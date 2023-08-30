Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Sept. 1-7

Ensemble cast for "The Bluest Eye." | Photo by Craig Schwartz

SoCal is celebrating the diversity that makes it the unequivocal cultural jewel of the nation with various festivals and events highlighting cultures from all over the world. Read on for more details and a list of happenings around the Southland.

Sept. 1

Festival Of Philippine Arts & Culture

Levitt Pavilion | 2230 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | Sept. 1-2 | filamarts-fpac.org

This two-day event is set to showcase a dynamic blend of artistic performances, engaging activities, and a diverse marketplace, all highlighting the rich tapestry of the Filipino-American experience.

‘A Goofy Movie’ Fan Event

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Sept. 1 | elcapitantheatre.com

Tickets are $50 and include a reserved seat, Goofy and Max Orb Sipper, Power Lime Candy, beverage and event credential. Before the screening, see the Disney classic short “How to Swim,” and rock out with Max and Goofy live on stage.

Levitt LA 2023

MacArthur Park | 2230 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | Sept. 1-3 | levittlosangeles.org

On Friday and Saturday, as part of the Festival of Philippine Arts & Culture, enjoy contemporary and traditional Philippine music from The Mellow Dees, Rondalla Club of Los Angeles, Pakaraguian Kulintang Ensemble, and Malaya Dance Company, among others. The season closes Sunday with pop, regional Mexican and jazz from Beatriz Solis, Nancy Sanchez y Las Chorizeras, and Eisner Intergenerational Orchestra from the Heart of Los Angeles.

Nights With The Museum

Main Library Community Room | 3900 Mission Inn Ave., Riverside, CA 92501 | Sept. 1 | riversideca.gov

Phillip Stearnes, Ph.C., doctoral student in the Department of Biology at University of California, Riverside will lead a discussion on “Life and Times of the Megalodon, the World’s Largest Shark That Ever Lived.” Fossils of this super shark have been found in Riverside County.

626 Night Market

Santa Anita Park | 285 W. Huntington Drive Arcadia, CA 91007 | Sept. 1-3 | 626nightmarket.com

The flagship night market features hundreds of vendors selling food, merchandise, crafts, and arts, and there will also be games, music, and entertainment.

626 Night Market x MYX Present: TFW

Santa Anita Park | 285 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007 | Sept. 2-3 | eventbrite.com

626 Night Market is partnering with MYX to bring top Asian American talent to SoCal this Labor Day Weekend. The concert tickets include entry to the night market so you can grab a bite to eat in between musical sets.

Drive-In Movie Night In Glendale

Electric Dusk Drive-In | 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91203 | Sept. 1-2 | eventbrite.com

As great as the traditional movie theatrical experience can be, there’s something extra special about a classic drive-in. Pull up, grab some snacks from the concession stand, and get ready to get lost in the romantic misfortunes of “The Wedding Singer” and the imaginative adventures in “Toy Story.”

Summer Nights

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Sept. 1 | events.kcrw.com

Who among us hasn’t wanted to spend an evening dancing in an enchanting forest oasis under starlight? KCRW DJs Wyldeflower and Raul Campos will create the musical ambiance and Bob Baker Marionette Theater puppets will entertain the kids.

Sept. 2

Salvi Fest

Pershing Square | 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Sept. 2-3 | eventbrite.com

Get your free tickets (or buy some VIP passes) to celebrate all things Salvadorian. Featuring traditional foods, drinks, clothes and crafts, live music and a beer garden, Salvi Fest promises to be a blast for the whole family.

Long Beach Greek Fest

5761 E. Colorado St., Long Beach, CA 90814 | Sept. 2-4 | lbgreekfest.org

Opa! Spend Labor day weekend celebrating Greek culture with authentic, delicious foods, live music, dancing, cooking demonstrations, shopping, Greek beer and wine, obstacle courses, video game trucks and bounce houses.

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

Starlight Bowl | 1249 Lockheed View Drive, Burbank, CA 91501 | Sept. 2 | starlightbowl.com

The renowned mariachi group will be joined by Aida Cuevas and Lupita Infante for a night of spectacular mariachi music.

Gelato Festival

Ovation Hollywood | 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, CA 90028 | Sept. 2-3 | gelatofestival.com

Andiamo! No need to fly to Italy to enjoy delicious gelatos, which are creamier than traditional ice creams, from top artisanal chefs.

‘The Bluest Eye’

A Noise Within | 3352 E Foothill Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 | Sept. 2-24 | anoisewithin.org

Three young Black girls in 1940s Ohio strive to make sense of love, sisterhood, abuse and hate. Faced with constant ridicule and abuse, 11-year-old Pecola Breedlove blames her dark skin. If only she had blue eyes… surely love would follow?

