Fun things to do in SoCal this week: Aug. 4-10

(L-R) Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill, Henry Lewis, Henry Shields, Bartley Booz, and Nancy Zamit in “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through Sept. 10, 2023. | Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Aug. 4

Bridgefest LA

Bridgefest Arts District Entrance | 598 Mateo St. Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Aug. 4-6 | bridgefestla.com

This three-day celebration of the 6th St. Bridge will feature live music from artists including Ozomatli and Rocky Padilla among many others; happy hour specials and live entertainment at participating businesses in the Arts District and Boyle Heights; family activities; and a groundbreaking ceremony for a new 12-acre park under the bridge.

Free Entrance Days In The National Parks

All National Park Service sites | Aug. 4 | nps.gov

All National Park Service sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone during five days this year. In California, 11 parks will be waiving their fees: Cabrillo National Monument, Death Valley National Park, Joshua Tree National Park, Lassen Volcanic National Park, Lava Beds National Monument, Muir Woods National Monument, Pinnacles National Park, San Francisco Maritime National Historical Park, Sequoia & Kings Canyon National Parks, Whiskeytown National Recreation Area, and Yosemite National Park.

Mr. Yunioshi

Sierra Madre Playhouse | 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | Aug. 4-13 | sierramadreplayhouse.org

The breakout hit of our winter season, Mr. Yunioshi, returns for a limited engagement. The title “Mr. Yunioshi” refers to the name of the character portrayed by Mickey Rooney in the 1961 film “Breakfast at Tiffany’s.” It is a cringe-inducing characterization, in which Rooney dons yellowface and wears appliances to “play Asian.” “Mr. Yunioshi” reverses the real-life event by casting Asian American actor J. Elijah Cho to play Mickey Rooney. Rooney is depicted here as something of a narcissist, at first believing he is being cast as the romantic lead opposite Ms. Hepburn. When it becomes apparent that he is being tapped to play the role of Mr. Yunioshi, Rooney has to deal with the question: Should he play the Asian character?

J. Elijah Cho in ‘Mr. Yunioshi’ | Photo by Rob Slaven / Sierra Madre Playhouse

Walt Disney Animation Studios: The Concert

Hollywood Bowl | 2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068 | Aug. 4-5 | hollywoodbowl.com

From “Snow White and the Seven Dwarves” to “Encanto,” the music of Disney films comes to life thanks to the LA Phil and special guests.

KCRW Summer Nights

California African American Museum | 600 State Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90037 | Aug. 4 | caamuseum.org

The reopening of the California African American Museum is worthy of a big celebration featuring musical sets from KCRW DJs Francesca Harding and Tyler Boudreaux, food trucks, a beer garden, new exhibitions and lots of dancing.

Drive-In Movie Night In Glendale

Electric Dusk Drive-In | 236 N. Central Ave., Glendale, CA 91203 | Aug. 4-5 | eventbrite.com

As great as the traditional movie theatrical experience can be, there’s something extra special about a classic drive-in. Pull up, grab some snacks from the concession stand, and get ready to get lost in “Jumanji” on Friday or “The Mummy” on Saturday.

The Music Center’s Dance DTLA

The Music Center | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Aug. 4 | musiccenter.org

Whether you’re an expert or just want to learn, you’ll spend a delightful evening dancing under the stars. This week, instructor Kati Hernandez will show the crowd step-by-step the basics of Afro-Cuban rumba and dancing to Cuban rhythms. DJ Warapo will provide the tunes. If all that dancing leaves you feeling parched, wine, cocktails and other beverages will be available on site.

‘Venus In Fur’

McCadden Place Theatre | 1157 N. McCadden Place, Los Angeles. CA. 90038 | Aug. 4-Sept. 3 | onstage411.com/venusinfur

Set in modern New York City, Thomas Novachek, a beleaguered director/playwright, has suffered through a long day of abysmal auditions for his adaptation of the German sadomasochistic novel “Venus in Fur,” until Vanda, a crass and pushy actress, stumbles into his audition room. While Vanda shares the lead character’s name, she lacks her sophistication. However, when Thomas agrees to let Vanda read for the role, she displays a surprising understanding of the material. Working through the script with Thomas playing the masochistic male lead, the roleplay becomes intense, erotic, and less like acting. David Ives’ mesmerizing play explores themes of submission, domination, and power with a fast-paced storyline, mutable language he is known for. Reality and pretend become blurred lines in “Venus in Fur” and the question of “who’s on top” always has a different answer. A mysterious, funny, erotic drama that represents yet another departure for the multifaceted David Ives. “Venus In Fur” is sexy, clever, vengeful and skillfully twisted.

