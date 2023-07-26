Fun things to do in SoCal this week: July 28-Aug. 3

Photo copyright © 2023 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

July 28

Quincy Jones’ 90th-Birthday Tribute: A Musical Celebration

Hollywood Bowl | 2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068 | July 28-29 | hollywoodbowl.com

The Hollywood Bowl Orchestra will be joined by artists like H.E.R., Jennifer Hudson, Tori Kelly and many more to honor Quincy Jones, the man behind hits like “You Don’t Own Me,” “Thriller,” and “Fly Me To The Moon.”

Downtown Decades ‘80s Costume Party

Rabbit Hole | 24 W. Main St., Alhambra, CA, 91801 | July 28-30 | downtownalhambra.com

Take out the legwarmers and Aqua Net for a weekend celebration of all things ‘80s. From DJ sets, a costume contest, specialty drinks, games and prizes, you’ll be sure to have a blast.

Summer Nights At The Tar Pits

La Brea Tar Pits & Museum | 5801 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | July 28 | tarpits.org

Enjoy free museum admission for a relaxing night filled with drinks, music from the DJ stage presented by Beat Junkie Institute of Sound and Ladies of Sound, delicious food from local food trucks, pop-up presentation on the bears of La Brea, and more.

Levitt LA 2023

MacArthur Park | 2230 W. 6th St., Los Angeles, CA 90057 | July 28-30 | levittlosangeles.org

The music Friday night will reflect the unbearable heat as Imarhan, Liberate Elemental Forces, and DJ set by Al Lover’s World Party bring Tuareg Desert Rock to the stage. Saturday is all about hip-hop as Monalisa, Inka One, Ben Diggin, DJ Analog, Mantron, J. Rocc, and The Gaslamp Killer hit the stage. On Sunday, The Fowler Museum and The NEA will present Weedie Braimah & the Hands of Time, and SK Kakraba playing West African rhythms.

Cool Kids Of Summer

Cortez Park | 2441 E. Cortez St., West Covina, CA 91791 | July 28 | westcovina.org

Beat the heat with water activities, games, and music.

‘Haunted Mansion’ Fan Event

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | July 28 | elcapitantheatre.com

The $50 fan event “screaming” will take place at 7:15 p.m. on Friday. Fans at the Friday event will receive one journal, popcorn, beverage and event credential and lanyard with their ticket. Guests can also take a photo at a Doom Buggy photo op and see costumes from the movie.

July 29

Montebello Downtown Street Fest

Located along Whittier Boulevard (Montebello Boulevard to Fourth Street) | July 29 | montebelloca.gov

Get ready for the 2023 Downtown Street fest featuring live musical performances from Metalachi, Las Cafeters and more; delicious food; a beer garden; talented artisan and craft vendors selling their goods; information booths; dancing; and a kids’ zone.

Michael Feinstein Sings Broadway

LA County Arboretum | 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007 | July 29 | pasadenasymphony-pops.org

Feinstein takes a break as conductor to sing showtunes from “Hello Dolly,” “Into the Woods,” “Les Misérables” and more.

IE International Food Festival

Mission Inn Avenue | Mission Inn Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501 | July 29-30 | eventbrite.com

Billed as “the biggest food festival Riverside has ever seen” by event organizers, the festival will cover four city blocks with various food offerings sectioned into international foods, food trucks, vegan food, BBQ, fine dining, desserts, beer and wine, retails and sponsors. There will also be live music, street performers, food demos, and a fun zone for kids. Admission is free.

The Art Of Ruth E. Carter: Book Signing and Conversation

Ruth E Carter. | Photo courtesy of Jaxon Photo Group

Academy Museum | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | July 29 | academymuseum.or

Two-time Academy Award–winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter will be signing her new book “The Art of Ruth E. Carter: Costuming Black History and the Afrofuture, from ‘Do the Right Thing’ to ‘Black Panther’”. The program, held from 5-8 p.m. will also include an illustrated conversation with Carter to bring the book to life.

Los Angeles Salsa Festival

Crypto.com Arena | 1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | July 29 | cryptoarena.com

Salsa legends Willie Colón, El Gran Combo, Victor Manuelle, Jerry Rivera, Rey Ruiz, Los Adolescentes, Fruko y sus Tesos, y Wilfrido Vargas will headline the festival.

