Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Aug. 11-17

Dance for all that you’ve been through at one SoCal’s many outdoor music events this week.

Aug. 11

Summer Street Fest

Smith Park | 6016 Rosemead Blvd., Pico Rivera, CA 90660 | Aug. 11 | pico-rivera.org

Enjoy live music from Sangria, Rose Royce and Trinere, guest DJs, food booths and trucks, a beer garden, jumpers and slides, exhibitors and more.

Tequila & Taco Music Festival

Palmdale Amphitheater | 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd, Palmdale, CA 93551 | Aug. 11-12 | tequilaandtacomusicfestival.com

Two days full of tacos, tequila, and music. What more do you need?

Long Beach Jazz Festival

Rainbow Lagoon Park | 400 E. Shoreline Drive, Long Beach, CA 90802 | Aug. 11-13 | longbeachjazzfestival.com

The festival brings together the best artists in jazz, Latin, and R&B on the waterfront.

Levitt LA 2023

MacArthur Park | 2230 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | Aug. 11-13 | levittlosangeles.org

Nick Waterhouse kicks off a weekend of live music with rock and soul. On Saturday, Super Estrella Online, La Tocada and The Music Center present “Mexico A Flor De Piel” featuring Flor Amargo, Los Jornaleros Del Norte, and Pacifico Dance Company delighting with folklorico. Celebrating 6th Annual Mundo Maya Day, Lucas Critchfield Marimba Tropical, Homenaje al Maestro Armando Manzanero, Ballet Folklórico Eterna Juventud, Danza Azteca, Invocation and more will bring Mayan culture to downtown.

KROJ Concert Fundraiser

602 Pico St., San Fernando, CA 91340 | Aug. 11 | eventbrite.com

Benefitting KROJ’s non-profit Ballet Folklorico Ollin, the fundraiser will feature live music, a fashion show, live art, a car show, magic show, dance show and dancing

KCRW Summer Nights

Orange County Museum of Art | 3333 Avenue of the Arts, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Aug. 11 | events.kcrw.com

OCMA is staying open late to let you explore the galleries, grab food and drinks, and dance the night away with KCRW DJs Raul Campos and José Galván.

Drive-In Movie Night In Glendale

Electric Dusk Drive-In | 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91203 | Aug. 11-12 | eventbrite.com

As great as the traditional movie theatrical experience can be, there’s something extra special about a classic drive-in. Pull up, grab some snacks from the concession stand, and get ready to get lost in “The Mighty Ducks” on Friday or “A League of Their Own” on Saturday.

The Music Center’s Dance DTLA

The Music Center | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Aug. 11 | musiccenter.org

Whether you’re an expert or just want to learn, you’ll spend a delightful evening dancing under the stars. This week, instructor Andy Vaca will show the crowd step-by-step basics to disco dancing. DJ Dirty Dave will provide the tunes. If all that dancing leaves you feeling parched, wine, cocktails and other beverages will be available on site.

Aug. 12

Perseid Meteor Shower At Joshua Tree

Joshua Tree National Park | Aug. 12 | instagram.com/p/CvDHb9zg8_w/

The Perseid meteor shower will light up the sky until the sun rises on Aug. 13. According to park authorities, there will be no moon and the Milky Way will also be visible.

Natsumatsuri Family Festival

Japanese American National Museum | 100 N. Central Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Aug. 12 | janm.org

This annual summer celebration will feature free cultural performances TAIKOPROJECT and Yu-ki Project, crafts, origami, a Kendo demonstration, improv, and activities for families and kids

Viva Las Vegas

LA County Arboretum | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | Aug. 12 | pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Guest artists Matthew Johnson, Clint Holmes and Storm Large will join Michael Feinstein to pay tribute to Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Peggy Lee, Elvis and other artists who made Las Vegas an entertainment epicenter.

Pachuco Ball

Skyview Event Center | 5257 Wineville Ave., Jurupa Valley, CA 91752 | Aug. 12 | riversideartmuseum.org

Take out the zoot suits for a ball benefiting The Cheech. There will be music by BB Wolf and solo singer Micayla Rivera, a buffet, no-host bar, and raffle.

‘Who Framed Roger Rabbit’

The Autry Museum | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Aug. 12 | streetfoodcinema.com

Enjoy the quirky, semi-animated cartoon that’s like nothing else. Featured food trucks for the event will feature Angelenos Wood Fire Pizza, District Burger, Dreamy Creations Cupcakes, MexiBachi, Nibble Night, and StopBye.