Cool Kids Of Summer

Del Norte Park | 1500 W. Rowland Ave., West Covina, CA 91791 | Aug. 4 | westcovina.org

Beat the heat with water activities, games, and music.

Sierra Madre Family Movie Fridays

Memorial Park Bandshell | 222 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | Aug. 4| cityofsierramadre.com

Pack your lawn chairs, blankets and picnic for a night under the stars watching “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Aug. 5

‘Much Ado About Pooh’

Media Park | 9070 W. Venice Blvd., Culver City, CA 90232 | Aug. 5-27 | theactorsgang.com

The Actors’ Gang gift to area families are free performances of a new production – “Much Ado About Pooh,” a 45 minute mash-up playing every Saturday and Sunday from August 5-27 at 11 a.m. A prince, Christopher Robin (Don Pedro), his two friends, Pooh and Tigger (Claudio and Benedick), and his disgruntled brother, Eeyore (Don John), decide to visit a lord and his family in the Hundred Acre wood. This lord, Owl (Leonato), has a daughter named Piglet (Hero) and a niece named Rabbit (Beatrice) who forge friendships with these visitors. Their adventures are rife with mistaken conversations – some innocently misinterpreted, some wrongly intended. There is jealousy, trickery and deceit, but just as in both classic tales, the truth comes out in the end, and everyone is better friends for it.

“Toy Story Tempest” in 2019. | Photo courtesy of Actors’ Gang

Head In The Clouds

Brookside | 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena, CA 91103 | Aug. 5-6 | la.hitcfestival.com

The two-day festival from 88rising brings artists from across Asia and around the world to celebrate Asian artists.

Bruno & The Hooligans

Starlight Bowl | 1249 Lockheed View Drive. Burbank, CA 91501 | Aug. 5 | starlightbowl.com

These passionate and talented musicians play a tribute to Bruno Mars and his exceptional stage shows. They will be joined by Prince Again paying tribute to Prince.

Magic Market

Heritage Square Museum | 3510 Pasadena Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90031 | Aug. 5 | eventbrite.com

The market will feature tarot readings, healings, yoga, sound healing, music, vegan food and historic house tours.

Dedicated To You: A Tribute To Art Laboe

Grand Performances | 350 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90071 | Aug. 5 | eventbrite.com

Aaron Frazer, Norman Carter, Diamond Ortiz, Irene Diaz, Moniquea, Vicky Tafoya and Myron Glasper lend their talents to pay tribute to the legendary DJ’s “Oldies by Goodies” backed by a live band led by Rocky Padilla.

‘In Our Time: Prints By R.B. Kitaj’

Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Aug. 5-March 4, 2024 | huntington.org

“In Our Time: Prints by R.B. Kitaj” explores the intersection between literary and visual arts, lays bare social and political issues that were important to the artist, and provides information about the art of screen printing. The newly acquired works depict hyperrealistic replicas of well-loved book covers—and some of the prints even show torn and stained covers.

R.B. Kitaj, Final, City of Burbank, California, Annual Budget, 1969–1970, screen print, 30 1/2 × 22 1/2 in.The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens. © R.B. Kitaj Estate

‘School Of Rock’

The Autry Museum | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Aug. 5 | streetfoodcinema.com

Jack Black is at his most charming as a music substitute teacher in an uptight private school. Show up before the film to enjoy live rock music from The Toxhards and grab a bite to eat from Coco’s Lip Smacking Cupcakes, District Burger, Flamin Hot Chicken, La La Lasagna, Lupita’s Tacos, MexiBachi, Nibble Night, or Seoulmates.

‘The Princess Bride’

Will Rogers State Historic Park | 1501 Will Rogers State Park Road, Pacific Palisades, CA 90272 | Aug. 5 | streetfoodcinema.com

“Life is pain” but for tonight relax and rewatch this endlessly quotable comedy. The Eiffels will provide the musical entertainment before the film and featured food trucks will include Angelenos Wood Fire Pizza, Baby’s Badass Burgers, Dina’s Dumplings, Pacifico Charbroiled Fish, and Pickles and Peas.