‘Thresholds Of Invention’

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | July 29 | odysseytheatre.com

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s ongoing “Thresholds of Invention” presents new works-in-progress. Final entry in this series is genre-bending storyteller Mehrnaz Mohammadi in “Ms. Rebel.” A wisecracking Iranian woman awaits life-altering news, reliving her memories of leaving Tehran for Montreal and fiercely embracing love, lust and rebellion. Dark, hilarious and unapologetic, “Ms. Rebel” is a soul-bearing exploration of the pursuit of freedom. Set for its world premiere in early 2024 in Montreal.

‘People Like You And Me, A History Of Monrovia In World War II’ Book Debut And Talk

Monrovia Public Library Community Room | 321 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | July 29 | facebook.com/monroviahistoricalmuseum

Dick Singer, author of several books about Monrovia’s history, debuts his latest book about Monrovians who went to war and those who stayed behind helping the war effort. Singer will discuss how he came to write the book, the lives he researched, and he will sign copies of the book. The event starts at 2 p.m.

626 Night Market Mini

Lot 27 | 1324 5th St., Santa Monica, CA 90401 | July 29-30 | eventbrite.com

Free to attend, the mini market features three dozen rotating local food pop-ups, merchandise and craft vendors, and a full bar.

818 Night Market

Mission Hills Christian Church | 14941 Devonshire St., Mission Hills, CA 91345 | | the818nightmarket.com

Kirk O’ the Valley Presbyterian Church | 19620 Vanowen St., Reseda, CA 91335 | |

Peace Lutheran Church | 11690 Fenton Ave., Sylmar, CA 91342 | July 29 | instagram.com/p/CvFlWv6Lnsu/

Stop by from 5-10 p.m. and do a little shopping from small vendors, get a bite to eat and enjoy some music.

July 30

Yellowcard

YouTube Theater | July 30 | emonightbk.com

Yellowcard is celebrating 20 years of their hit song “Ocean Avenue” (Has it really been 20 years? Can someone check the math on that.) and on this special night will be joined by Emo Night Brooklyn, Mayday Parade, Anberlin, and This Wild Life.

‘Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration’

Hollywood Bowl | 2301 N. Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068 | July 30 | hollywoodbowl.com

Broadway icon and three-time Tony Award-winner Patti LuPone will lead a glittering cast of Broadway luminaries for “Everybody Rise! A Sondheim Celebration.” LuPone will be joined by Sierra Boggess, Sutton Foster, Skylar Astin, Norm Lewis and Brian Stokes Mitchell. Journey through the world of the most celebrated figure in the history of musical theater, with these guest vocalists and orchestra bringing his iconic songs to the stage.

Jazz In The Park

Playhouse Village Park | 701 Union St., Pasadena, CA 91101 | July 30 | playhousevillage.org

The free concerts will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. on the Van Halen Stage. The Javier Vergara Quartet will entertain the crowd.

Family Amphitheater Performances: Top Shelf Brass Band

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | July 30 | skirball.org

Fusing pop and New Orleans second lines, Top Shelf Brass Band will have the crowd getting down.

OC Record Show

UFCW Union Hall | 8530 Stanton Ave., Buena Park, CA 90620 | July 30 | ocrecordshow.com

Music aficionados, collectors and vinyl lovers are invited to find some new treasures.

July 31

Movie Mondays: ‘Peter Pan’

Argyros Plaza | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | July 31 | scfta.org

Guests can pack their own picnics or grab a bite to eat at George’s Café as well as German Yum and Cali Delights food trucks, and settle in their lawn chairs or blanket for the movie at dusk. If you show up early try out one of the activities available or take a mini-docent-tour.

Country Line Dancing

The Pour House | 405 S. Myrtle Ave., Monrovia, CA 91016 | July 31 | eventbrite.com

Put on your cowboy boots for line dancing starting at 6 p.m. If you’re not familiar with line dancing, there are lessons starting at 7 p.m. for $8. There are also pool tables, music, drinks and food.