Queen Nation

Starlight Bowl | 1249 Lockheed View Drive, Burbank, CA 91501 | Aug. 12 | starlightbowl.com

Queen Nation is the West Coast’s longest running, fully costumed re-creation of a vintage Queen concert with all four musicians singing and playing instruments.

Candlelight Koreatown: An Evening With Vitamin String Quartet

Immanuel Presbyterian Church | 3300 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90010 | Aug. 12 | feverup.com

The band behind the reimagined pop songs featured on “Bridgerton” and “Queen Charlotte” will be playing “Anti-Hero,” “Thank U, Next” and many other contemporary hits.

Summer Nights

KCRW HQ | 1660 Stewart St., Santa Monica, CA 90404 | Aug. 12 | events.kcrw.com

Pearl & The Oysters and KCRW DJs Anthony Valadez and Francesca Harding will get the party started and KCRW will provide the drinks and food trucks.

IE Summer Festival

320 N. E St., San Bernardino, CA 92401 | Aug. 12 | eventbrite.com

Get your tickets to enjoy a day of live music, DJs, vendors, an open bar and giveaways.

Hoobastank

Rock & Brews | 777 San Manuel Blvd., Highland, CA 92346 | Aug. 12 | yaamava.com

The Grammy-nominated band behind “The Reason” will take center stage.

‘Bring It On’

West LA College | 9000 Overland Ave, Culver City, CA 90230 | Aug. 12 | streetfoodcinema.com

Kirsten Dunst and Gabrielle Union face off in the best cheerleading film ever made.

626 Night Market Mini

Lot 27 | 1324 5th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | Aug. 12-13 | eventbrite.com

Free to attend, the mini market features three dozen rotating local food pop-ups, merchandise and craft vendors, and a full bar.

Second Saturday ArtWalk

Downtown Pomona | 119 W. Second St., Pomona, CA 91766 | Aug. 12 | downtownpomona.org

ArtWalk features art, interactive activities, vendors, music, food, entertainment and more.

Bidstitch Flea Market

106 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91105 | Aug. 12 | eventbrite.com

Shop vintage and unique clothing, home decor, and other treasures.

818 Night Market

Mission Hills Christian Church | 14941 Devonshire St., Mission Hills, CA 91345 | Aug. 12 | the818nightmarket.com

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

Aug. 13

Paint Party On The Plaza

Argyros Plaza | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Aug. 13 | scfta.org

Santa Ana native Fernando the Artist will instruct you as you create your very own masterpiece as DJ Daniel Jamezzz plays music to keep those artistic vibes flowing. Drink specials will also be available for purchase during the event.

Corgi Summer Social

Scholb Brewing | 2964 Columbia St., Torrance, CA 90503 | Aug. 13 | socalcorgibeachday.com

After briefly conquering Buckingham Palace, corgis are now taking over Scholb Brewing and bringing food, art and brews for a dog- and kid-friendly pawty.

Brea Art Walk

145 S. State College Blvd., Brea, CA 92821 | Aug. 13 | eventbrite.com

Eat, play and shop for art, clothing, jewelry, and collectables.

Rose Bowl Flea Market

Rose Bowl Stadium | 1001 Rose Bowl Drive Pasadena, CA 91103 | Aug. 13 | eventbrite.com

Find antiques, collectibles and one-of-a-kind finds from more than 2,500 vendors.

Aug. 14

God Save The Queen

Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre | 5919 Franklin Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Aug. 14 | eventbrite.com

Christina Anthony and Mahyn Qureshi host this improv show inspired by a Bollywood film.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Aug. 14 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

Aug. 15

Moonlight Movies On The Beach: ‘Back to the Future’

Granada Beach | 5000 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90803 | Aug. 15 | moonlightmoviesonthebeach.com

The movie starts at sunset and you can either pack a picnic or enjoy local food trucks and Kettle corn vendors on site.

Tuesdays Are Dope!

Blossom Market | 264 S. Mission Drive, San Gabriel, CA 91776 | Aug. 15 | eventbrite.com

Damon Monday hosts LA’s hottest comics in San Gabriel.

Aug. 16

Stroll & Savor

Belmont Shore | 5200 E. Second St., Long Beach, CA, 90803 | Aug. 16-17 | belmontshore.org

Belmont Shore’s most popular summer event is back with more than 40 restaurants offering the best eats off their menus, local musicians and more.

