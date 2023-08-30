State Sen. Dave Min pleads no contest to DUI, gets 3 years probation

State Sen. Dave Min. | Photo courtesy of Senator Dave Min via Facebook

State Sen. Dave Min, D-Irvine, who is running for Congress, pleaded no contest to misdemeanor drinking and driving in Northern California and was sentenced to three years probation, officials said Wednesday.

Min pleaded no contest on Tuesday in Sacramento County Superior Court to driving under the influence of alcohol at a rate above the legal limit of 0.08. He was sentenced to two days in jail, three months in a first offender program and placed on three years of informal probation, according to Shelly Orio, a public information officer for the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The first offender program includes 30 hours of alcohol and drug education counseling.

When contacted by City News Service for a response, Min’s office referred back to a statement the senator issued when he was arrested.

“Last night I was cited for a misdemeanor for driving under the influence,” Min said in a statement from his office in May. “My decision to drive last night was irresponsible. I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions. To my family, constituents and supporters, I am so deeply sorry. I know I need to do better. I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and in Washington.”

A California Highway Patrol officer in Sacramento stopped Min on May 2 for allegedly driving without headlights on, according to the CHP.

Min was driving a Toyota Camry south on Ninth Street north of South Street when the officer noticed he did not have headlights on at 10:23 p.m., according to the CHP. The officers followed the car to Ninth Street at Broadway in Sacramento where they saw the Camry stop at a red light but then proceed into the intersection while the light was still red, the CHP said.

The officers said they noticed “signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication” after they pulled Min over.

Min was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and booked without incident into the Sacramento County Jail, the CHP reported.

Scott Baugh, a Republican who is also running for the open congressional seat held by Rep. Katie Porter, a Democrat who is running for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Dianne Feinstein, declined comment.