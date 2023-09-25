fbpx Police seek public's help finding 71-year-old man with dementia
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Police seek public’s help finding 71-year-old man with dementia

Police seek public’s help finding 71-year-old man with dementia

Missing Sep 25, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department/X
by
share with

Los Angeles police sought the public’s help Monday in finding a 71-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Hollywood.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Harrison Ferguson was last seen in the 2300 block of North Highland Avenue around 10:40 p.m. Saturday, and his family is concerned for his safety due to his medical condition.

Detectives described Ferguson as a 5-foot-10-inch Black man weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray and blue leather jacket, a long-sleeve white and burgundy shirt, blue jeans, and white Puma sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Ferguson’s whereabouts was asked to contact LAPD Officer Hendrickson at 213-996-1800. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. During nonbusiness hours or weekends, calls should be directed to 877-527-3247.

More from Missing

LA County Sep 23, 2023
share with
35-year-old woman goes missing, last seen in Santa Clarita by
Missing Sep 22, 2023
share with
Glendale police looking for missing 69-year-old man by
Los Angeles Sep 21, 2023
share with
Police seek public’s help to find missing 53-year-old man by
LA County Sep 19, 2023
share with
LASD seeks public’s help finding 26-year-old man with mental disorder by
LA County Sep 19, 2023
share with
La Mirada man with dementia reported missing by
LA County Sep 15, 2023
share with
Authorities seek help finding woman with mental health disorder by
More
Skip to content