909 Open Market

119 W. 2nd St., Pomona, CA 91766 | Aug. 5 | 909openmarket.com

Head to the 909 Open Market for some food, shopping and music.

818 Night Market

Mission Hills Christian Church | 14941 Devonshire St., Mission Hills, CA 91345 | Aug. 5 | the818nightmarket.com

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

Aug. 6

Silverlake Jewish Festival

Sunset Triangle Plaza | 3700 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026 | Aug. 6 | jewishsilverlake.com/festival

Celebrate Jewish culture with live music, food trucks and vendors, cultural crafts (including candle making), kids zone (including a puppy party and ferris wheel), mobile bar, outdoor bar games and comedy.

Symphony In The Cities

Aitken Arts Plaza | One University Drive, Orange, CA 92866 | Aug. 6 | muscocenter.org

Festivities kick off at 5:30 p.m. at the pre-concert Musical Playground with instrument making, a drum circle, and a conducting lesson with Maestro St. Clair. Then get comfortable for a night of free symphony music under the stars.

Avocado Fest

Angel City Brewery & Public House | 216 Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90013 | Aug. 6 | eventbrite.com

Avocado Ale is back with a double release of its Classic Avocado Ale and Guavocado Ale, avocado-inspired food, mariachi, DJs, specialty tours and fun avocado-themed games.

PCC Flea Market

Pasadena City College | 1570 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91106 | Aug. 6 | pasadena.edu

If you’re not done shopping, head to the Pasadena City College Flea Market to search for antiques and collectibles from over 400 vendors.

Family Amphitheater Performances: Syncopated Ladies (feat. Sole Talk)

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Aug. 6 | skirball.org

Syncopated Ladies and their youth organization, Sole Talk, are blending tap with today’s top hits.

Aug. 7

Movie Mondays: ‘Aladdin’

Argyros Plaza | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Aug. 7 | scfta.org

Guests can pack their own picnics or grab a bite to eat at George’s Café as well as Fresh Harvest and Cali Delights food trucks, and settle in their lawn chairs or blanket for the movie at dusk. If you show up early try out one of the activities available or take a mini-docent-tour.

‘In The Blink Of An Eye’

Sierra Madre Playhouse | 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre, CA 91024 | Aug. 7 | sierramadreplayhouse.org

Sierra Madre Playhouse presents the fourth event in its ongoing series of true personal storytelling. The fourth show’s theme is “In the Blink of an Eye,” a narrative deep dive into the personal experiences of seven people sharing critical moments that changed their lives, and humorous anecdotes that shaped their perspective.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | Aug. 7 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

Aug. 8

‘Peter Pan Goes Wrong’

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Aug. 8-Sept. 10 | centertheatregroup.org

“Peter Pan Goes Wrong” is a highly physical comedy packed with finely-tuned and inspired slapstick, delivered with split-second timing and ambitious daring stunts. The Cornley Drama Society returns to the Ahmanson, battling technical hitches, flying mishaps, and cast disputes as they attempt to present J.M. Barrie’s much-loved tale. But will they ever make it to Neverland? Emmy-winner Bradley Whitford (Aug. 9-20) and Daniel Dae Kim (Aug. 30-Sept. 10) will appear in the role of Francis, a member of the ‘Cornley Drama Society’ who portrays The Narrator in Peter Pan.

Matthew Cavendish (front) with (L-R) Harry Kershaw, Charlie Russell, Greg Tannahill, Henry Shields, Bartley Booz, and Henry Lewis in “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” playing at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre through Sept. 10, 2023. | Photo by Jeremy Daniel

Moonlight Movies On The Beach: ‘Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone’

Granada Beach | 5000 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90803 | Aug. 8 | moonlightmoviesonthebeach.com

The movie starts at sunset and you can either pack a picnic or enjoy local food trucks and Kettle corn vendors on site.

Aug. 9

Joshua Tree Milky Way Nights

Joshua Tree National Park | Aug. 9-20 | joshuatree.guide

Joshua Tree National Park is one of the best places to stargaze and in the summer months you can see the Milky Way, especially on the east side of the park on moonless nights. Check on the park’s complete guide to plan your trip for the best views.

