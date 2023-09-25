Police seek public’s help finding 71-year-old man with dementia

Los Angeles police sought the public’s help Monday in finding a 71-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Hollywood.
According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Harrison Ferguson was last seen in the 2300 block of North Highland Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, and his family is concerned for his safety due to his medical condition.
Detectives described Ferguson as a 5-foot-10-inch Black man weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray and blue leather jacket, a long-sleeve white and burgundy shirt, blue jeans, and white Puma sneakers.
Anyone with information regarding Ferguson’s whereabouts was asked to contact LAPD Officer Hendrickson at 213-996-1800. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During nonbusiness hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.