Aug. 1

Tuesday Night Dance: Bachata

Argyros Plaza | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Aug. 1-29 | scfta.org

You don’t need to be an experienced dancer to stop by. Instructor Luis Aragon of Cielo Dance Events will guide attendees through the steps and moves in both English and Spanish.

Moonlight Movies On The Beach: ‘Top Gun: Maverick’

Granada Beach | 5000 E. Ocean Blvd., Long Beach, CA 90803 | Aug. 1 | moonlightmoviesonthebeach.com

The movie starts at sunset and you can either pack a picnic or enjoy local food trucks and Kettle corn vendors on site.

Aug. 2

Uptown Whittier Night Market

700 Greenleaf Ave., Whittier, CA 90602 | Aug. 2 | facebook.com/uptownwhittier

Shop from local vendors, eat some delicious food and listen to music at the Uptown Whittier Night Market from 5-9 p.m. this summer.

Glendale Summer Concerts

Glendale | Aug. 2-3 | glendaleca.gov

On Aug. 2 head to Verdugo Park (1621 Cañada Blvd., Glendale, CA 91208) for The Tribe Band for the first of two free, family-friendly outdoor concerts this week. On Aug. 3, stop by Perkins Plaza (613 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91206) to listen to Maybe I’m Amazed play.

Aug. 3

Sizzling Summer Nights

The Autry | 4700 Western Heritage Way, Los Angeles, CA 90027 | Aug. 3 | theautry.org

Every year the Autry hosts a series of outdoor performances by salsa and Latin fusion musicians, free dance lessons with an instructor, access to the museum, a dance floor for kids, tacos, margaritas and refreshments. This year’s series is kicked off by Chino Espinoza y Los Dueños del Son.

Riverside Artswalk

Artist Vendor Lot | Main Street, between 6th and 9th streets, Riverside, CA 92501 | Aug. 3 | riversideartswalk.com

Tiffany Brooks, currently working on a mural in downtown Riverside and a resident artist at The Mission Inn Hotel, will be this month’s featured artist. She will be live painting on her mural during the artswalk so stop by to catch her mastery in progress.

DTLA Art Night

DTLA Historic Core | Aug. 3 | dtlaartnight.com

Explore the vibrant art scene of DTLA at more than 20 participating galleries, enjoy DJ sets, and an afterparty at Proabition.

Special Engagement Of Disney And Pixar’s ‘Toy Story’

El Capitan Theatre | 6838 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Aug. 3 | elcapitantheatre.com

Continuing the celebration of Disney’s 100th anniversary with special engagement of eight classic films, the second feature in the celebration is Disney and Pixar’s “Toy Story.” All attendees will receive a popcorn, beverage and souvenir credential with their ticket.

Arcadia Concerts And Movies In The Park

City Hall Lawn | 240 W. Huntington Drive, Arcadia, CA 91007 | Aug. 3 | arcadiaca.gov

The free concert begins at 6:30 p.m. and movie at dusk. Kids can enjoy the fun zone area with plenty of games, crafts, and activities. Celebrating Arcadia’s 120th birthday and National Night Out, the event will feature Cold Duck playing ‘70s and top 40 hits. In “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,” the charming feline discovers his passion for adventure has taken its toll when he learns he has burnt through eight of his nine lives. Arcadia’s police and fire departments will be present along with Arcadia Police SWAT Team, K-9s and Area Commanders. There will be free fingerprinting, an obstacle course for kids, cupcakes and birthday t-shirts as well as special activities to celebrate the special occasion.

Summer Movie Fest 2023

CSUN | 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge, CA 91330 | Aug. 3 | csun.edu

Open to the CSUN community and surrounding areas, head to the library lawn to enjoy a free movie at dusk, food trucks, activities, and the occasional giveaway. “Super Mario Bros” will be the featured film. Activities begin at 6 p.m., before the start of the film.

The Backyard By Stater Bros. Community Concert Series

Toyota Arena | 4000 East Ontario Center Parkway, Ontario, CA 91764 | Aug. 3 | toyota-arena.com

Headerliner The Motels, known for their Billboard Top 100 hits “Only the Lonely” and “Suddenly Last Summer,” hit the stage.

Sunset Concerts: AvevA

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Aug. 3 | skirball.org

Israeli musician AvevA, known for Ethiopian soul-pop melodies, sings in English and Amharic. Arrive before the concert to eat, drink, shop, and see the exhibitions.

