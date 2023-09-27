fbpx Authorities seek help finding missing woman with mental health disorder
Home / News / Missing / Authorities seek help finding missing woman with mental health disorder

Authorities seek help finding missing woman with mental health disorder

Missing Sep 27, 2023
by
Authorities sought the public’s help Tuesday finding a woman who went missing Tuesday in El Monte and suffers from an unspecified mental health disorder.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Crystal Diane Spencer, 43, was last seen at about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 1700 block of Santa Anita Avenue.

Deputies described Spencer as a 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 125 pounds with a blonde ponytail and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and black pants.

According to the sheriff’s department, Spencer suffers from an unspecified mental health disorder, and there are concerns for her well-being.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Spencer was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