Long Beach Comic Con

Long Beach Convention Center | 300 E. Ocean Blvd.,Long Beach, CA 90802 | Sept. 2-3 | longbeachcomiccon.com

The weekend will feature special guests, cosplay contests, and exhibitors.

Origenes Dance Company Of Rafael Valpuesta Presents ‘Sembrando Historias’

Downey Theatre | 8435 Firestone Blvd., Downey, CA 90241 | Sept. 2 | ci.ovationtix.com/36187/production/1166803

This performance promises to be “a colorful panorama of the beautiful folk dances of Mexico.”

Street Food Cinema: ‘Pokémon: The First Movie’

The Autry Museum | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Sept. 2 | streetfoodcinema.com

Grab some food from Angelenos Wood Fire Pizza, The Dim Sum Truck, Fat Boys, Nibble Night, or Seoulmates before settling into your lawn chair to watch the creation of Mewtwo.

909 Open Market

119 W. 2nd St., Pomona, CA 91766 | Sept. 2 | 909openmarket.com

Head to the 909 Open Market for some food, shopping and music.

818 Night Market

Mission Hills Christian Church | 14941 Devonshire St., Mission Hills, CA 91345 | Sept. 2 | instagram.com/p/CwSo84LxmiP/

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

Sept. 3

Reunion Music Festival

White Park | 3901 Market St., Riverside, CA, 92501 | Sept. 3 | reunionmusiclive.com

Dance and sing along to live music from Rose Royce, JSQ (J. Boykin), Erin Stevenson, BIG, and J Lamont. Food, drinks, and merchandise will be available for purchase.

Hotwater Cornbread Festival

The Beehive | 961 E. 61st, Los Angeles, CA 90001 | Sept. 3 | eventbrite.com

No need to travel to the South to enjoy delicious Southern cuisine (including fried chicken, BBQ ribs, gumbo) and music. The festival will also feature 100 black-owned shops and dance competitions to crown winners in twerking, the stanky leg and more.

Tucanes Time

Starlight Bowl | 1249 Lockheed View Drive, Burbank, CA 91501 | Sept. 3 | starlightbowl.com

Los Tucanes de Tijuana, the legendary Mexican group, will be joined by Luis Coronel and Voz de Mando on this stop to the tour.

PCC Flea Market

Pasadena City College | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Sept. 3 | pasadena.edu

If you’re not done shopping, head to the Pasadena City College Flea Market to search for antiques and collectibles from over 400 vendors.

Sept. 4

No Parking On The Dance Floor

4th & Cherry Parking Lot | 2018 E. 4th St., Long Beach, CA 90814 | Sept. 4 | eventbrite.com

Celebrate Labor Day at this free event featuring live performances, DJs playing dance tunes, vendors and artisans, and community activities.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Sept. 4 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

Sept. 5

The Book Of Mormon

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Sept. 5-10 | scfta.org

The Tony Award-winning musical comedy follows the misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries, sent halfway across the world to spread the Good Word.

Tuesdays Are Dope!

Blossom Market | 264 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | Sept. 5 | eventbrite.com

Damon Monday hosts LA’s hottest comics in San Gabriel.

Sept. 6

Smash Wednesday! A Casual Super Smash Bros Ultimate Tourney In A Bar

Brews Brothers | 5140 Lankershim Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91601 | Sept. 6 | eventbrite.com

Dan Robitzski, Jesse Baldridge and OJ Patterson host a chaotic video game tournament meets drinking game where audience members participate by suggesting new rules and gags to distract players as they battle it out. Lose and take a sip

The Desert Crows

Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs | 401 E. Amado Road, Palm Springs, CA 92262 | Sept. 6 | eventbrite.com

The Desert Crows are known for their high-energy performances spanning rock, funk, and rhythm and blues.

Sept. 7

Downtown Street Market

Morgan Park | 4100 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706 | Sept. 7 | baldwinpark.com

The popular Downtown Street market returns with its series of musical acts, food vendors, produce farmers, artisans, local merchants and beer garden. Divine Grupo Musical will take over the South Stage and get everyone dancing with their mix of merengue, cumbias and salsa. Over on the North Stage, Boy Band Review pays tribute to the best boy bands from the ‘80s through today.

South El Monte Night Market

1459 Santa Anita Ave., South El Monte, CA 91733 | Sept. 7 | cityofsouthelmonte.org

The night will feature live music from The Impulse Band, a car show, beer garden, food vendors, raffles, yard games

Special Engagement Of Disney And Pixar’s ‘The Incredibles’

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Sept. 7 | elcapitantheatre.com

The limited engagement is at 7 p.m. and tickets are $25. All attendees will receive a popcorn, beverage and souvenir credential with their ticket.

Montebello Night Market

Behind parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank | 777 W. Whittier Blvd,, Montebello, CA 90640 | Sept. 7 | montebelloca.gov

Entertainment and vendors selling farmers market items, homemade goods, arts, crafts and food will gather from 6-9 p.m.

