Through Nov. 19 | odysseytheatre.com

In this funny, poignant and nuanced two-hander set against the background of nature and climate change, John and Caitlyn scan the skies over a backyard in suburban Maryland looking for elusive birds, even as the years go by and both they and the world around them change in small and vast ways. Birds of North America takes a close look at the relationship of a father and daughter over the course of a decade as they struggle to understand the parts of one another that defy understanding.

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Kara Walker: Cut To The Quick’

USC Fisher Museum of Art | 823 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90089 | Through Dec. 9 | fisher.usc.edu

The career-spanning exhibition presents Kara Walker’s powerful and provocative images that employ contradictions to critique the painful legacies of slavery, sexism, violence, imperialism, and other power structures, including those in the history and hierarchies of art and contemporary culture. A leading artist of her generation, Walker works in a range of mediums, including prints, drawings, paintings, sculpture, film, and the large-scale silhouette cutouts for which she is perhaps most recognized.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

‘Graphic Design In The Middle Ages’

Getty Center | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Jan. 28, 2024 | getty.edu

Experimental design was a core component in the creation of medieval books. The people who produced them, from the scribe who wrote out the text to the artist who painted the images, were some of the world’s first graphic designers. They planned both individual pages and whole books, devising unique strategies for each work. The manuscripts on view explore the many ways in which words and images were designed to work together on the page, not just to communicate the content of the text but also to challenge, surprise, and delight readers

‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT): Secrets Of The Sewer’

Discovery Cube Los Angeles | 11800 Foothill Blvd., Sylmar, CA 91342 | Through Feb. 19 | discoverycube.org

Families will be transported to the underground home of the crime-fighting heroes to see what really happens in their secret hideaway. This full-scale installation will take visitors into the Turtles’ lair, allowing them to learn team-building and problem-solving skills, as well as some Turtles-approved ninja moves in a role-play environment.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.

‘In Our Time: Prints By R.B. Kitaj’

Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 4, 2024 | huntington.org

“In Our Time: Prints by R.B. Kitaj” explores the intersection between literary and visual arts, lays bare social and political issues that were important to the artist, and provides information about the art of screen printing. The newly acquired works depict hyperrealistic replicas of well-loved book covers—and some of the prints even show torn and stained covers.