Taste Of Downtown Long Beach: Waterfront

Waterfront on East Shoreline Drive | 386 E. Shoreline Drive, Long Beach, CA 90803 | Aug. 9-10 | eventbrite.com

Explore the culinary offerings of downtown Long Beach. The free event features live music, DJ sets, bite-size tastings, beer, wine and cocktails.

Glendale Summer Concerts

Verdugo Park | 1621 Cañada Blvd., Glendale CA, 91208 | Aug. 9 | glendaleca.gov

Bobby and the Gypsies will be the entertainment at this week’s free, family-friendly concert.

Aug. 10

Downtown Street Market

Morgan Park | 4100 Baldwin Park Blvd., Baldwin Park, CA 91706 | Aug. 10 | baldwinpark.com

The popular Downtown Street market returns with its series of musical acts, food vendors, produce farmers, artisans, local merchants and beer garden. Electric Dream Machine brings an EDM experience to the South Stage whil Banda Machos takes over the North Stage.

Audience members enjoy music from a performer at the Downtown Street Market. | Photo courtesy of City of Baldwin Park

Taste Of Art: Le Piquenique

The Huntington Library | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Aug. 10 | huntington.org

Discover the history of the picnic while viewing French and British paintings and decorative arts in The Huntington’s collection with Maite Gomez-Rejón of ArtBites. After the tour, sip spritzes in the kitchen garden with Thomas Smith, manager of the Experiential and Teaching Garden curator, as he shares information on seasonal planting. Then harvest fresh herbs and prepare seasonal salads and desserts.

Sizzling Summer Nights

The Autry | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Aug. 10 | theautry.org

Every year the Autry hosts a series of outdoor performances by salsa and Latin fusion musicians, free dance lessons with an instructor, access to the museum, a dance floor for kids, tacos, margaritas and refreshments. Son y Clave Orchestra continue the festivities this week.

Summer Movie Fest 2023

CSUN | 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330 | Aug. 10 | csun.edu

Open to the CSUN community and surrounding areas, head to the library lawn to enjoy a free movie at dusk, food trucks, activities, and the occasional giveaway. “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3” will be the featured film. Activities begin at 6 p.m., before the start of the film.

The Backyard By Stater Bros. Community Concert Series

Toyota Arena | 4000 East Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario, CA 91764 | Aug. 10 | toyota-arena.com

Reall Deall will headline the night’s concert.

Sunset Concerts: Sona Jobarteh

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Aug. 10 | skirball.org

Sona Jobarteh brings the kora, a traditional Gambian instrument, and her mesmerizing vocals to the Skirball.

Sunset Series

South Coast Botanic Garden | 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA 90274 | Aug. 10 | southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Roam the 87 acres of the garden, or grab a cocktail and enjoy some yard games and live music from diverse performers. Kids will have a blast with parachutes, obstacle courses, lawn bowling, bubbles and more.

Azusa Summer Concert Series

Memorial Park Outdoor Stage | 320 N. Orange Pl, Azusa, CA 91702 | Aug. 10 | ci.azusa.ca.us

Spice up a boring Thursday night with free live music. Baila esta cumbia with Como La Flor as they pay tribute to the Queen of TexMex, Selena.

Montebello Night Market

Behind parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank | 777 W. Whittier Blvd,, Montebello, CA 90640 | Aug. 10 | montebelloca.gov

Entertainment and vendors selling farmers market items, homemade goods, arts, crafts and food will gather from 6-9 p.m. The Swinging 8Ball will be playing live, classic rockabilly from 6 to 9 p.m.

Ongoing

Summer Parks After Dark

34 LA County Parks | Through Aug. 5 | parks.lacounty.gov

The Parks After Dark summer season brings free activities to 34 LA County parks. With a new theme every week, PAD will feature teen zones, senior social hours, aquatics, movies and concerts in the park, food, games, fitness, sports and more.

Pasadena Parks After Dark

Various Pasadena parks | Through Aug. 5 | cityofpasadena.net

Summer night activities include sports leagues and tournaments, recreation activities, movies, and swimming.