Sunset Series

South Coast Botanic Garden | 26300 Crenshaw Blvd., Palos Verdes Peninsula, CA 90274 | Aug. 3 | southcoastbotanicgarden.org

Roam the 87 acres of the garden, or grab a cocktail and enjoy some yard games and live music from diverse performers. Kids will have a blast with parachutes, obstacle courses, lawn bowling, bubbles and more.

Azusa Summer Concert Series

Memorial Park Outdoor Stage | 320 N. Orange Pl, Azusa, CA 91702 | Aug. 3 | ci.azusa.ca.us

Spice up a boring Thursday night with free live music. It’s going to be a groovy night with Lads from Liverpool paying tribute to The Beatles.

Montebello Night Market

Behind parking lot of Wells Fargo Bank | 777 W. Whittier Blvd,, Montebello, CA 90640 | Aug. 3 | montebelloca.gov

Entertainment and vendors selling farmers market items, homemade goods, arts, crafts and food will gather from 6-9 p.m.

Ongoing

‘The Tempest’

Peter Van Norden as “Prospero” in “The Tempest.” | Photo by Frank Ishman

Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center | 110 E. Broadway, Glendale, CA 91205 | Through July 30 | antaeus.org

Breathing new life into William Shakespeare’s most musical play, “The Tempest” is full of comedy, romance, poetry and thrilling magic. For twelve years the sorcerer Prospero, former Duke of Milan, has remained stranded on a remote island with his young daughter, Miranda, exiled by his treacherous brother, Antonio. Now Prospero sees his chance for revenge and conjures a storm that shipwrecks his brother, along with the King of Naples. The usurped wizard draws his enemies to his enchanted island to exact revenge. How will he find a path to forgiveness?

‘Emerging Playwrights Lab’

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through July 30 | iamatheatre.com

IAMA Theatre Company presents staged readings of six new plays written by members of the company’s 2022-23 Emerging Playwrights Lab.

Joshua Tree Milky Way Nights

Joshua Tree National Park | Through July 19 | joshuatree.guide

Joshua Tree National Park is one of the best places to stargaze and in the summer months you can see the Milky Way, especially on the east side of the park on moonless nights. Check on the park’s complete guide to plan your trip for the best views.

‘Garden Of Alla: The Alla Nazimova Story’

Romy Nordlinger in “Garden of Allah.” | Photo by David Wayne Fox

Theatre West | 3333 Cahuenga Blvd. West Los Angeles, CA 90068 | Through July 23 | theatrewest.org

The 1920s was the time of flappers, flamboyance, and the face of Alla Nazimova. This summer, Nazimova — Jewish immigrant from Tsarist Russia, Broadway and silent film superstar, visionary Hollywood director and producer, and LGBTQIA trailblazer — makes her triumphant return to Hollywood. Using immersive video and original music to invoke the Roaring Twenties and create a panoramic, live silent film, playwright and performer Romy Nordlinger brings the life and times of this groundbreaking pioneer to vivid life.

‘TINA – The Tina Turner Musical’

Tina Turner performs on stage. | Photo by Samira Khan (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Segerstrom Hall | 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through July 23 | scfta.org

The story of the Queen of Rock n’ Roll is ultimately one of resilience and triumph past obstacles of racism, sexism, and ageism. The musical is full of the Grammy Award-winner’s biggest songs and celebrates the legacy of the recently departed singer.

‘Dance At The Odyssey’

Sunday, July 23 will feature choreographer Vanessa Hernández Cruz in “Metal, Plastic, Skin.” | Photo by Bobby Gordon

Odyssey Theatre | 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90025 | Through July 23 | odysseytheatre.com

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble’s ongoing Dance at the Odyssey series has established West L.A.’s Odyssey Theatre as the go-to place to view contemporary dance. This summer, the series presents a two-weekend mini-fest of nine exciting world premieres by local choreographers.