Uptown Whittier Night Market

700 Greenleaf Ave., Whittier, CA 90602 | Aug. 16 | facebook.com/uptownwhittier

Shop from local vendors, eat some delicious food and listen to music at the Uptown Whittier Night Market from 5-9 p.m. this summer.

Aug. 17

Downtown Street Market

Morgan Park | 4100 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706 | Aug. 17 | baldwinpark.com

The popular Downtown Street market returns with its series of musical acts, food vendors, produce farmers, artisans, local merchants and beer garden. Jovanny Cadena will entertain with regional Mexican music at the South Stage while 80’s Ladies take over the North Stage and pay tribute the Go-Go’s and other ladies of the ‘80s.

Sizzling Summer Nights

The Autry | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Aug. 17 | theautry.org

Every year the Autry hosts a series of outdoor performances by salsa and Latin fusion musicians, free dance lessons with an instructor, access to the museum, a dance floor for kids, tacos, margaritas and refreshments. Colombian Latin Soul Band continues the festivities this week.

Sunset Concerts: Ian Sweet

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Aug. 17 | skirball.org

LA indie rocker Ian Sweet will be joined by DJ The Witching Hours.

Sunset Series

South Coast Botanic Garden | 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA 90274 | Aug. 17 | southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Roam the 87 acres of the garden, or grab a cocktail and enjoy some yard games and live music from diverse performers. Kids will have a blast with parachutes, obstacle courses, lawn bowling, bubbles and more.

Montebello Night Market

Behind parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank | 777 W. Whittier Blvd,, Montebello, CA 90640 | Aug. 17 | montebelloca.gov

Entertainment and vendors selling farmers market items, homemade goods, arts, crafts and food will gather from 6-9 p.m.

Ongoing

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Aug. 13 | nhm.org

The Natural History Museum’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion featuring hundreds of butterflies of various species, native plants and natural light is finally opening.

Monrovia Summer Concert Series

Monrovia | Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13 | cityofmonrovia.org

Enjoy free concerts at Station Square Park on Saturdays and at Library Park on Sundays.

OC Fair

88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through Aug. 13 | ocfair.com

Eat, shop, catch thrills on carnival rides, watch action sports, and listen to live musical performances from tribute bands and artists like 3 Doors Down, Smokey Robinson, Gerardo Ortiz, Styx and more. During your visit stop by “The Art of Music Experience” to see large, hand-painted album covers, interactive activities, themed galleries, and shop at a pop-up vinyl store. Purchase your tickets ahead of time as organizers are limiting the number of tickets available for each day.

Mr. Yunioshi

Sierra Madre Playhouse | 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | Through Aug. 13 | sierramadreplayhouse.org

The breakout hit of our winter season, Mr. Yunioshi, returns for a limited engagement. The title “Mr. Yunioshi” refers to the name of the character portrayed by Mickey Rooney in the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” It is a cringe-inducing characterization, in which Rooney dons yellowface and wears appliances to “play Asian.” “Mr. Yunioshi” reverses the real-life event by casting Asian American actor J. Elijah Cho to play Mickey Rooney. Rooney is depicted here as something of a narcissist, at first believing he is being cast as the romantic lead opposite Ms. Hepburn. When it becomes apparent that he is being tapped to play the role of Mr. Yunioshi, Rooney has to deal with the question: Should he play the Asian character?

Joshua Tree Milky Way Nights

Joshua Tree National Park | Through Aug. 20 | joshuatree.guide

Joshua Tree National Park is one of the best places to stargaze and in the summer months you can see the Milky Way, especially on the east side of the park on moonless nights. Check on the park’s complete guide to plan your trip for the best views.

‘Crabs In A Bucket’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Aug. 21 | echotheatercompany.com

The Echo Theater Company presents an outrageous, smart and very funny satire about the impact of “crab mentality” on oppressed communities whose members work against one another instead of together. The play was inspired by playwright Bernardo Cubría’s personal experience in the Latinx theater community. “What happens when we can’t be happy for the success of others?” asks Cubría. “Sometimes, in communities where there are limited opportunities, we think, ‘if he gets a slot, there won’t be one left for me,’ and we get down on each other. Why can’t we support one another? Whenever oppressed groups come together, we win.”

