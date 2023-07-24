fbpx Man with dementia reported missing from South Los Angeles
Home / News / Missing / Man with dementia reported missing from South Los Angeles

Man with dementia reported missing from South Los Angeles

Missing Jul 24, 2023
Philip Mays, 71, who is nonverbal, was last seen July 19 about 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue in South LA. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 71-year-old man with dementia who went missing from the south Los Angeles area.

Philip Mays, who is nonverbal, was last seen on Wednesday about 5 p.m. in the 4200 block of 11th Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

“He has not been seen since and his family is very concerned for his safety,” the LAPD said in a statement.

Mays is Black, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray thermal long-sleeve shirt and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was urged to call 213-996-1800, or 877-LAPD-247. Tipsters may also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, or use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

