Old Town Monrovia honors city historian Steve Baker with new bear statuette

| Courtesy photo

This article comes from the Monrovia Weekly’s opinion column called “Monrovia Old Town Report,” written weekly by contributor Shawn Spencer.

Modeled after our beloved city historian and treasurer, Steve Baker, our new bear is perched at the northern tip of Old Town. Mr. Monopoly Samson sits on the northeast corner of Myrtle and Foothill, grandly welcoming all who enter Old Town. Our city can dedicate a building to Steve, a bench, or a hundred other things, but this bear is just perfect: Dapper and distinguished and just so darn cute. Just like Steve.

If you didn’t know Steve, he was the most interesting man in Monrovia. He knew everything there was to know about Monrovia and the surrounding area. His walking tours of Old Town and Live Oak Cemetery were not only informative but funny and so much fun! As reported here previously, Steve Baker’s former home and neighboring property will soon be renovated into a lovely bed & breakfast.

Saxony Holdings purchased the properties from Susan Baker, Steve’s sister. Susan could have easily sold the properties for much more than they were purchased for, but Saxony’s promise to maintain the architectural integrity of the homes was much more important to her. Saxony Design Build will be overseeing the renovations, and I am completely confident that Steve will be thrilled with the results. This will be a wonderful addition to Monrovia. I’m just thrilled to see the properties under the loving care of Saxony. Steve Baker is utterly irreplaceable, but it brings me and many others great joy to see his legacy live on in so many ways around Monrovia.

Not in Old Town, but still Monrovia, we have a new park coming soon. Local builder and developer, the Hale Corporation, generously donated an 8600-sf parcel of land to the city of Monrovia for the purpose of building a new park. Located on Huntington Drive, behind the new Chick-fil-A and Starbucks, this new park needs a name! The city of Monrovia has opened up nominations. If you have a great idea for a name that captures the heart of this park, then please visit the city’s website, fill out an application and submit it no later than 5 p.m., on Thursday, Sept. 28. The name should resonate with Monrovia and its community. Name ideas like Chickbucs, Starb-fil-A, Chickington Drive and other over-used jabs need not apply.

Also, here’s a last-minute reminder to get your tickets to the 8th annual Monrovia Chamber Beer, Wine & Music Festival. The festival is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. this Saturday, Sept. 23, at Library Park. Things you can expect from this event: great local beers, wines from around the world, live music, food trucks, wonderful restaurants within walking distance and a fun crowd. Tickets are $40 presale and $50 at the door. I pour at this event every year and let me tell you, it’s a lot of fun that you won’t want to miss out on! If the weather lands on the warmer side, please remember to bring a hat and to stay hydrated. Hydrated with water, not just beer and wine. Trust me on this.