‘A Bella Incarceration’

Echo Theater Company | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Aug. 22 | echotheatercompany.com

Bella Ventricle is a lady. She is also a clown. And while she has always had very strong opinions, she has never done anything about them… until now. Until she felt she had no choice but to engage in an act of civil disobedience in order to stand up for those who could not stand up for themselves. But, being arrested is a bit more than she can handle; so, to comfort herself — and, perhaps, to understand a bit more about why she did what she did — she calls upon the beings of her favorite female radicals from history. Women who, Bella feels, would do, and indeed did, the most courageous things for love.

‘Summer Of Music: Concert Films 1959–2020’

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Aug. 26 | academymuseum.org

Spanning seven decades and several continents, genres, and filmmaking styles, the concert film series showcases iconic and inspiring musical performances captured on film 一 from dizzying eclectic festival bills to intimate artist showcases. Featured performers include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Ozborne, and Beyoncé. The limited series concludes with “Metallica: Through the Never” in 3D (2013), featuring a special post-screening conversation with members of the band Metallica.

‘Last Summer At Bluefish Cove’

Outdoor Stage The Fountain Theatre | 5060 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles CA 90029 | Through Aug. 27 | fountaintheatre.com

The Fountain Theatre will transform the parking lot surrounding the set on its outdoor stage to create an oceanfront experience for its 40th anniversary production of the groundbreaking comedy/drama, “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove.” Set in 1974, a group of queer women spend their summers together in a remote oceanfront town on Long Island. Their lesbian enclave is disrupted when Eva, a naïve straight woman recently separated from her husband, stumbles unaware into their circle and falls for the charming, tough-talking Lil. This heartfelt play, a landmark in lesbian history, is bursting with friendship, laughter, love and hope, bringing well-rounded, three-dimensional characters that transcend stereotypes and preconceptions to the stage.

‘Much Ado About Pooh’

Media Park | 9070 W. Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Through Aug. 27 | theactorsgang.com

The Actors’ Gang gift to area families are free performances of a new production – “Much Ado About Pooh,” a 45 minute mash-up playing every Saturday and Sunday from August 5-27 at 11 a.m. A prince, Christopher Robin (Don Pedro), his two friends, Pooh and Tigger (Claudio and Benedick), and his disgruntled brother, Eeyore (Don John), decide to visit a lord and his family in the Hundred Acre wood. This lord, Owl (Leonato), has a daughter named Piglet (Hero) and a niece named Rabbit (Beatrice) who forge friendships with these visitors. Their adventures are rife with mistaken conversations – some innocently misinterpreted, some wrongly intended. There is jealousy, trickery and deceit, but just as in both classic tales, the truth comes out in the end, and everyone is better friends for it.

Tuesday Night Dance: Bachata

Argyros Plaza | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through Aug. 29 | scfta.org

You don’t need to be an experienced dancer to stop by. Instructor Luis Aragon of Cielo Dance Events will guide attendees through the steps and moves in both English and Spanish.

‘Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy And Light’

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Sept. 3 | skirball.org

The “Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy and Light” exhibition showcases 20 paintings and drawings from the Skirball’s collection of the artist’s work. The exhibition focuses on works made primarily during the decades after World War II and the Holocaust. To ease the despair brought on by that painful period, Krasnow created vibrant paintings teeming with exuberant, abstract forms, radiating optimism, and evoking a spiritual world of renewal. Krasnow emigrated from Ukraine to the United States at age 20 in 1907 and established himself in the Los Angeles art community in the 1920s, where he was inspired by the hope and possibility of Southern California. His paintings incorporate elements of his Jewish heritage and the organic forms and vivid hues found in the plant life of his Atwater Village home and studio.

‘Immersive Disney Animation’

Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles | 6400 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Sept. 3 | lighthouseimmersive.com

Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with the creators behind “The Original Immersive Van Gogh” to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” to all of the classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.” Additional interactive features within the projection show include responsive floor projection design that moves with the audience and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections and based on the audiences’ movements through the galleries. In a particularly show-stopping moment, the Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.

Sawdust Summer Festival

Sawdust Art Festival | 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 | Through Sept. 3 | sawdustartfestival.org

The festival will feature handcrafted art by 168 Laguna Beach artists, three stages with live music, complimentary art classes, glassblowing, art demonstrations and a variety of outdoor dining and saloon offerings.