‘Into The Woods’

From L to R: Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus in the Broadway production of “Into the Woods.” “Into the Woods” will play at Center Theatre Group / Ahmanson Theatre June 27 to July 30, 2023 as part of the 2022-2023 Season. | Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Ahmanson Theatre | 135 N. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through July 30 | centertheatregroup.org

Montego Glover as The Witch, Stephanie J. Block as The Baker’s Wife, Sebastian Arcelus as The Baker, and Gavin Creel as Cinderella’s Prince/Wolf are all reprising their Broadway roles in this enchanting musical from Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

Summer Parks After Dark

34 LA County Parks | Through Aug. 5 | parks.lacounty.gov

The Parks After Dark summer season brings free activities to 34 LA County parks. With a new theme every week, PAD will feature teen zones, senior social hours, aquatics, movies and concerts in the park, food, games, fitness, sports and more.

Pasadena Parks After Dark

Various Pasadena parks | Through Aug. 5 | cityofpasadena.net

Summer night activities include sports leagues and tournaments, recreation activities, movies, and swimming.

‘Stew’

Pasadena Playhouse | 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 | Through Aug. 6 | pasadenaplayhouse.org

Mama’s in the kitchen early preparing her famous stew for a big event, but even as her daughters and granddaughter help, she still feels like time is running out. Soon these three generations of Black women begin to feel their past and present closing in.

Butterfly Pavilion

The Butterfly Pavilion will reopen later this month. | Photo courtesy of NHMLAC

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County | 900 Exposition Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90007 | Through Aug. 13 | nhm.org

The Natural History Museum’s seasonal Butterfly Pavilion featuring hundreds of butterflies of various species, native plants and natural light is finally opening.

Monrovia Summer Concert Series

Monrovia | Saturdays and Sundays through Aug. 13 | cityofmonrovia.org

Enjoy free concerts at Station Square Park on Saturdays and at Library Park on Sundays.

OC Fair

88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa, CA 92626 | Through Aug. 13 | ocfair.com

Eat, shop, catch thrills on carnival rides, watch action sports, and listen to live musical performances from tribute bands and artists like 3 Doors Down, Smokey Robinson, Gerardo Ortiz, Styx and more. During your visit stop by “The Art of Music Experience” to see large, hand-painted album covers, interactive activities, themed galleries, and shop at a pop-up vinyl store. Purchase your tickets ahead of time as organizers are limiting the number of tickets available for each day.

‘Crabs In A Bucket’

Jordan Hull and Anna LaMadrid in “Crabs in a Bucket.” | Photo by Makaela Vogel

Atwater Village Theatre | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Aug. 21 | echotheatercompany.com

The Echo Theater Company presents an outrageous, smart and very funny satire about the impact of “crab mentality” on oppressed communities whose members work against one another instead of together. The play was inspired by playwright Bernardo Cubría’s personal experience in the Latinx theater community. “What happens when we can’t be happy for the success of others?” asks Cubría. “Sometimes, in communities where there are limited opportunities, we think, ‘if he gets a slot, there won’t be one left for me,’ and we get down on each other. Why can’t we support one another? Whenever oppressed groups come together, we win.”

‘A Bella Incarceration’

Ann Noble as “Bella.” | Photo courtesy ofEcho Theater Company

Echo Theater Company | 3269 Casitas Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90039 | Through Aug. 22 | echotheatercompany.com

Bella Ventricle is a lady. She is also a clown. And while she has always had very strong opinions, she has never done anything about them… until now. Until she felt she had no choice but to engage in an act of civil disobedience in order to stand up for those who could not stand up for themselves. But, being arrested is a bit more than she can handle; so, to comfort herself — and, perhaps, to understand a bit more about why she did what she did — she calls upon the beings of her favorite female radicals from history. Women who, Bella feels, would do, and indeed did, the most courageous things for love.

‘Summer Of Music: Concert Films 1959–2020’

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures | 6067 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 | Through Aug. 26 | academymuseum.org

Spanning seven decades and several continents, genres, and filmmaking styles, the concert film series showcases iconic and inspiring musical performances captured on film 一 from dizzying eclectic festival bills to intimate artist showcases. Featured performers include The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Ozzy Ozborne, and Beyoncé. The limited series concludes with “Metallica: Through the Never” in 3D (2013), featuring a special post-screening conversation with members of the band Metallica.