Riverside Artswalk

Artist Vendor Lot | Main Street, between 6th and 9th streets, Riverside, CA 92501 | Sept. 7 | riversideartswalk.com

Visit over 22 downtown locations, including museums, galleries, and studios, and be sure to visit the spotlight artists Rey and Candi.

DTLA Art Night

DTLA Historic Core | Sept. 7 | dtlaartnight.com

Explore the vibrant art scene of DTLA at more than 20 participating galleries.

The Backyard By Stater Bros. Community Concert Series

Toyota Arena | 4000 East Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario, CA 91764 | Sept. 7 | toyota–arena.com

Headliner Thomas Nicholas will be joined by Mechanical Roots.

Ongoing

‘Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy And Light’

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Sept. 3 | skirball.org

The “Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy and Light” exhibition showcases 20 paintings and drawings from the Skirball’s collection of the artist’s work. The exhibition focuses on works made primarily during the decades after World War II and the Holocaust. To ease the despair brought on by that painful period, Krasnow created vibrant paintings teeming with exuberant, abstract forms, radiating optimism, and evoking a spiritual world of renewal. Krasnow emigrated from Ukraine to the United States at age 20 in 1907 and established himself in the Los Angeles art community in the 1920s, where he was inspired by the hope and possibility of Southern California. His paintings incorporate elements of his Jewish heritage and the organic forms and vivid hues found in the plant life of his Atwater Village home and studio.

‘Immersive Disney Animation’

Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles | 6400 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Sept. 3 | lighthouseimmersive.com

Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with the creators behind “The Original Immersive Van Gogh” to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” to all of the classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.” Additional interactive features within the projection show include responsive floor projection design that moves with the audience and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections and based on the audiences’ movements through the galleries. In a particularly show-stopping moment, the Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.

Sawdust Summer Festival

Sawdust Art Festival | 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 | Through Sept. 3 | sawdustartfestival.org

The festival will feature handcrafted art by 168 Laguna Beach artists, three stages with live music, complimentary art classes, glassblowing, art demonstrations and a variety of outdoor dining and saloon offerings.

‘Venus In Fur’

McCadden Place Theatre | 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles. CA. 90038 | Through Sept. 3 | onstage411.com/venusinfur

Set in modern New York City, Thomas Novachek, a beleaguered director/playwright, has suffered through a long day of abysmal auditions for his adaptation of the German sadomasochistic novel “Venus in Fur,” until Vanda, a crass and pushy actress, stumbles into his audition room. While Vanda shares the lead character’s name, she lacks her sophistication. However, when Thomas agrees to let Vanda read for the role, she displays a surprising understanding of the material. Working through the script with Thomas playing the masochistic male lead, the roleplay becomes intense, erotic, and less like acting. David Ives’ mesmerizing play explores themes of submission, domination, and power with a fast-paced storyline, mutable language he is known for. Reality and pretend become blurred lines in “Venus in Fur” and the question of “who’s on top” always has a different answer. A mysterious, funny, erotic drama that represents yet another departure for the multifaceted David Ives. “Venus In Fur” is sexy, clever, vengeful and skillfully twisted.

Rooftop Cinema Club

DTLA, Arts District & El Segundo | Through Sept. 4 | rooftopcinemaclub.com

From classic films like “Casablanca” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to more modern blockbusters like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Rooftop Cinema Club offers a variety of films that you’ll enjoy rewatching in an open-air cinema experience.

‘The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibit’

The Grammy Museum | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Sept. 4 | grammymuseum.org

The newly expanded exhibition celebrates iconic American songwriters. Through artifact displays, an original film, and interactive experiences, the exhibit examines the songwriter’s creative process, tells the stories of great songwriters – all of whom are Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees or special award recipients – and digs deep into the celebrated compositional works that make up the American music treasury.

fangs!

Heritage Square Museum | 3800 Homer St., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Through Sept. 4 | eventbrite.com

Vampires have taken over Heritage Square Museum and you are joining the action in this immersive experience that may see you separated from your group as you explore haunted houses, an abandoned church and wonderful performers. Be sure to read the warnings as the play deals with sensitive content.

‘Exit Wounds’

Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center | 330 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Through Sept. 10 | ictlongbeach.org

How do you find redemption when someone you love has committed a terrible crime? A tragic event caused Linda Sadowski to become a hoarder and retreat from life, not even seeing her son for over 25 years. How can Linda stem the ripple effect of the family’s past and save the 17-year-old grandson she’s never met? “We always hear about the families of the victims, but what happens to the families of the perpetrators?” asks playwright Wendy Graf. “Can they ever live a normal life again? I wanted to explore how entire families can become defined by the actions of one member, and how the fallout from one person’s act can affect future generations.”

‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Sept. 17 | centertheatregroup.org

“Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring stunts. The Cornley Drama Society returns to the Ahmanson, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland? Daniel Dae Kim (Aug. 30-Sept. 10) will appear in the role of Francis, a member of the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ who portrays The Narrator in Peter Pan. Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris will join the cast as a special guest star from Sept. 12-17.

‘Our Dear Dead Drug Lord’

Kirk Douglas Theatre | 9820 Washington Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Sept. 17 | centertheatregroup.org

In this fierce and feverish comedy, a gang of teenage girls gather in an abandoned treehouse to summon the ghost of Pablo Escobar. Are they messing with the actual spirit of the infamous cartel kingpin? Or are they really just messing with each other? A rollercoaster ride through the danger and damage of girlhood — the teenage wasteland has never been so much twisted fun. This group ends up being a pivotal way for these young women to cope with the grief and lack of control in their lives.

‘America’s Got Talent’

Pasadena Civic Auditorium | 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through Sept. 20 | on-camera-audiences.com

Be part of the television audience of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 21 | theatricum.com

Each summer, Theatricum’s wooded stage morphs into the enchanted woods of Athens, where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare, and fairies make magical mischief. Audiences are advised to bring a sweater for evening performances, sunscreen and a hat for matinees, and cushions for bench seating. Patrons are welcome to arrive early and picnic before a performance.

‘Macbeth’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 23 | theatricum.com

There’s no better place to call up the spirits than Theatricum’s outdoor amphitheater, carved into the rustic hillside and surrounded by the Topanga woods.

‘Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 1 | theatricum.com

“Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses” is a new edit of Shakespeare’s best-known history plays — Henry VI Parts I, II and III and Richard III — compiled by Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Artistic Director Ellen Geer. Dubbed the “British Game of Thrones” and Shakespeare’s “First Boxed Set” by British director Trevor Nunn, the Bard’s War of the Roses follows 30 years of bitter infighting between the rival Lancaster and Plantagenet dynasties as they battle for power and the crown of England. Geer puts the focus on the women in court as they watch the bloody wars take the lives of their fathers, husbands and sons.

‘Living In A Wildlife Corridor’

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 1 | descansogardens.org

Included in the price of admission to the gardens, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor” is an interactive and immersive exhibit spotlighting our natural surroundings through the lens of photographers, the canvases of local artists, and through the stories and wisdom of the Tongva people.

‘Elephant Shavings’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | Through Oct. 1 | odysseytheatre.com

The stage is set for drama, humor and absurdity when one member of a theater’s acting ensemble finds herself challenged to confront the common dreams we have about the nature of reality. “It’s part existentialist thriller, part ghost story,” says Odyssey Theatre Ensemble artistic director Ron Sossi. “The theater functions as a character in the play, as does Sepulveda Boulevard, which is just outside the exit door and covers an ancient footpath used by the Gabrieleno Tongva people.”

Anaheim Fall Festival Art Show

Downtown Anaheim Community Center | 250 E. Center St., Anaheim, CA 92805 | Through Oct. 3 | instagram.com/p/CwA3w5iJp9i/

Marvel at original works from some Anaheim Fall Festival artists.

‘A Perfect Ganesh’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 7 | theatricum.com

Five-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally turns the pilgrimage tradition on its head in his magical, poetic, Pulitzer Prize nominated play, “A Perfect Ganesh.” Theatricum’s wooded stage takes us from teeming Mumbai to the Chittaurgahr Pass, Jodhpur, the Ganges, the burning ghats of Varanasi and the Taj Mahal, as two upper-middle class friends from Connecticut travel to India with heavy baggage in tow, reeling from loss and personal demons. Manifest in their fellow travelers, the benevolent, elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is everyone and everywhere. Fluid in his power to assume any guise, at peace with all things, Ganesha — god of wisdom, prudence, acceptance, love and “remover of obstacles” — is the spiritual center around which the play spins, drawing upon the tragic and the comic, the beautiful and the deplorable, until a breathtaking release arrives for both women at his hands.

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

‘Graphic Design In The Middle Ages’

Getty Center | 1200 Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Jan. 28, 2024 | getty.edu

Experimental design was a core component in the creation of medieval books. The people who produced them, from the scribe who wrote out the text to the artist who painted the images, were some of the world’s first graphic designers. They planned both individual pages and whole books, devising unique strategies for each work. The manuscripts on view explore the many ways in which words and images were designed to work together on the page, not just to communicate the content of the text but also to challenge, surprise, and delight readers

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.

‘In Our Time: Prints By R.B. Kitaj’

Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 4, 2024 | huntington.org

“In Our Time: Prints by R.B. Kitaj” explores the intersection between literary and visual arts, lays bare social and political issues that were important to the artist, and provides information about the art of screen printing. The newly acquired works depict hyperrealistic replicas of well-loved book covers—and some of the prints even show torn and stained covers.