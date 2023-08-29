fbpx Police investigation prompts lockdowns of Tujunga area schools
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Fernando Valley / Police investigation prompts lockdowns of Tujunga area schools

Police investigation prompts lockdowns of Tujunga area schools

San Fernando Valley Aug 29, 2023

Los Angeles School Police vehicle. | Photo by Chris Yarzab (CC BY 2.0)

by
share with

Several schools in the Tujunga area were placed on lockdown Tuesday due to a police investigation involving a report that a man wearing tactical gear and carrying a black backpack was seen riding a scooter in the area.

The incident began about 9:30 a.m., but no weapon was seen and no injuries were reported, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

No suspect had been found as of early Tuesday afternoon, police said.

“Mount Lukens Continuation High, Verdugo Hills High School, Mount Gleason Middle School, Apperson Elementary School, Plainview Elementary School, Pinewood Elementary School and Pinewood Early Education Center are currently impacted by police activity in the surrounding neighborhood,” Lt. Nina Buranasombati of the Los Angeles School Police Department said in a statement early Tuesday afternoon.

“The Los Angeles Police Department is currently the lead agency on this matter. All students and staff are currently safe,” Buranasombati said. “Impacted families have been notified by their respective schools via their notification system, which includes phone and email alerts.”

Buranasombati released the following statement from the Los Angeles Unified School District:

“Our school is currently undergoing a lockdown due to police activity in our surrounding neighborhood. As a precautionary measure, we are modifying our operations to ensure the safety of our students. Our students are safe and our school remains open for instruction.

“We are also maintaining direct communication with local authorities, who are keeping us updated with the latest developments. They have advised that our school remains safe for instruction. The Los Angeles School Police Department is also on our campus as a precautionary measure.”

More from San Fernando Valley

LA County Aug 29, 2023
share with
Metro ridership continues to grow partly due to new A, E Lines by
LA County Aug 25, 2023
share with
Fed lawsuit: LA County foster care is ‘pipeline to homelessness’ by
Politics Aug 25, 2023
share with
Commission OKs Studio City project despite community opposition by
Crime Aug 17, 2023
share with
Police agencies create joint task force on smash-and-grabs by
Business Aug 15, 2023
share with
Beloved Pickwick Bowl in Burbank to close after Tuesday by
Fire Aug 10, 2023
share with
Vehicle crashes into Mission Hills car dealership; 1 fatally injured by
More
Skip to content