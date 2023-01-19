State Sen. Dave Min joins Orange County congressional race

State Sen. Dave Min. | Photo courtesy of the California Senate

State Sen. Dave Min, D-Irvine, announced Wednesday he will run for the congressional seat opening up in Orange County as Rep. Katie Porter, D-Irvine, runs for the U.S. Senate.

Min joins former Democratic Rep. Harley Rouda and Republican businessman Scott Baugh, who came close to unseating Porter in November, as the announced candidates. Rouda and Baugh announced their candidacies last week.

Min made his announcement with Porter’s endorsement.

“I endorse my friend Dave Min in his campaign for Congress and have every confidence that his campaign will ensure that California’s 47th Congressional District continues to be represented by a progressive Democrat,” Porter said in a statement.

“I’ve been impressed with his record in the California State Senate, where he has been a progressive leader on issues like gun violence prevention, reproductive rights, and environmental protection.”

Min said his state Senate district includes about 80% of the congressional district and that it has a “robust Korean community, and one of the highest percentages of Asian and Pacific Islander voters in the country at 19%.”

Rouda issued a statement saying, “California needs leaders who are laser-focused on solving our environmental crisis, who will put bipartisanship ahead of brinksmanship, and who know how to grow businesses and our economy. I’m proud to have done just that — not only in Congress, but for decades as a business owner and in our community.”

Rouda said he would “welcome Dave Min to this race, and I look forward to continuing to share my vision for Orange County — putting country before party, and commonsense results ahead of political posturing.”

Rouda said about 70% of the voters in the congressional district he served from 2019-2021 are in the newly drawn district. Rouda, who unseated longtime incumbent Rep. Dana Rohrabacher, said his district included more GOP voters than the current district.

Porter announced on Jan. 10 that she will run in 2024 for the U.S. Senate seat occupied by Dianne Feinstein. The 89-year-old Feinstein’s term expires in 2024, but she has not announced if she will run for reelection.