‘Stew’

Pasadena Playhouse | 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through Aug. 6 | pasadenaplayhouse.org

Mama’s in the kitchen early preparing her famous stew for a big event, but even as her daughters and granddaughter help, she still feels like time is running out. Soon these three generations of Black women begin to feel their past and present closing in.

Butterfly Pavilion

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Aug. 13 | nhm.org

The Natural History Museum’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion featuring hundreds of butterflies of various species, native plants and natural light is finally opening.

Monrovia Summer Concert Series

Monrovia | Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13 | cityofmonrovia.org

Enjoy free concerts at Station Square Park on Saturdays and at Library Park on Sundays.

OC Fair

88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through Aug. 13 | ocfair.com

Eat, shop, catch thrills on carnival rides, watch action sports, and listen to live musical performances from tribute bands and artists like 3 Doors Down, Smokey Robinson, Gerardo Ortiz, Styx and more. During your visit stop by “The Art of Music Experience” to see large, hand-painted album covers, interactive activities, themed galleries, and shop at a pop-up vinyl store. Purchase your tickets ahead of time as organizers are limiting the number of tickets available for each day.

‘Crabs In A Bucket’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Aug. 21 | echotheatercompany.com

The Echo Theater Company presents an outrageous, smart and very funny satire about the impact of “crab mentality” on oppressed communities whose members work against one another instead of together. The play was inspired by playwright Bernardo Cubría’s personal experience in the Latinx theater community. “What happens when we can’t be happy for the success of others?” asks Cubría. “Sometimes, in communities where there are limited opportunities, we think, ‘if he gets a slot, there won’t be one left for me,’ and we get down on each other. Why can’t we support one another? Whenever oppressed groups come together, we win.”

‘A Bella Incarceration’

Echo Theater Company | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Aug. 22 | echotheatercompany.com

Bella Ventricle is a lady. She is also a clown. And while she has always had very strong opinions, she has never done anything about them… until now. Until she felt she had no choice but to engage in an act of civil disobedience in order to stand up for those who could not stand up for themselves. But, being arrested is a bit more than she can handle; so, to comfort herself — and, perhaps, to understand a bit more about why she did what she did — she calls upon the beings of her favorite female radicals from history. Women who, Bella feels, would do, and indeed did, the most courageous things for love.

Ann Noble as “Bella.” | Photo courtesy ofEcho Theater Company

‘Summer Of Music: Concert Films 1959–2020’

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Aug. 26 | academymuseum.org

Spanning seven decades and several continents, genres, and filmmaking styles, the concert film series showcases iconic and inspiring musical performances captured on film 一 from dizzying eclectic festival bills to intimate artist showcases. Featured performers include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Ozborne, and Beyoncé. The limited series concludes with “Metallica: Through the Never” in 3D (2013), featuring a special post-screening conversation with members of the band Metallica.

‘Last Summer At Bluefish Cove’

Outdoor Stage The Fountain Theatre | 5060 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles CA 90029 | Through Aug. 27 | fountaintheatre.com

The Fountain Theatre will transform the parking lot surrounding the set on its outdoor stage to create an oceanfront experience for its 40th anniversary production of the groundbreaking comedy/drama, “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove.” Set in 1974, a group of queer women spend their summers together in a remote oceanfront town on Long Island. Their lesbian enclave is disrupted when Eva, a naïve straight woman recently separated from her husband, stumbles unaware into their circle and falls for the charming, tough-talking Lil. This heartfelt play, a landmark in lesbian history, is bursting with friendship, laughter, love and hope, bringing well-rounded, three-dimensional characters that transcend stereotypes and preconceptions to the stage.

Tuesday Night Dance: Bachata

Argyros Plaza | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through Aug. 29 | scfta.org

You don’t need to be an experienced dancer to stop by. Instructor Luis Aragon of Cielo Dance Events will guide attendees through the steps and moves in both English and Spanish.

‘Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy And Light’

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Sept. 3 | skirball.org

The “Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy and Light” exhibition showcases 20 paintings and drawings from the Skirball’s collection of the artist’s work. The exhibition focuses on works made primarily during the decades after World War II and the Holocaust. To ease the despair brought on by that painful period, Krasnow created vibrant paintings teeming with exuberant, abstract forms, radiating optimism, and evoking a spiritual world of renewal. Krasnow emigrated from Ukraine to the United States at age 20 in 1907 and established himself in the Los Angeles art community in the 1920s, where he was inspired by the hope and possibility of Southern California. His paintings incorporate elements of his Jewish heritage and the organic forms and vivid hues found in the plant life of his Atwater Village home and studio.