‘Last Summer At Bluefish Cove’

Sarah Scott Davis, Ellen D. Williams, Stephanie Pardi, Lindsay LaVanchy, Tamika Katon-Donegal, Ann Sonneville, Noelle Messier, and Stasha Surdyke. | Photo by Frank Ishman

Outdoor Stage The Fountain Theatre | 5060 Fountain Ave., Los Angeles CA 90029 | Through Aug. 27 | fountaintheatre.com

The Fountain Theatre will transform the parking lot surrounding the set on its outdoor stage to create an oceanfront experience for its 40th anniversary production of the groundbreaking comedy/drama, “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove.” Set in 1974, a group of queer women spend their summers together in a remote oceanfront town on Long Island. Their lesbian enclave is disrupted when Eva, a naïve straight woman recently separated from her husband, stumbles unaware into their circle and falls for the charming, tough-talking Lil. This heartfelt play, a landmark in lesbian history, is bursting with friendship, laughter, love and hope, bringing well-rounded, three-dimensional characters that transcend stereotypes and preconceptions to the stage.

‘Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy And Light’

Peter Krasnow, “Casa Verdugo,” 1923, repainted 1963. Oil on board. Collection of the Skirball Cultural Center, gift of Peter and Rose Krasnow. | Photo by Robert Wedemeyer

Skirball Cultural Center | 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049 | Through Sept. 3 | skirball.org

The “Peter Krasnow: Breathing Joy and Light” exhibition showcases 20 paintings and drawings from the Skirball’s collection of the artist’s work. The exhibition focuses on works made primarily during the decades after World War II and the Holocaust. To ease the despair brought on by that painful period, Krasnow created vibrant paintings teeming with exuberant, abstract forms, radiating optimism, and evoking a spiritual world of renewal. Krasnow emigrated from Ukraine to the United States at age 20 in 1907 and established himself in the Los Angeles art community in the 1920s, where he was inspired by the hope and possibility of Southern California. His paintings incorporate elements of his Jewish heritage and the organic forms and vivid hues found in the plant life of his Atwater Village home and studio.

‘Immersive Disney Animation’

Immersive Disney Animation. | Photo by Kyle Flubacker

Lighthouse ArtSpace Los Angeles | 6400 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028 | Through Sept. 3 | lighthouseimmersive.com

Walt Disney Animation Studios has joined forces with the creators behind “The Original Immersive Van Gogh” to present the music and artistry within Disney Animation’s canon of films—from hits of today like “Encanto,” “Zootopia” and “Frozen,” to all of the classics including “The Lion King,” “Peter Pan” and “Pinocchio.” Additional interactive features within the projection show include responsive floor projection design that moves with the audience and custom bracelets that light up in sync with the projections and based on the audiences’ movements through the galleries. In a particularly show-stopping moment, the Gazillion Bubbles special effects team fills the 500,000 cubic feet of galleries with bubbles.

Sawdust Summer Festival

Sawdust Art Festival | 935 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach, CA 92651 | Through Sept. 3 | sawdustartfestival.org

The festival will feature handcrafted art by 168 Laguna Beach artists, three stages with live music, complimentary art classes, glassblowing, art demonstrations and a variety of outdoor dining and saloon offerings.

Rooftop Cinema Club

DTLA, Arts District & El Segundo | Through Sept. 4 | rooftopcinemaclub.com

From classic films like “Casablanca” and “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” to more modern blockbusters like “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” Rooftop Cinema Club offers a variety of films that you’ll enjoy rewatching in an open-air cinema experience.

‘The Power Of Song: A Songwriters Hall Of Fame Exhibit’

The Grammy Museum | 800 W. Olympic Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Sept. 4 | grammymuseum.org

The newly expanded exhibition celebrates iconic American songwriters. Through artifact displays, an original film, and interactive experiences, the exhibit examines the songwriter’s creative process, tells the stories of great songwriters – all of whom are Songwriters Hall of Fame inductees or special award recipients – and digs deep into the celebrated compositional works that make up the American music treasury.

‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’

Jonathan Blandino and Taylor Jackson Ross in “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” | Photo by Ian Flanders

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 21 | theatricum.com

Each summer, Theatricum’s wooded stage morphs into the enchanted woods of Athens, where mortal lovers chase and are chased, players prepare, and fairies make magical mischief. Audiences are advised to bring a sweater for evening performances, sunscreen and a hat for matinees, and cushions for bench seating. Patrons are welcome to arrive early and picnic before a performance.

