CicLAmini festival coming to North Hollywood on Sunday

| Image courtesy of CicLAvia

A smaller version of the city’s CicLAvia festivals will be held in North Hollywood Sunday, with a one-mile stretch of Lankershim Boulevard closed to vehicle traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

CicLAmini North Hollywood will feature activities, street games, local business engagements, and art and cultural activities for all ages. The festival runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lankershim Boulevard will be closed to gas and electric-powered vehicles between Chandler Boulevard and Camarillo Street-Vineland Avenue. Portions of Magnolia Avenue and Chandler will also be part of the event, with Magnolia closed to cars between Lankershim and Vineland, and Chandler closed off between Tujunga Avenue and Lankershim.

Motorized wheelchairs and related vehicles for people with disabilities are permitted.

No parking will be allowed on the route after 1 a.m. Sunday. Parking restrictions will be posted and towing will be enforced

CicLAvia festivals are held a handful of times throughout the year, and are meant to promote local businesses and encourage residents to explore what different neighborhoods have to offer on foot or via other nonmotorized modes of transport.

Five events have been held so far in 2023, including a CicLAmini in Watts. A planned CicLAvia event in the Koreatown and Hollywood area last month was canceled due to Tropical Storm Hilary.

The next CicLAvia after Sunday’s event is scheduled for Oct. 15 in downtown Los Angeles.

More information is available at www.ciclavia.org/.