‘Venus In Fur’

McCadden Place Theatre | 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles. CA. 90038 | Through Sept. 3 | onstage411.com/venusinfur

Set in modern New York City, Thomas Novachek, a beleaguered director/playwright, has suffered through a long day of abysmal auditions for his adaptation of the German sadomasochistic novel “Venus in Fur,” until Vanda, a crass and pushy actress, stumbles into his audition room. While Vanda shares the lead character’s name, she lacks her sophistication. However, when Thomas agrees to let Vanda read for the role, she displays a surprising understanding of the material. Working through the script with Thomas playing the masochistic male lead, the roleplay becomes intense, erotic, and less like acting. David Ives’ mesmerizing play explores themes of submission, domination, and power with a fast-paced storyline, mutable language he is known for. Reality and pretend become blurred lines in “Venus in Fur” and the question of “who’s on top” always has a different answer. A mysterious, funny, erotic drama that represents yet another departure for the multifaceted David Ives. “Venus In Fur” is sexy, clever, vengeful and skillfully twisted.

Rooftop Cinema Club

DTLA, Arts District & El Segundo | Through Sept. 4 | rooftopcinemaclub.com

From classic films like “Casablanca” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to more modern blockbusters like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Rooftop Cinema Club offers a variety of films that you’ll enjoy rewatching in an open-air cinema experience.

‘The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibit’

The Grammy Museum | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Sept. 4 | grammymuseum.org

The newly expanded exhibition celebrates iconic American songwriters. Through artifact displays, an original film, and interactive experiences, the exhibit examines the songwriter’s creative process, tells the stories of great songwriters – all of whom are Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees or special award recipients – and digs deep into the celebrated compositional works that make up the American music treasury.

‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Sept. 10 | centertheatregroup.org

“Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring stunts. The Cornley Drama Society returns to the Ahmanson, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland? Emmy-winner Bradley Whitford (Aug. 9-20) and Daniel Dae Kim (Aug. 30-Sept. 10) will appear in the role of Francis, a member of the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ who portrays The Narrator in Peter Pan.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 21 | theatricum.com

Each summer, Theatricum’s wooded stage morphs into the enchanted woods of Athens, where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare, and fairies make magical mischief. Audiences are advised to bring a sweater for evening performances, sunscreen and a hat for matinees, and cushions for bench seating. Patrons are welcome to arrive early and picnic before a performance.

‘Macbeth’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 23 | theatricum.com

There’s no better place to call up the spirits than Theatricum’s outdoor amphitheater, carved into the rustic hillside and surrounded by the Topanga woods.

‘Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 1 | theatricum.com

“Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses” is a new edit of Shakespeare’s best-known history plays — Henry VI Parts I, II and III and Richard III — compiled by Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Artistic Director Ellen Geer. Dubbed the “British Game of Thrones” and Shakespeare’s “First Boxed Set” by British director Trevor Nunn, the Bard’s War of the Roses follows 30 years of bitter infighting between the rival Lancaster and Plantagenet dynasties as they battle for power and the crown of England. Geer puts the focus on the women in court as they watch the bloody wars take the lives of their fathers, husbands and sons.

‘Living In A Wildlife Corridor’

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 1 | descansogardens.org

Included in the price of admission to the gardens, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor” is an interactive and immersive exhibit spotlighting our natural surroundings through the lens of photographers, the canvases of local artists, and through the stories and wisdom of the Tongva people.

‘A Perfect Ganesh’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 7 | theatricum.com

Five-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally turns the pilgrimage tradition on its head in his magical, poetic, Pulitzer Prize nominated play, “A Perfect Ganesh.” Theatricum’s wooded stage takes us from teeming Mumbai to the Chittaurgahr Pass, Jodhpur, the Ganges, the burning ghats of Varanasi and the Taj Mahal, as two upper-middle class friends from Connecticut travel to India with heavy baggage in tow, reeling from loss and personal demons. Manifest in their fellow travelers, the benevolent, elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is everyone and everywhere. Fluid in his power to assume any guise, at peace with all things, Ganesha — god of wisdom, prudence, acceptance, love and “remover of obstacles” — is the spiritual center around which the play spins, drawing upon the tragic and the comic, the beautiful and the deplorable, until a breathtaking release arrives for both women at his hands.

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.

‘In Our Time: Prints By R.B. Kitaj’

Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through March 4, 2024 | huntington.org

“In Our Time: Prints by R.B. Kitaj” explores the intersection between literary and visual arts, lays bare social and political issues that were important to the artist, and provides information about the art of screen printing. The newly acquired works depict hyperrealistic replicas of well-loved book covers—and some of the prints even show torn and stained covers.