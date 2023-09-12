fbpx Search underway for serial arsonist suspected of setting fires in Reseda
Search underway for serial arsonist suspected of setting fires in Reseda

Search underway for serial arsonist suspected of setting fires in Reseda

San Fernando Valley Sep 12, 2023
The Los Angeles Fire Department released a photo of a woman who is considered a person of interest.
by
Police and fire officials were investigating Tuesday to determine if more than a dozen fires that have occurred in the Reseda area over the past three days are connected, including about six that erupted overnight.

Fire officials said at least six fires were reported from 11 p.m. Monday to 1 a.m. Tuesday, with most starting around Reseda Boulevard and Vanowen Street. One of the blazes involved a truck that had debris and foliage in the bed of the vehicle.

Brian Humprhey of the Los Angeles Fire Department said 14 fires have been set in the past 72 hours. No injuries have been reported.

Most of the fires involved trash, debris or vegetation, officials said.

The fire department has not officially determined the blazes are the result of a single serial arsonist, but they’re investigating to determine if the fires are connected, Humphrey said.

According to reports from the scene, undercover investigators have been working in the area in hopes of determining who has been igniting the blazes.