‘Immersive Disney Animation’

Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles | 6400 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Sept. 3 | lighthouseimmersive.com

Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with the creators behind “The Original Immersive Van Gogh” to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” to all of the classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.” Additional interactive features within the projection show include responsive floor projection design that moves with the audience and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections and based on the audiences’ movements through the galleries. In a particularly show-stopping moment, the Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.

Immersive Disney Animation. | Photo by Kyle Flubacker

Sawdust Summer Festival

Sawdust Art Festival | 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 | Through Sept. 3 | sawdustartfestival.org

The festival will feature handcrafted art by 168 Laguna Beach artists, three stages with live music, complimentary art classes, glassblowing, art demonstrations and a variety of outdoor dining and saloon offerings.

Rooftop Cinema Club

DTLA, Arts District & El Segundo | Through Sept. 4 | rooftopcinemaclub.com

From classic films like “Casablanca” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to more modern blockbusters like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Rooftop Cinema Club offers a variety of films that you’ll enjoy rewatching in an open-air cinema experience.

‘The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibit’

The Grammy Museum | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Sept. 4 | grammymuseum.org

The newly expanded exhibition celebrates iconic American songwriters. Through artifact displays, an original film, and interactive experiences, the exhibit examines the songwriter’s creative process, tells the stories of great songwriters – all of whom are Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees or special award recipients – and digs deep into the celebrated compositional works that make up the American music treasury.

‘Les Misérables’

Pantages Theatre | 6233 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Sept. 10 | broadwayinhollywood.com

Hear the people sing for justice, redemption and hope for a better future in this Tony Award-winning musical.

“One Day More” from Les Misérables. | Matthew Murphy & Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 21 | theatricum.com

Each summer, Theatricum’s wooded stage morphs into the enchanted woods of Athens, where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare, and fairies make magical mischief. Audiences are advised to bring a sweater for evening performances, sunscreen and a hat for matinees, and cushions for bench seating. Patrons are welcome to arrive early and picnic before a performance.

‘Macbeth’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 23 | theatricum.com

There’s no better place to call up the spirits than Theatricum’s outdoor amphitheater, carved into the rustic hillside and surrounded by the Topanga woods.

‘Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 1 | theatricum.com

“Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses” is a new edit of Shakespeare’s best-known history plays — Henry VI Parts I, II and III and Richard III — compiled by Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Artistic Director Ellen Geer. Dubbed the “British Game of Thrones” and Shakespeare’s “First Boxed Set” by British director Trevor Nunn, the Bard’s War of the Roses follows 30 years of bitter infighting between the rival Lancaster and Plantagenet dynasties as they battle for power and the crown of England. Geer puts the focus on the women in court as they watch the bloody wars take the lives of their fathers, husbands and sons.

‘Living In A Wildlife Corridor’

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 1 | descansogardens.org

Included in the price of admission to the gardens, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor” is an interactive and immersive exhibit spotlighting our natural surroundings through the lens of photographers, the canvases of local artists, and through the stories and wisdom of the Tongva people.

‘A Perfect Ganesh’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 7 | theatricum.com

Five-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally turns the pilgrimage tradition on its head in his magical, poetic, Pulitzer Prize nominated play, “A Perfect Ganesh.” Theatricum’s wooded stage takes us from teeming Mumbai to the Chittaurgahr Pass, Jodhpur, the Ganges, the burning ghats of Varanasi and the Taj Mahal, as two upper-middle class friends from Connecticut travel to India with heavy baggage in tow, reeling from loss and personal demons. Manifest in their fellow travelers, the benevolent, elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is everyone and everywhere. Fluid in his power to assume any guise, at peace with all things, Ganesha — god of wisdom, prudence, acceptance, love and “remover of obstacles” — is the spiritual center around which the play spins, drawing upon the tragic and the comic, the beautiful and the deplorable, until a breathtaking release arrives for both women at his hands.

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.