Monrovia org to host Children’s Hospital fundraiser next month

One of the many decorative tables at last year's fundraiser by the Monrovia Guild of Children's Hospital Los Angeles. | Photo courtesy of Sally Adams

The Monrovia Guild for Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is celebrating its 75th year of fundraising for the longstanding medical facility with a luncheon next month, event organizers announced.

The goal of this year’s event is to raise $3 million apiece for the hospital’s endocrinology and transplant surgery endowments, according to guild President Sally Adams.

“We support CHLA because they support us — approximately 75% of the patients served at this facility are from homes on MediCal,” Adams told Monrovia Weekly. “The research and care they offer for all children in need regardless of their family’s financial status helps to enable these children to receive the care they need from one of our nation’s leading children’s hospitals acknowledged worldwide for its leadership in pediatric and adolescent health.”

This year’s fundraiser will be “a fun-filled luncheon” on Oct. 22 at Embassy Suites in Arcadia, 211 E. Huntington Drive, with the theme of “…Happiness is,” Adams said via email.

“Members will sign up to decorate their table of 8 or 10 guests in a manner that they feel conforms to this year’s theme,” Adams explained. “No two tables will be alike and are a joy to see.”

The event will also have “‘opportunity’ baskets for lucky winners,” a silent auction, a boutique and a “wine grab,” Adams said. The wine grab features bottles of wine “hidden in a pair of fun socks, and there also will be raffles and a special grand prize drawing.

“In addition to these activities, there will be musical entertainment and we will have a guest speaker who will talk about his experience at CHLA and the impact on his life,” Adams said. “This year our guest speaker will be Andy Ur, a former Monrovia resident, who was first diagnosed with diabetes as a young child and continued with treatment as he grew.”

Adams noted that her organization’s membership is from Monrovia as well as the nearby cities of Duarte, Arcadia, Pasadena, Sierra Madre, San Dimas, Rancho Cucamonga, Glendora and other locales.

“If you check with co-workers, friends, and acquaintances, you will be amazed at how many have been touched by the amazing service provided by CHLA,” Adams said. “It is a question I ask of people at the event and the number of hands that are raised is heartwarming.

“One of my brothers spent several weeks there as did my husband,” Adams continued. “The treatment is provided with care and love and specially geared for children. I believe we owe it to our children, the future of our community, to give them the best possible treatments to enable them to grow and lead healthy lives. CHLA is there for us and we need to be there for them!”

More information on the Monrovia Guild for Children’s Hospital LA is available at monroviaguild4chla.org.