‘Macbeth’

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Sept. 23 | theatricum.com

There’s no better place to call up the spirits than Theatricum’s outdoor amphitheater, carved into the rustic hillside and surrounded by the Topanga woods.

‘Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses’

Melora Marshall as “Queen Margaret.” | Photo by Ian Flanders

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 1 | theatricum.com

“Queen Margaret’s Version of Shakespeare’s War of the Roses” is a new edit of Shakespeare’s best-known history plays — Henry VI Parts I, II and III and Richard III — compiled by Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum Artistic Director Ellen Geer. Dubbed the “British Game of Thrones” and Shakespeare’s “First Boxed Set” by British director Trevor Nunn, the Bard’s War of the Roses follows 30 years of bitter infighting between the rival Lancaster and Plantagenet dynasties as they battle for power and the crown of England. Geer puts the focus on the women in court as they watch the bloody wars take the lives of their fathers, husbands and sons.

‘Living In A Wildlife Corridor’

Descanso Gardens | 1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011 | Through Oct. 1 | descansogardens.org

Included in the price of admission to the gardens, “Living in a Wildlife Corridor” is an interactive and immersive exhibit spotlighting our natural surroundings through the lens of photographers, the canvases of local artists, and through the stories and wisdom of the Tongva people.

‘A Perfect Ganesh’

Mueen Jahan, Rajiv Shah, and Melora Marshall in “A Perfect Ganesh.” | Photo by Ian Flanders

Will Geer Theatricum Botanicum | 1419 N. Topanga Canyon Blvd., Topanga CA 90290 | Through Oct. 7 | theatricum.com

Five-time Tony Award-winning playwright Terrence McNally turns the pilgrimage tradition on its head in his magical, poetic, Pulitzer Prize nominated play, “A Perfect Ganesh.” Theatricum’s wooded stage takes us from teeming Mumbai to the Chittaurgahr Pass, Jodhpur, the Ganges, the burning ghats of Varanasi and the Taj Mahal, as two upper-middle class friends from Connecticut travel to India with heavy baggage in tow, reeling from loss and personal demons. Manifest in their fellow travelers, the benevolent, elephant-headed Hindu god Ganesha is everyone and everywhere. Fluid in his power to assume any guise, at peace with all things, Ganesha — god of wisdom, prudence, acceptance, love and “remover of obstacles” — is the spiritual center around which the play spins, drawing upon the tragic and the comic, the beautiful and the deplorable, until a breathtaking release arrives for both women at his hands.

‘Printed In 1085: The Chinese Buddhist Canon From The Song Dynasty’

The Huntington | 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino, CA 91108 | Through Dec. 4 | huntington.org

The Huntington will exhibit for the first time the oldest printed book in its collection, “The Scripture of the Great Flower Ornament of the Buddha.” The exhibit will show the connection between religion and China’s printmaking, which had been practiced centuries before the first use of movable metal type in Europe.

‘Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through The Eyes Of Artists’

Los Angeles Union Station | 800 N. Alameda St., Los Angeles, CA 90012 | Through Dec. 31 | art.metro.net

In “Journeys Continued: LA Communities Through the Eyes of Artists,” 12 featured pieces focus on a specific area, neighborhood or city Metro serves within greater Los Angeles and will be on view in the Passageway Art Gallery, between Union Station East and West.

Shakira, Shakira: The Grammy Museum Experience

The Grammy Museum | 800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015 | Through Winter 2024 | grammymuseum.org

If you’ve had “Las mujeres ya no lloran, las mujeres facturan” stuck in your head the last few weeks then you’ll want to stop by this exhibit honoring the multi-Grammy Award-winning and Latin Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, dancer, philanthropist and international icon. The exhibit explores the artist’s musical evolution, from her origins as a Latin rock-loving singer-songwriter in Barranquilla, Colombia, to a global superstar whose catalog spans multiple genres, from bhangra and bachata to rock and reggaetón. The exhibit features interactives, artifacts from Shakira’s personal archive, three original films, handwritten lyrics, costumes, guitars and more.